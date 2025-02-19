Soha Ali Khan Serves Some Serious Workout Motivation at 46 with These Exercises

Soha Ali Khan is truly a fitness enthusiast and often shares a sneak peek of her workouts on Instagram. Even at the age of 46, the Bollywood actress aces her fitness game to perfection. Her dynamic wellness and exercise regimen includes a variety of workouts, starting right from yoga to strength training. This is why her admirers call her the ultimate fitness queen. The Tum Mile actress practices a holistic approach that encompasses diverse methods to keep her mind calm and body in good shape. Read on to get a closer look at her exercise regime.

Top 9 Exercises in Soha Ali Khan’s Workout Regime

The Rang De Basanti actress possesses an unyielding dedication to fitness and workout. Let's take a look at her comprehensive regime and the exercises that she indulges in.

1. Hanging Leg Raises

By doing hanging leg raises, the B-town actress strengthens her core and enhances flexibility. The exercise sculpts abs and targets hip flexors, making it a great workout for toning the lower body.

2. Pull-ups

Soha puts her upper body strength to the test by performing pull-ups that aid in building back, shoulder, and arm muscles.

3. Inclined Dumbbell Crunches

Soha Ali Khan relies on incline dumbbell crunches to intensify her core workouts. The exercise strengthens the upper and lower abs and boosts overall abdominal strength. Moreover, this variation intensifies the regular crunch by engaging the entire core.

4. Stair Climber

Soha is also a huge fan of stair climber exercise and practices it regularly. The stair climber is an effective cardio exercise that targets leg muscles and boosts heart rate.

5. Dumbbell Squats

Dumbbell squats are Soha’s go-to exercise for targeting her lower body. She takes the workout up a notch by adding dumbbells and amplifying its intensity. Ultimately, this exercise helps sculpt her legs, glutes, and thighs.

6. Burpees with Weights

The actress incorporates weighted burpees into her strength training regime. She begins the exercise by lifting a heavy plate above her head and fully extending her arms. Then, she places the plate on the ground, kicks her feet back into a push-up position, and performs a push-up. It is a comprehensive full-body exercise that helps in muscle-building.

7. Jump Squats with a Stepper

Soha Ali Khan amps up the intensity of squats by doing jump squats with a stepper. She places a stepper under each foot when performing squats and then jumps placing her feet on the ground before jumping back up — this is a great exercise to boost strength endurance.

8. Elevated Mountain Climbers

To level up her workout, Soha relies on the combination of a treadmill and a Bosu ball. Positioning her feet on the treadmill, she places the Bosu ball just behind it. Then, she stabilizes herself by placing her hands on the ball’s flat surface. This kind of workout helps build core strength, burn calories, and improve cardiovascular health. She believes that the combination of planks and mountain climbers fosters better core engagement and balance.

9. Standing Cable Row

Standing cable row is an effective exercise to strengthen back and shoulder muscles. It primarily targets the middle back, biceps, and forearms.

Undoubtedly, Soha Ali Khan’s fitness game is top-notch. With the power-packed exercises in her workout routine, it is evident that she loves to lead a well-balanced lifestyle. Whether it is lunges, weighted squats, headstands, push-ups, pull-ups, or cardio, the actress has mastered the art of building solid strength and muscles like a dedicated athlete. Through her Instagram handle, she serves major stay-fit-and-fab goals! So, get inspired and spruce up your fitness game like Soha!

