Suhana Khan's monochrome look in Chanel outfit exudes Pinterest vibes; perfect pick to party hard but in style

We are all aware of Suhana Khan's chic and classy looks, and her recent appearance has just blown our minds. At the star-studded NMACC Arts Cafe event, the Bollywood Beauty turned heads in her never-seen-before look in a co-ord set. Her black-and-white combination outfit was just wow, perfect for slaying any party look. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Suhana Khan, who has been leaving us in awe with her impeccable fashion sense, once again caught our eyes with her black-and-white monochrome look. She wore an iconic Chanel three-piece outfit, jacket, skirt, and tank top. Her mixed fibers embroidered & glittered crepe black and white jacket and skirt created a well-coordinated look.

The Archies actress’ full-sleeve jacket with front button details was the perfect layer to deal with the chilly atmosphere stylishly. Further, her mini skirt in the same print added bold and elegant vibes to her appearance.

Suhana’s bottoms perfectly complemented the look of her jacket. Moreover, underneath the jacket, she wore a simple white tank top with the Chanel logo, pulling the whole look together. This outfit exuded a bold and elegant vibe, leaving everyone in awe. Suhana Khan’s cool look has left us eager to upgrade our wardrobes.

Apart from her outfit, the young trendsetter’s styling deserves appreciation. She leveled up her appearance with some unique and classy accessories. For ears and fingers, she wore Panthère De Cartier earrings and a ring from Cartier that equally grabbed attention. This minimal addition to her look last night was mesmerizing.

Suhana Khan’s makeup game was pure perfection. Preparing the soft base, the actress accentuated it with rosy cheeks, defined brows, long lashes, eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. Also, her hair, kept open in the middle partition, flew naturally, giving us an example of what perfect hair days look like. As the final addition to her look, she wore black pumps from Christian Louboutin, which gave her the ideal boost for her fit.

Suhana Khan is a true fashionista, and her Chanel co-ord set look worked magic on her appearance. We couldn’t agree more that this fit perfectly hugged her body and showed that no one could have slayed it better than her.

