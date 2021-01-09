EXCLUSIVE: The perfect beauty routine to follow for virtual meetings explains dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics is here to explain all the easy ways you can look presentable.

In our teens, we all have spent time in front of the mirror admiring how we look, which poses suit us the best, which is our best photo angle etc. Sometimes this time used to turn from minutes to hours. Cut to 2020, virtual meets have become the new normal and whether you are doing it for work or pleasure looking your best is always good for the emotional health.

The world came to a halt but the work did not. Sitting in front of the webcam for job interviews and dinner parties and having a casual drink with friends, virtual hours have increased the desire to look good. Hunched over a laptop, or mobile device 2020 has given us new ways to observe people. In face-to-face conversations, we do not get to see our face and therefore there are no comparisons as they are on video calls. We tend to notice more things about our face when we are on video calls, a small wrinkle or a tine pimple appears as big warning sign. Here are few things that you can do to always look your on zoom calls:

- Skin care is a ritual to be done every day: Remember that the camera will amplify the bad to worse. Video calls highlight things on the face, like too much oil or cracks because of dryness. The solution:

- CTM in the morning: Cleanse-Tone-Moisturize your skin every morning. Use products that suit your skin and not just because they are a fad.

- Don’t forget to take care of your lips. Use Vaseline or a good lip balm regularly.

- Make a nighttime routine that involves some screen-free time and face exercises.

- The right light: Let there be light on your face. Don’t avoid the natural light; instead, enjoy its full benefits. Sit in front of the natural light, it will bring out your best features, make your eyes pop and give your skin a celebrity star-like quality. However, try avoiding sitting in the sun and if you are don’t forget to apply a sunscreen of minimum SPF 30. Avoid backlighting or light from the top. Don’t have access to the natural light? Put a lamp behind your laptop in such a way that the light reflects off a wall on your face, it will work likes magic.

- Put on a little makeup: Even though it is just a video call, it does not hurt to put on a bit of makeup on your face. You don’t have to go over the top but simple tricks can help you

- Blot your face before going online to take away the extra oil.

- Apply a little tinted moisturizer on your face. This will even out the complexion and make the skin appear smooth.

- Apply some ice on the face before the call or you can use the new age face rollers. Put the face roller in the fridge overnight use it on the face the next day. Make sure you use them in an upward direction.

- Use some light shimmery eye shadow on the eyelids and a darker colour on the crease of the eyes. It will make your eyes look alive

- Use a cream blush on the apple of your cheeks for a healthier-looking complexion.

- Use a tinted lip balm of your favourite colour to bring life to your face. Avoid using gloss or matt lipstick.

- Don’t forget to comb and style your hair. Add some volume by brushing the roots using a hairbrush.

- Make sure your teeth are clean before going on the call.

- Get the height right: Keep the camera on eye level or higher otherwise all the person look at you will see is the double chin and a view of the nostrils. It will be a good idea to invest in a tripod for mobile device.

- Get there a little early: It never hurts to be two minutes before time. This way you can check your webcam to prep. This will also help you appear relaxed when the meet starts.

- Dress up well: Even though only your shoulder and upper body is visible in the camera, you never know when you might have to get up. Plus dressing up does good for your ego. Wear some solid colours on the top.

- Make use of the filters: In a rush? Zoom filters such as Touch Up My Appearance will give a softer look on the face. You can use similar features on Skype, Google Duo and other apps.

Credits :getty images

