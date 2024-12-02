Suhana Khan exudes effortless charm in black top and blue jeans that seem basic but are perfect to level up your everyday style game

When it comes to acing both casual and glamorous looks, Suhana Khan’s name tops the list. The young starlet is a true fashionista, and her recent look was like a stamp on this statement. For an event, the actress owned the moment with her casual look, which honestly was a style statement. Let’s go through the details of her fit check.

Last night, December 1, 2024, Suhana Khan was spotted rocking a basic top and jeans. Her wardrobe picks featured spaghetti straps with a scooped neckline and a fitted bodice. Her top was plain black, tucked neatly under her bottom, pulling the whole look together.

For bottoms, the actress decided to wear cool and trendy blue jeans. The light blue color of her jeans perfectly complemented the black top. She added a black belt to complete her look. Her outfit may seem basic, but the way she carried it deserved a round of applause. Fitted details at the top and loose details in the bottoms, Suhana’s choice of pieces was commendable, enough to make us fall head over heels for her.

Well, don’t miss her statement accessories! She accessorized her fit with a delicate neckpiece and enhanced its beauty with the tiny earrings. For a practical yet stunning touch, she even wore a watch and a bracelet that looked beautiful on her wrist.

Suhana added a whole glam touch to her fit with her minimal yet so charming makeup. She opted for the natural base and elevated it with subtle eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and nude lipstick, perfect to enhance her beauty without overshadowing her outfit.

Her hair was what we would love to call “hair goals.” The actress left her waist-length tresses open in the middle partition and looked shiny and healthy. At last, she completed her look with high heels, adding an extra edge to her appearance.

For our last conclusion, we can only say that for us this casual Suhana Khan’s look was 10/10. From her hairstyle game to her fit check, she definitely nailed each feature of her appearance and definitely stood up to our expectations.

