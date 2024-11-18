Rashmika Mandanna in burgundy saree is the perfect mix of fire and flower at Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer launch

Last night, 17th November, the national crush Rashmika Mandanna and the icon star Allu Arjun graced Patna to unveil the much-anticipated trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule. While Allu Arjun was his usual swag-packed self, it was Rashmika Mandanna’s jaw-dropping burgundy saree look that stole the show. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Rashmika’s saree was a masterpiece, crafted from chiffon fabric. Her saree featured thick burgundy borders that accentuated its luxurious look. Adding a sprinkle of glam were the golden tassels hanging from the hem of the pallu, creating a dramatic yet tasteful detail. Draped traditionally, the saree’s pallu rested elegantly on her shoulder, exuding an old-world charm with a contemporary twist.

Rashmika complemented the chiffon saree with a sleeveless blouse made of plush velvet. The plain neckline added a notch of modernity to the entire ensemble. Deeply muted shades added depth to the whole look. The blending of simplicity and grandeur is perfectly balanced, allowing for an instant style inspiration for ethnic wear enthusiasts.

Pushpa 2: The Rule actress refined herself with exceptional traditional jewelry, perfect enough for the saree. She adorned a white Kundan choker necklace setting exceptionally well on her neckline, which gave it a touch of elegance. A multi-layered gold necklace cascaded the gown, making her saree look more festive and glamorous.

Her wrists were adorned with golden stacked bangles while a statement ring added a pop of drama to her fingers. To tie the entire look together, she wore a pair of white-gold Kundan earrings that framed her face. Each piece of jewelry was thoughtfully selected making her outfit complete with grace and elegance.

Rashmika opted for a matte finish for her makeup that ensured her skin was absolutely perfect and glowing. Rosy blush on her cheeks added a healthy glow while pink lips lent a touch of freshness and added richness to her outfit. The makeup was of course very nice, but the eyes were the main attraction, adorned with sparkly eyeshadow and deepened with subtle smokey eyes.

To complete her ethnic appearance, she placed a small bindi on her forehead, a simple adornment that nevertheless enhanced the ethnic feel all the more. And, since Rashmika Mandanna is always the one keeping up with the trends, she capped her look with black nail polish that added a twist to the classical look she possessed.

Her hair was styled in soft, gentle waves and it was left open with a middle parting. It was one of those understated hairstyles that couldn't go wrong with her saree and jewelry in complete harmony and trend. She didn't come to attend the Pushpa 2 trailer launch—she owned it, reminding everyone that when it comes to style, Rashmika Mandanna always rules.

