EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup artist Shraddha Naik spills beans on star's edgy look in Street Dancer 3D

Did you ever wonder while watching Street Dancer 3D, who was the maestro behind Shraddha’s stunning makeup look? Well, we have an answer for that. Check it out!

With her latest release Street Dancer 3D, has achieved yet another glistening star as an actor. The film revolves around the journey of two rival dance groups emerging from India and Pakistan who don’t miss out on the opportunity of competing against each other, be it a cafe or an international street dance competition. Shraddha Kapoor embodies the character Inayat, who hails from Pakistan and has some killer dance moves. The edgy and grunge-inspired makeup looks that the star has served us throughout the movie are nothing short of impeccable. She also pulled off some stunning looks while promoting Street Dancer 3D. So we thought of having a conversation with the woman who created such splendid looks. Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup artist, Shraddha Naik spills the beans on all the looks the actress donned in the movie and for the promotions in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

What was your thought behind some specific looks you created for Shraddha while promotions?

Working with Shraddha is always fun. She loves trying out new things. As an artist that works great for me because I love experimenting with different looks. For the promotions we specifically wanted to try out some new makeup trends but keeping it edgy as well as chic at the same time. Before setting each look we would share hair/makeup references with each other and depending on the outfit, decide and create a specific look, it’s a teamwork! Incase, if we really want to try a specific hair or makeup look we would share those references with her in advance and then, just so that we can create the look, she would choose an outfit which would go well with that look, isn’t that just so amazing of her!

How did you manage to get this kind of edgy and cool look to go with the vibe in the film?

This film was a dream to work on for a makeup artist! I did do a thorough research before setting each look. All of us got to experiment on so many different levels and bring out our artistic side. Right from sticking silver rings on Shraddha’s face for the finale look to a red smokey eye, which I don’t think anyone has done before for a film. We went all out!! I am so grateful to Shraddha and Remo sir for giving me that creative freedom to bring out the best in me!

Did you experiment with the looks for Shraddha? If yes, then how was her reaction on it?

I am extremely lucky to be working with Shraddha Kapoor as she is always open to new ideas! She is equally excited to try new makeup looks especially when her character needs it. She plays a dancer in the film hence we got to try out a lot of varied looks. We would discuss and plan each look out.

What is that one thing which inspired you to give Shraddha this kind of amazing eye look in Street Dancer 3D?

When Remo sir briefed us about her character, he was very specific that Inayat has beautiful eyes and that they should be highlighted. Shraddha has beautiful brown almond shaped eyes already with which I just wanted to do something in a way that it looks defined yet her character could wear it everyday! This eyeliner was a softer version of an Arabic liner, given the character background that Shraddha was playing, we thought it would look great, which we ended up calling it ‘THE INAYAT LINER’ for fun!

How is your bond with her while you experiment on her?

I have been working with Shraddha for nearly a decade now. We teamed up for some amazing projects together. It’s no secret that she is my muse. When you work so much with someone, you tend to develop a comfort level and trust. Shraddha has always been very supportive and open to experimenting with new looks. As an actor, she gives her 100 percent to any character that she plays, which gives me more room to experiment and create new looks in order to set her character apart that she has played in her previous films.

