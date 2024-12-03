Rashmika Mandanna's mesmerizing ink blue saree customized just for Pushpa 2 event will make you sing Teri Jhalak Asharfi

Rashmika Mandanna in a saree is a vision we never want to miss out on. Sarees will always be her top choice, and she has proved it once again. For the pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actress was seen painting our feed blue with her ethnic yet modern pick. It was a pure masterpiece with a personalized touch that left us in awe. Want to know more? Keep reading!

On 2 December 2024, Rashmika Mandanna was wrapped in a blue shade that was equally bold and beautiful. For a memorable night, the actress chose to wear a custom ink-blue saree. Featuring rich blue fabric and sparkling details at the hem, her wardrobe choice was perfect to look party-ready with minimal touch.

Her perfectly draped saree also accentuated her curves without going overboard. For a customized touch, it had her character name Srivalli embroidered on the pallu. This proved that her saree was more than just a fit; it was truly a standout piece.

Rashmika paired her saree with the shimmery blouse. It felt like all the stars were adorned in it and were all set to shine along with the actress. Featuring sleeveless details and a deep neckline, her blouse definitely complemented the vibe of her saree.

For accessories, she kept it minimal yet mesmerizing with blue stoned earrings and two bracelets that were perfectly settled in her ears and wrist, adding the understated charm to her overall appearance.

Advertisement

Her makeup game was all about the drama we needed. She gave an edge to her look with glamorous makeup. She opted for a natural base and pulled it all together with dark eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, defined brows, and nude lipstick, perfect for a minimally aesthetic touch.

Her hair styled with loose waves in the middle partition was an effortless addition to keep the focus on her outfit. And at last, she completed her overall look with a round bindi.

Rashmika in the saree was breathtaking, leaving us amazed with all the details she worked on. From the special touch on her pallu to her perfectly done makeup, this look is something we would love to recreate soon.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna's bewitching look in Amit Aggarwal's custom emerald green saree and blouse is an unmissable fashion statement