Rashmika Mandanna proves saree will never go out of fashion as she arrives for Shravya-Srikanth's wedding; Keerthy Suresh clicks pic with director Vamshi

Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted looking magnificent as she arrived for her friend and costume designer Shravya Varma’s marriage to badminton player Kidambi Srikanth. The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous orange-colored saree as she walked into the venue filled with joy.

At the same venue, Keerthy Suresh was also spotted wearing an elegant ethnic outfit as she posed along with Varisu director Vamshi Padipilly.

Check out the papped videos of Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh from Shravya-Srikanth's wedding:

For those unaware, Shravya Varma is a famous fashion designer who is set to tie the wedding knot with ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth. The couple had been dating for some time, and their relationship was made official with their engagement back in August 2024. Interestingly, Shravya is also the niece of director Ram Gopal Varma.

With many celebrities expected to arrive for the wedding, Rashmika and Keerthy were spotted at the venue, making the evening even more special for the couple.

Coming to the work front of the actresses, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to next appear in the lead role for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, directed by Sukumar, marks the sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise and would once again have the actress reprise her role from the first installment.

Advertisement

The Allu Arjun starrer will arrive in theaters on December 5. Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna is also currently working on films like Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, Dhanush’s Kubera, and more.

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh will be soon seen in her Bollywood debut as she plays the lead role in Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. The action thriller flick directed by Kalees is the official adaptation of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri. Besides the leads, the movie also has actors Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles, with Salman Khan expected to do a cameo.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan explains why Amaran climax was tough for him to film; says, ‘The same thing happened to my dad…’