EXCLUSIVE: Soha Ali Khan on the fashion advice Kunal Kemmu gave her, a celebrity's closet she'd raid and more

One of the biggest fashion events, the joint fashion week with FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week is in full swing. Day 1 was an eventful affair with designers showcasing their latest collections. We even spotted a few celebrity showstoppers who walked the runway for the designers in their latest creations. Soha Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Mrunal Thakur graced the runway. We caught up with Soha Ali Khan for a candid chat backstage to talk all things fashion.

The mother-of-one played showstopper for the INIFD Launchpad show and sported a coordinated set that featured a corset-style strapless top paired with a dual-toned tulle skirt. Speaking about her outfit, Soha said that she herself picked it up because it is something her daughter Inaaya would love it as well! "It's my daughter's favourite, she likes to dress up and do ballet and so I want to go to her like this and we'll do ballet together!"

Coming to closets, we were curious about who's wardrobe Soha would raid if she could. The petite actress mentioned that she loves Sonam Kapoor's style but would have to take their height difference into consideration. "I'll stick to my mother's", she joked.

We were also curious about a piece of advice Soha received that changed her outlook on fashion. "I didn't make much of an effort before. I'd like to think I make more of an effort now and a lot of it came from Kunal," she spills about her husband's influence on her. "He said that if you're invited somewhere, it really makes a difference, especially to the host if you put in a little bit of effort, if you put some lipstick, comb your hair and dress up a little," adds the actress who used to initially dress up for herself and wondered how it affects anyone else. Finally, the actress was egged on by her husband's advice, "I have started to do that."

Additionally, the Pataudi princess also revealed the most overused item in her closet, her go-to summer look and her take on some of the current raging fashion trends. Watch the video here to get all the scoop!

