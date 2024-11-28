Rashmika Mandanna’s custom yellow saree may seem basic but wait till you check out her blouse; it’s a surprising addition

Rashmika Mandanna's love for sarees is not hidden, and she decided to flaunt the same once again at a recent event in Kochi during the promotion of her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. With that, she has also proved that this ethnic pick is worth the hype even today.

For the event, she made a gorgeous appearance in a yellow saree, but what caught our attention was that blouse, which also deserves a round of applause. Why? Check it out!

For the promotional event, she was wearing a custom yellow saree from RajiRamniq’s collection. It wasn’t a plain saree but instead featured horizontal dark yellow accents, giving it a bit of a heavy touch. She draped it perfectly and just attached her pallu from one side to let it fall on her arms gracefully.

She paired her yellow saree with a matching blouse featuring a sleeveless and scooped neckline, perfect for contemporary appeal. Looking at the back, it was not your usual blouse design with hooks, but instead, it had a knot detail with a special embroidery. She added a customized touch by wearing a blouse with “Pushpa” embroidered on the knot, giving it all the right feels. This proved that styling a saree look is never boring; you just have to do it right.

Rashmika’s stylists Ami Patel and Anushka Damani did pretty great work with her styling. The actress styled her look with a choker neckpiece, round earrings, and bangles featuring Kundan's work. Her accessories were too perfect to say WOW.

Advertisement

She elevated her beauty game with a natural base and topped it off with dark-winged eyeliner, brownish-tone eyeshadow, and kajal. For her cheeks, she decided to keep it minimal with a subtle blush and added a charm of soft pink nude lipstick. But her smile was the understated charm. Her hair was kept open with loose waves, and the middle partition exuded relaxed and elegant vibes.

I never thought I would adore someone like this, but it’s Rashmika doing all the magic. All she did was pop on our Instagram feed in a yellow saree that we can't help but fall in love with. Everything about her look screamed Perfection, and there’s no denying it!

How much do you love this look? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna dazzles at the KISSIK song launch in stunning organza saree, proving she’s truly one-of-a-kind