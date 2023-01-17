11 Best Watches Under 5000 for Budget-friendly Shopping

When it comes to watches, men and women tend to have different tastes and preferences. While men prefer classic, timeless styles, women tend to opt for more delicate, stylish designs. However, it could well also be otherwise. No matter what your style preference is, you can find the ultimate one here. When shopping for watches, it's important to consider the quality, design, and price. If you're looking for a well-built yet fashionable one from the top brands under Rs.5000, you’re in luck. We've compiled a list of the 11 best watches under Rs.5000, currently on the Amazon sale. You may be looking for a classic watch, a modern smartwatch, or a luxury item, this list has it all. Keep reading to find out. 11 Best Watches Under Rs.5000 to Complete Your Look

1. TIMEX Analog Men's Watch This Timex Analog Men's Watch is the absolute addition to any man's wardrobe. Featuring a sleek black face and stainless steel case, this timeless watch is sure to make a statement. The scratch-resistant crystal ensures a clear view of the analog dials, while the quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping. The leather strap provides a comfortable fit and stylish look. Whether you may wish to dress up for a night out or just want to add a touch of sophistication to your daily look, this watch is sure to be a favorite for years to come.

Original Price: Rs. 1595 Offer Price: Rs. 898 (as of 17/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 2. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch is a stylish and comfortable way to stay connected and monitor your health. This watch is equipped with essential features like an activity tracker, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and more. With its sleek and modern design, you can easily dress it up or down. The smartwatch also features an intuitive interface that allows you to easily operate the features. You'll be able to stay connected with notifications from your phone, and also be able to track your fitness goals and progress.

Original Price: Rs. 3,999 Offer Price: Rs. 1,199 (as of 17/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 3. The Shopoholic Black Dial Analogue Wrist Watch The Shopoholic Black Dial Analogue Wrist Watch is an exquisite choice for those who love to make a statement. This sophisticated watch is crafted from premium stainless steel and features a classic black dial with bold Roman numerals and an elegant stainless steel chain. With a quartz movement and vibrant gold-plated accents, this stylish timepiece is sure to be an eye-catching addition to any ensemble. Water-resistant and scratch-resistant, this timeless watch is ideal for everyday wear and will add a touch of sophistication to any look.

Original Price: Rs. 999 Offer Price: Rs. 325 (as of 17/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 4. boAt Wave Call Smartwatch boAt Wave Call Smartwatch is a flawless combination of fashion and functionality. This stylish watch is the complete accessory for any outfit, featuring a sleek, minimalist design with a 1.3" touchscreen display. It offers a wide range of features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and more. You can also make and answer calls, as well as access your favorite apps and music. With its long battery life and water resistance, it is a must-buy during this sale at such an affordable price.

Original Price: Rs. 7,990 Offer Price: Rs. 1,599 (as of 17/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 5. Casio Enticer Analog Men's Watch The Casio Enticer Analog Men's Watch features a classic, timeless design, and thus this watch will never go out of style. The stainless steel case and band are durable and ensure that this watch will withstand the test of time. The quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the date display window provides a handy reference. With water resistance up to 100 meters, this watch is perfect for any activity. Be it at work, in the gym, or out on the town, this watch will have you looking your best.

Original Price: Rs. 2,795 Offer Price: Rs. 2,515 (as of 17/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 6. Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is the best device for staying connected while on the go. With an ultra-slim design and stainless steel case, this smartwatch is sleek and stylish. It features a 1.3-inch color IPS LCD screen with full touch control, allowing you to access features with ease. You can make and receive calls, control music, and take photos with the integrated 3MP camera. The watch also includes reminders, a built-in pedometer, and access to different apps. With up to 7 days of battery life and water resistance, this smartwatch is perfect for day-to-day activities.

Original Price: Rs. 9,999 Offer Price: Rs. 1,899 (as of 17/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 7. Fossil Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch Fossil Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch is the ultimate accessory for the modern man. Featuring a sleek and sophisticated design, this watch features a stainless steel case and a blue dial with gold-tone hands and markers. It is powered by a quartz movement and is water resistant up to 50 meters. The watch also includes a date display at the 3 o'clock position and a convenient 24-hour time display. This watch is stylish and practical, making it the perfect addition to any man's wardrobe.

Original Price: Rs. 8,295 Offer Price: Rs. 4,977 (as of 17/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 8. Redmi Watch 2 Lite The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is the ideal everyday companion for staying connected and on time. Featuring a sleek and lightweight design, this stylish smartwatch offers a range of features all packed into one device. You can track your fitness and health progress, receive notifications, and even control your music and take photos, all from the convenience of your wrist. With a long-lasting battery life and a beautiful 1.4-inch LCD, this smartwatch is a superb choice for those who value style and convenience.

Original Price: Rs. 7,999 Offer Price: Rs. 2,499 (as of 17/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 9. Titan Raga Viva Analog Women's Watch This elegant and stylish Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch is perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Crafted with a beautiful rose gold dial, this watch features a sleek and modern design with Roman numeral markers and a stainless steel case. The rose gold band has a secure buckle clasp for a secure and comfortable fit. The quartz movement ensures accuracy and reliability for faultless timekeeping. Add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe with this watch.

Original Price: Rs. 5,395 Offer Price: Rs. 4,313 (as of 17/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 10. Fossil Tillie Mini Analog Women's Watch The Fossil Tillie Mini Analog Women's Watch is the ideal way to stay stylish and on time. This fashionable timepiece features a bright, multicolor dial with a stainless steel case and a light brown leather strap. The quartz movement keeps time accurate and the mineral crystal display protects the dial from scratches. With three hands, this watch is the ultimate accessory for any look. Whether you're attending a special event or heading to the office, this watch is sure to keep you on time and in style.

Original Price: Rs. 8,995 Offer Price: Rs. 4,497 (as of 17/1/2023 17:00 IST) Buy Now 11. Tommy Hilfiger Analog Men's Watch The Tommy Hilfiger Analog Men's Watch is a stylish timepiece that will make a great addition to any outfit. Its classic blue dial and stainless steel case provide timeless style, while its quartz movement ensures reliable accuracy. The adjustable buckle closure and comfortable leather strap make it comfortable to wear for any occasion. With water resistance up to 30 meters and a two-year warranty, you can feel confident wearing this watch for years to come.