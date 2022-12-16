BIBA’s latest wedding collection is here with breathable fluid fabric for a chic look

Get ready to experience vibrant festivities and unforgettable memories as December ushers in the joyous season of Indian weddings! From the grand decorations and traditional ceremonies to the scrumptious food and decadent desserts, these weddings are an exquisite blend of colors, culture, and love. And, with so many functions to attend, it's only right that you get the perfect outfit for each one! Thankfully, BIBA and LIVA, with their fluid fashion, have covered all your wedding outfit needs in one place. Let BIBA's latest wedding collection in fluid fabric by Liva take your breath away with its exquisite beauty and comfort. These clothes are made with natural-origin, breathable LIVA fabric that'll let you keep going for hours during all the wedding events. From mehndi to sangeet, finding the perfect outfit for every event is easy at BIBA! With a selection of traditional elements and modern silhouettes, choose from an array of lehengas, shararas, and fusion co-ord sets, each featuring unique colors and designs to make you feel and look your best. This collection guarantees to keep you in style for every occasion, making it your go-to destination for all your wedding wardrobe needs!

With LIVA, style meets sustainability! LIVA fabrics are made using naturally sourced cellulosic fibers that are not only great for the skin but also good for the environment. This exquisite, natural-based fabric gives your garments a unique combination of fluidity and softness. So make the wedding season unforgettable with these beautiful, comfortable garments that are perfect for any occasion, from royal nuptials to mehndi ceremonies. With BIBA, you can make a fashion statement and do your part for the planet—the best of both worlds! Here are some of our favorite looks from BIBA’s wedding collection that are sure to make you the most popular girl at the wedding!

Look ravishing for engagements Dazzle your way into the engagement party with this bright fuchsia pink jumpsuit set, decorated with eye-catching gold prints and a matching pink cape. Complete the look with gold-toned heels and a toy tiara for a sophisticated and regal finish.

Doll-up for sangeet nights Light up the sangeet ceremony with this stunning purple-printed kurta set! Show off your moves in style with its asymmetrical hemline and intricate embroidery that will make everyone's heads turn!

Exude elegance on Haldi day Style up your haldi look with this stunning salwar suit! The subtle colors and patterns make it perfect for a special day. Look graceful without compromising on your style - for when you have to be in town for a friend's wedding and want to look gorgeous!