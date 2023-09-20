Ananya Panday dons Arpita Mehta's sequin-laden red saree with a beautiful gold border and matching blouse

Sarees, the quintessential Indian garment, are known for their elegance and timeless beauty. Bollywood actresses often exude grace and glamour in their saree ensembles, and sarees are a perfect choice for any occasion, including the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ananya Panday looked stunning in a red sequin saree with a plunging top. The saree was draped perfectly to highlight her curves, and her overall look was both glamorous and sophisticated. Ananya's saree look reminded us of the allure and versatility of this traditional Indian garment.

Ananya Panday in red sequin laden saree

Ananya Panday turned heads as she walked down in a brilliant red saree. The young actress looked lovely, emanating excitement and festivity. Her saree was a work of art by the renowned label Arpita Mehta. It was embellished with exquisite sequins and lent glitter and splendor to her attire. The full-sleeved blouse with its deep scoop neckline offered a touch of sensuality to her ensemble, perfectly blending the traditional and modern aspects. Ananya's choice of this stunning red saree demonstrated her exceptional taste in fashion as well as her capacity to pull off bold and brilliant colours with ease.

Ananya Panday, noted for her exquisite taste, wore a gorgeous green kundan choker and matching earrings by prominent jewellery designers Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and Amrapali Jewels. The gorgeous jewellery items complemented her whole appearance with elegance and luxury. The green kundan choker highlighted her neckline brilliantly, and the matching earrings finished the look with a great blend of refinement and glamour. Meagan Concessio, who masterfully tied together every part of Ananya's look, brilliantly styled this exquisite jewelry choice.

More about Ananya’s look

Ananya Panday's makeup for the event had a perfect matte finish, with nicely sculpted cheekbones that defined her face. Ananya's innate beauty was accentuated by makeup artist Sahithya Shetty, who highlighted her attributes without dominating them. The light brown lipstick she chose suited her entire appearance nicely, bringing a subtle warmth to her face. The hairdresser, Nidhi Chang, chose a basic and modest hairdo - crisp straight hair with a central divider. This sleek and stylish hairdo matched the whole look wonderfully. While Ananya's outfit was certainly beautiful, some felt that the saree was more appropriate for a wedding than for Ganpati celebrations.

