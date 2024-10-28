Suhana Khan’s beachwear look elevated with a cover-up as she enjoys her time in Dubai is HOT

Alia Chhiba and Suhana Khan were spotted enjoying beach vibes in stunning beachwear we never knew we needed. Alia recently shared a picture on Instagram of the two chilling at a UAE beach, looking effortlessly cool and stylish in their Gen-Z-approved beach looks. Let’s decode their outfits.

In the latest picture, Alia and Suhana embraced the beach vibes, soaking up the golden hour glow. Alia wore a bikini with an abstract print cover-up, perfect for some laid-back style.

On the other hand, The Archies opted for a cute, abstract-pattern beach gown featuring hints of green, black, white, blue, and purple. She paired it perfectly with a printed bikini, and we’re totally in love with the combination. The unique artsy design kept her outfit trendy, while the thin straps and sleek silhouette added a low-key, comfy, and cool vibe. Both cousins are absolutely slaying their stylish and relaxed beachy looks.

To complete their beachwear style, the duo added a touch of class with sunglasses. Alia Chhiba chose brown-tinted shades, while Suhana went for dark-tinted glasses that gave her look a retro vibe.

Alia opted for a low-maintenance hairstyle, with her hair tied back and a middle partition, giving it an undone, wavy touch. She added a cute printed hairband for a bit of flair. On the other hand, Suhana styled her hair in a classy bun, leaving a few strands loose. Both chose to keep their look minimal and aesthetic, perfect for an Insta-worthy picture.

The sunset glow is clearly seen on their face. To enjoy some natural vibes, the sisters ditched some heavy makeup and went for sunscreen to protect their skin from harmful UV rays. Their natural beauty is perfectly showing that they are here to enjoy each other’s company and not to do touch-ups.

The sister duo surely had a great time, enjoying and talking over a sip of coffee. Also, we are in love with this cousin reunion and would love to see more of their pictures enjoying this amazing vacation in Dubai.

Whose beach look do you love the most? Let us know in the comment below!

