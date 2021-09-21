EXCLUSIVE: How well do you know your skin type? A basic guide to understanding and caring for your skin

To simplify things and following the mantra of Less is More, here are the absolute essentials for achieving healthy glowing skin.

Know your skin type

It all starts with knowing your skin type. Using the right products and opting for skin treatments according to your skin type gives you far more effective and long-lasting results.

Cleansing

Use gentle cleansers according to your skin type and skin problems. If you have acne-prone or oily skin use Alpha hydroxy or salicylic based face wash. Use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser if you have sensitive or dry skin.

Hydration

Keeping the skin hydrated is the key to achieve a healthy glow. Look out for products that are water-based and non-comedogenic if you have acne. For dry skin opt for creams that contain hyaluronic acid and ceramides.

Serums

These super actives have gained a lot of popularity in recent times. Active ingredients in serums like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide or vitamin C help to brighten up the skin tone.

Sunscreen

Rain or shine you need to use good sunscreen on a daily basis. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects you from both UVA and UVB rays. Nowadays sunscreens also have added ingredients to protect you from blue light emitted from the phone and computer screens.

Eye and lip care

Don't forget to take care of your eyes and lips. The skin in the undereye is thinnest and also is the first area to show signs of ageing. Use products designed especially for these areas. Look out for under eye creams with potent anti-ageing ingredients like retinol, haloxyl, neuropeptides and ceramides.

Use medical-grade products after consulting an expert dermatologist to get healthy skin and safe,long-lasting results

Diet - Your skin reflects what you eat. A healthy balanced diet and adequate quantity of water help keep the skin healthy and young. Consuming foods that are rich in vitamin A, C and omega 3 make the skin healthy and radiant.

Every skin tells a story, you have a choice to make yours a healthy one.

About the author: Dr. Sharmila Nayak is a celebrity skin specialist.

