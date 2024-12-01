Sonam Kapoor in shirt-skirt and Kiara Advani in maxi dress is the floral freshness your wardrobe needs

The style icon Sonam Kapoor and ace actress Kiara Advani are here to set another example of how to nail casual looks. Both were spotted running errands in floral print casual wear, each with a different style, and we can’t deny the fact that they looked equally gorgeous.

From casual outings with friends to jetting off in style, their floral print fit is what you need to step out in style. Let’s take a closer look at their attire.

Let’s first talk about Sonam Kapoor. Just a few hours back, the Neerja actress touched down in Mumbai wearing a floral outfit. The outfit from Erdem was a perfect blend of freshness and modernity. A button-down shirt with mid-length sleeves and a round collar, her top was easy to carry. Sonam decided to tuck it inside the bottom for a neat touch, creating a laid-back vibe.

For the bottoms, she decided to pair her shirt with the matching blue flower print skirt. High and cinched on the waist and flowy at the bottom, the Delhi 6 actress created a comfortable and stylish airport look. The hemline of the skirt reached right between her knees and ankle, making it perfect for any outing, whether casual or date.

Sonam Kapoor accessorized her look with a textured black bag and added a cool touch with black sunglasses. She opted for a no-makeup makeup look to keep it low-key and kicked off her day with the shiny black shoes. Her open hair exuded effortless yet stunning charm.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kiara Advani's style was opposite to Sonam's. To step out looking effortless yet stylish, the Shershaah actress wore a floral dress from the shelves of Dolce & Gabbana. Upon looking at her dress, you can see the ruffled straps attached perfectly to her skin, whereas the square neckline adds a sophisticated appeal. Cinched at the waist and flowy at the bottom, her dress showcased her flawless figure effortlessly.

The length of her dress falls right at her ankle, making it easy to keep up with the daily work without any hassle. She didn’t do much with her accessories and kept all the focus on her outfit. Kiara kept her hair open in the middle partition and tucked one side at the back of her ear to prevent them from coming on her face.

One thing that remained common in both the actresses' outfits was their love for floral print. Sonam and Kiara slayed their floral print outfits in their unique ways, and we must say that both aced the look with their styling.

Advertisement

Which of these outfits you like the most? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari's gorgeous look in black midi dress commands attention; it perfectly blends elegance and drama at every step