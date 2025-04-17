Did Elon Musk Want to Silence Baby Mom Ashley St Clair With 15 Million USD Buyout? Report Reveals Monthly Offer

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has claimed she had a child with Elon Musk, and according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on April 15, the billionaire offered her a financial package to keep the baby’s paternity private. The report says Musk’s team offered St. Clair a one-time USD 15 million payment and USD 100,000 per month until the child turned 21.

The outlet also reported that the child, born about five months before Ashley St. Clair's public post in February, was named Romulus. Musk's name was reportedly left off the birth certificate, and a recent paternity test showed a 99.9999% probability that Elon Musk is the father.

In text messages cited by The Wall Street Journal, Musk told St. Clair that he was '#2 after Trump for assassination', and added, “only the paranoid survive,” suggesting the public knowing about the child could pose a risk.

St. Clair allegedly declined the deal, feeling the secrecy would make her son feel illegitimate. She was also concerned the agreement lacked provisions for her child’s future, like coverage for serious illness or a trust fund if Musk were to die before the child turned 21.

After St. Clair publicly revealed the child’s birth in a February 14 post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk’s financial offer reportedly changed. The WSJ says Musk reduced the monthly payments from USD 100,000 to USD 40,000, and later to USD 20,000.

In the post, St. Clair wrote, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety.” She continued, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy.”

In March, Musk responded to the situation on X, writing: “I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley USD 2.5M and am sending her USD 500k/year.”

While Musk has not publicly confirmed the child is his, The Wall Street Journal reports that a paternity test strongly suggests he is the father. Musk posted a cryptic message on X late Tuesday, writing, “TMZ >> WSJ.”

Musk is believed to have at least 14 children with multiple women, including his ex-wife Justine Musk, musician Grimes, and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

