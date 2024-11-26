Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release: Karan Johar expresses joy as fans laud Shah Rukh Khan-led film's return to cinemas after 21 years; 'This makes me...'

The re-release of popular movies from the past in cinemas has received a thunderous response from fans. One such film was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Naa, released after 21 years in cinema. Some fans shared videos on social media as they enjoyed watching the 2003 hit film, and now filmmaker Karan Johar shared a couple of those and expressed his happiness about the public response to the film.

Taking it to his Instagram, Karan re-shared two fan videos of hooting and getting excited while watching the film inside a theater. The clip captured the overwhelming response as viewers who smiled, weeped, blushed and danced at the iconic hook steps of songs from the film. It was a testament to the film's timeless impact on the audience. Sharing one video, Karan expressed his joy and penned, "The magic continues… in cinemas."

Take a look:

In another post, he shared a fan from the screen who mentioned their overwhelming joy at watching the film again after years and wrote, "PVR decided to re-release Kal Ho Naa Ho after 21 years, and the decibel levels are high. The movie of our generation deserves all this love."

The heartfelt words moved the filmmaker, and he shared his response, writing, "This makes me so happy," showcasing his pride over the film.

For those unaware, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions backed the film, and the filmmaker wrote the story himself. Even the film's director, Nikkhil Advani, noted that the film was more in line with Johar's vision than his.

Advertisement

Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in significant roles and remained one of the most loved films in Bollywood. It explores the themes of love, friendship, loss, family values, humor, and living life to the fullest. The film was re-released in cinemas on November 15, 2024, and has earned Rs 3.45 crore in 11 days.

Although it clashed with The Sabarmati Report, Gladiator II, and its re-release at the box office, it has fared well. Moreover, it has earned better than the re-release of Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Kajol.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar admits constant fear about kids Yash and Roohi discovering he's a single parent; says, 'I will have to be answerable'