Radhika Merchant slays high-end style in DIOR’s Spring/Summer 2023 dress and Hermes bag, proving she’s a pro when it comes to fashion

Radhika Merchant’s fashion game is always top-notch. With her styling and outfits, we can say that she has a good eye for fashion. Last night at the NMACC Arts Cafe event, Ambani bahu made an appearance turning all the limelight on her floral midi dress. Her outfit was a perfect blend of slaying effortless elegance and added sophisticated appeal to her appearance. Let’s see some of the special deets of her attire.

Radhika Merchant in a DIOR floral midi dress was a peak fashion moment. Her Spring/Summer 2023 dress from the iconic DIOR collection featured off-shoulder accents, a deep neckline and floral details that added the feminine touch. Getting more into the details, along with off-shoulder, her black midi dress also featured a halter neckline, designed elegantly to sit beautifully on her neck.

Also, the most eye-catching detail in her outfit was the pocket details, added to give a rest to her hands. Moreover, cinched at the waist, and flowy details at the bottom, her choice of outfit made her feel like she was wrapped in a dress crafted specially for her. The hemline of her fit reached right between her knees, and ankle.

The choti bahu’s accessories game deserves a round of applause too. To not overshadow her fit, and still manage to look properly accessorized, Radhika opted for emerald green and diamond earrings slightly hanging from her ears.

The little practical addition is never a bad option. She chose a classy watch and carried a Hermes Kelly bag that added a glam edge to her vibe. Featuring a textured base, golden buckle details and hand straps, her bag was a smart addition to her appearance. Also, how can we miss that wrist mangalsutra wrapped perfectly on her wrist? It was WOW.

When we looked at her makeup, it was focused on minimalism. Her makeup game was not too glam. Starting with a soft base, she just enhanced her look with rosy cheeks, black eyeliner and nude lipstick.

She had a good hair day. As a final addition, she completed her look with the pipe 85mm suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

Radhika Merchant was an absolute stunner who stole everyone’s attention with her minimalism. With her choice of midi dress to the bag and pumps, everything about her fit deserves special attention.

