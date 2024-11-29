Rashmika Mandanna's bewitching look in Amit Aggarwal's custom emerald green saree and blouse is an unmissable fashion statement

Srivalli in her wild-fire mood is everything we need right now! Yes, we’re discussing Rashmika Mandanna’s look at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa. Her appearance in a green saree was absolutely mesmerizing. With her impeccable outfit and charm, she truly stood out, and we can't wait to dig deep into her look. Let’s check it out!

For a special event, Rashmika Mandanna served straight-up fire vibes in a custom emerald green saree and blouse from the shelves of Amit Aggarwal. Her saree with the shiny dark green fabric added all the luxe and sophisticated appeal to her attire. She draped it perfectly, which just enhanced her overall beauty. The pallu offered the right amount of skin around her waist, enough to keep her ensemble elegant with a dash of boldness.

Creating a well-paired fit, she styled her saree with the green blouse. It had a bit different fabric and work compared to her ethnic yet modern ensemble. The blouse had vertical shimmery green detailing, was sleeveless, and had a sweetheart neckline. It was breathtaking.

Her accessories, you ask? They were definitely matching the drip. The Pushpa actress decided to accessorize her ensemble with dangler earrings and a matching bracelet. It featured intricate detailing with a pop of green stone, perfect to add a bit of dramatic flair. On the other hand, her makeup game was what added a charming touch to her look.

Advertisement

Though Rashmika is a natural beauty, she opted to give an edge to her style statement with glamorous makeup. To be in sync with her outfit, she chose to add a bold touch to her eyes—smudged eyeliner, subtle brownish eyeliner, and kajal. She went with perfectly blushed cheeks and nude lipstick, light enough to keep our focus on her eyes. Her hair was kept open with loose waves, and the middle partition was perfect to pull the whole look together.

Just when we thought we had seen all her saree moments, she decided to surprise us with yet another stunner appearance. And in this green traditional yet sensual pick, she was absolutely killing it.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna’s custom yellow saree may seem basic but wait till you check out her blouse; it’s a surprising addition