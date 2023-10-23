Katrina Kaif’s lookbook from Tiger 3’s Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: An extravaganza of stylish co-ord sets and dresses

Bollywood is full of a lot of fabulous movies which always have the potential to leave us wanting more but none of them do it quite like the YRF Spy Universe, especially Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger movies. This is precisely why fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting the third part of the series i.e. Tiger 3. This excitement was equally bent towards the movie’s songs. This is perhaps why they rejoiced and celebrated as the movie’s first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, was released earlier today. We’re still dancing!

But, the excitement isn’t just limited to the hip and happening dance music but also, its fabulous background setting, the amazing actors, the incredible dance moves, and of course, the fashion-forward and supremely stylish outfits worn by the dynamic duo through the video, especially the fabulous looks worn to perfection, by the Phone Bhoot actress. We’re undeniably in love with her fashionable fits. So, why don’t we dive right in, and take a closer look at the classy and talented diva’s elegant outfits?

Katrina Kaif’s stylish ensembles from Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

The beautiful Bang Bang actress wore many stylish ensembles in the course of the music video. In one of these classy ensembles, she was seen wearing a classy and vibrant yellow-colored floor-length sleeveless dress with a deep and sultry V-shaped neckline. It was laden with floral ruffles and lace, to create a rather sophisticated and stylish look. Furthermore, the piece’s front slit helped the diva flaunt her toned legs. Furthermore, the Ek Tha Tiger actress also wore a black co-ord set with a stylish tube top and matching mini-shorts, which were laden with shimmery crystal work, flaunting her toned body. She also added a layer of drama with a fluorescent yellow lace cape with matching boots. We’re in love with these.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress chose to wear another co-ord set with a super sultry red bralette with a unique design and gorgeous white-colored denim shorts. The diva also added a layer of allure with a cropped red and white full-sleeved fur jacket and classy silver accessories, with super stylish boots. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also has a super stylish silver metallic co-ord set featuring a cropped top with sleek straps and a divine cowl neckline, this was paired with a matching mini-skirt with asymmetrical edges. The diva paired this one with a matching statement silver necklace and rings, we’re totally in love with this one, as well. Talking about co-ord sets, the song was undoubtedly filled with its fair share of coordinated outfits.

Another classy fit was where the Dhoom 3 actress chose to wear an animal print halter-neck crop top with a matching flowy skirt with multiple slits on both sides, to flaunt her toned waist and tall legs. She paired this with some contemporary jewelry pieces. Another classy all-denim co-ord set worn by the Bharat actress featured a distressed denim bralette with a plunging neckline layered with a rhinestone-laden oversized denim jacket and matching denim shorts. The diva accessorized this one with a silver choker, and we’re in love. Another one showed the Baar Baar Dekho actress wearing a simple black sleeveless top with a deep U-shaped neckline which was tucked into matching shorts with gold accessories. The Welcome actress also accessorized this with a gold layered necklace and matching bracelet.

Another co-ord set showcased the Tees Maar Khan actress wearing a fitted ruched nude-colored crop top with an alluring V-shaped neckline with a front tie-up. This was paired with a matching layered mini-skirt. She also accessorized this with gold accessories for that extra charm. On the other hand, in another ensemble, the Merry Christmas diva chose to wear a vibrant fluorescent orange dress with one off-shoulder and an asymmetrical edge with a thigh-high slit and an alluring cut-out design at her waist. The actress completed the outfit with white tie-up sandals with block heels. It’s quite safe to say that these ensembles deserve applause. We’re obsessed!

It’s quite safe to say that the De Dana Dan actress is always styled with attitude and swag-laden stylish outfits throughout the Tiger movies’ history. This was visible in her old songs like EK Tha Tiger’s Mashallah and Tiger Zinda Hai’s Swag Se Swagat. We’re absolute fans of her fashion-forward choices as Zoya, from the YRF Spy Universe, and we literally cannot wait to see what else she chooses to wear throughout the spectacular movie, can you?

What did you think of Katrina Kaif’s ensembles in the amazing song? Are you a fan? Share your thoughts with us right away.

