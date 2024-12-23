Suhana Khan channels Christmas vibes in Magda Butrym’s sculptural rose mini dress worth Rs 1 lakh; it’s bold, unique and worth trying

Suhana Khan perfectly matches her father’s style, and just like Shah Rukh Khan, the actress always manages to leave us spellbound with her appearances. Lately, her Red-Hot moment left everyone talking. She was channeling Christmas vibes in the red mini dress with some spectacular details. Let’s check them out!

The Bollywood style icon, Suhana Khan is known for rocking her outfits with grace and confidence. In her latest appearance, the actress was seen wearing a unique, and delicately crafted sculptural rose mini dress from Magda Butrym, perfect for some glamorous Christmas vibes. The dress worth Rs 1,78,500 featured strapless details, structured detailing, and a sculpted rose at the side of her waist.

The fitted bodice perfectly hugged her body, and it made it feel like she was wrapped in a masterpiece, specially made for her. Suhana in this red mini-dress was breathtaking, and hot to take our eyes off. The hemline of her fit fell right at her thighs exuding bold vibes, perfect to get a stunning Christmas party look.

Shifting our focus to her accessories, the actress didn’t add a lot of them to keep all the focus on her fit. She just opted for subtle drop earrings, shining right through her ears, and giving a glamorous effect to her appearance. Even with minimal addition, she got a perfect, and well-acccessorized look.

Advertisement

Moving toward her makeup game it was absolute perfection. The Archies actress decided to enhance her look by starting with a soft base and accentuating it a bit with perfectly blushed cheeks, black winged eyeliner, contouring, and nude lipstick. Her minimally aesthetic makeup added te unmissable charm to her appearance.

Suhana Khan’s were beautifully kept open in the middle partition, and styled with loose waves adding the voluminous effect. She kept them back to perfectly flaunt the unique, and classy details of her fit, they were just enough to take a look to a whole new level.

Looking at Suhana’s red look we can say that she is all set to embrace the Christmas vibes stylishly, and nothing can hold her back from catching everyone’s attention. Everything about her look, from ensemble to accessories was perfect to turn heads at the party. So, Suhana has got her perfect Christmas look, but what about you? What are you wearing at the party? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shloka Ambani slays in Alexander McQueen off-shoulder midi dress and galactic flower sandals, proving she’s the OG trendsetter of minimal fashion