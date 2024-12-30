Radhika Merchant mixes tradition with modernity by uniquely styling her mangalsutra with Rimzim Dadu’s gold fringe gown

Radhika Merchant and high fashion are always inseparable. She’s having the best time in Jamnagar, surrounded by her close friends, and, of course, serving major fashion inspiration we’re noting every bit of. Recently, what took us by surprise was her high-fashion gown look; she looked absolutely elegant and dreamy. Let’s check out the key deets of her attire.

For a party in Jamnagar, the Ambani’s younger daughter-in-law was all dolled up in a stunning gold fringe gown from Rimzim Dadu’s collection. Valued at Rs 3,50,000, this gown was a classic addition to her party wardrobe. Her fit was meticulously tailored, with metallic cords used to create a flawless silhouette—an artist's signature move to give any fit an edgy appeal.

With its sleeveless design and deep neckline, Radhika Merchant's full-length gown ensured she felt like it was made just for her. No one could slay it quite like Radhika—she brought that showstopper charm, effortlessly making hearts flutter.

To embrace the winter vibe, she layered her gown with a maroon sweater, looking cozy yet classy. The deep hue of the sweater beautifully complemented the golden tones of her gown, making it appear seamlessly part of her ensemble.

The Ambani bahu’s style truly deserves admiration. Perfectly balancing her accessories and makeup, she allowed her outfit to take center stage. She accessorized with diamond earrings, perfectly showcased by her side-parted hair styled in loose waves. The rings added a beautiful feminine touch.

Staying true to tradition and style, she wrapped her mangalsutra around her wrist, which immediately caught our attention. This is such a great way to style your mangalsutra with western wear, effortlessly blending tradition with contemporary fashion for a chic, modern twist.

Her makeup was flawless. She set a perfect base, enhanced her cheeks with a soft blush glow, and accentuated her eyes with shimmery eyeshadow and long lashes. She completed the look with nude lipstick, adding a sophisticated charm to her appearance.

Radhika Merchant has always had fashion running through her veins. Whether it’s a saree or a gown, she never fails to leave us swooning over her every appearance. We can’t wait to see how she continues to make waves in the fashion industry.

