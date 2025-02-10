Woman’s 30 kg Transformation: How She Shed the Weight with Simple Lifestyle Changes!

Losing weight is not a cakewalk. There are risks that you may succumb to the fleeting results of fad diets, extreme restrictions, and overexercising. Only a few know that shedding weight or undergoing transformation doesn’t require you to be entwined into an exhausting cycle of diet restrictions and limitations. You can achieve your fitness goals by simply adopting healthy eating habits and doing regular workouts. Rachael Sacerdoti is one of those who proved that one can undergo a seamless transformation by fixing lifestyle, regardless of age factor.

In her 20s and 30s, the Instagram influencer and wellness coach got stuck in a cycle of starting and stopping, trying every fad and quick fix to tone herself down. From cutting carbs and overexercising to extreme restrictions, she tried everything, but the results never lasted. No sooner did she feel exhausted than she embarked on a mission to get acquainted with fitness, nutrition, and the importance of changing her mindset. Here are the lessons that Sacerdoti learned in her 40s while altering her lifestyle.

Rachael Sacerdoti’s Weight Loss Diet Plan And Fitness Mantra

In her mid-40s, Rachel is living her life to the fullest and loving her strongest, healthiest, and most empowered self. She has successfully built a sustainable and balanced lifestyle, and as a fitness influencer, she shares valuable insights on diet, addressing carbs and protein intake, and more. Want to know how she lost 30 kg? Take a look at her weight loss secrets!

She opted for a moderate-calorie deficit diet plan and began to track her macronutrients. She reversed her calorie deficit into maintenance calories when she accomplished her goal. She consumed more protein and learned how to balance her meals with carbs, fiber, and fats. She learned to balance her plate to ensure her body gets the nutrients it needs to function at its best. Protein and fiber kept her feeling fuller, reducing cravings, and overeating.

Carbs are often villainised, and some suggest cutting them out to lose weight. To clarify this, she explained, “You can eat carbs and still lose weight. They are fuel, not the enemy.” Moreover, she emphasized the importance of protein in a diet. The fitness coach affirmed that protein is our body’s best friend. It keeps us fuller for prolonged periods, supports muscle recovery, and helps maintain progress in our weight loss journey.

Rachael claims that protein-rich foods like chicken, Greek yogurt, eggs, or tofu help you feel full, preserve muscle, and boost your metabolism. In addition, veggies rich in fiber like broccoli, zucchini, and spinach not only keep you full but also support digestion. Last but not least, when it comes to complex carbs, she recommends adding sweet potato, quinoa, and brown rice to the plate. They give you energy to fuel workouts and daily activities. Remember, carbs don’t cause weight gain, overeating does! Eating the right carbs in controlled portions supports fat loss.

Undergoing a change or altering your way of living isn’t easy but what makes everything worthwhile is the process and patience. Rachael says, “Self-love is part of the process. Progress doesn’t come from punishment or guilt, instead, it comes from consistency, care, and compassion.”

The second aspect of Sacerdoti’s weight loss journey was fitness and workout. First, she emphasized that the scale isn’t everything. In fact, muscle is denser than fat and takes up less space. Hence, she placed greater importance on weight training. According to Rachael, lifting weights is far better for fat loss than doing endless amounts of cardio.

Small, mindful shifts in your diet and workouts can make fat loss sustainable, making you feel less or never deprived or restricted. Rachael Sacerdoti’s weight loss journey truly serves as a testament to the power of a balanced lifestyle and informed choices. By embracing a strategic and mindful approach, she not only transformed her body but also her mindset. Whether you are just starting or are already on your journey, remember to trust the process as every small step counts toward your ultimate health goal. As Rachael rightly says, “If you take the first step with the right guidance, there will be no stopping you!”

