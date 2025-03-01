Elon Musk Becomes a Dad for the 14th Time; Welcomes His 4th Kid With Shivon Zilis; Here's All You Need to Know

Elon Musk, 53, has reportedly become a father for the 14th time. The billionaire entrepreneur has welcomed a fourth child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. The announcement also revealed the name of their newborn son, Seldon Lycurgus.

Zilis, 38, expressed her joy in the post, stating, “Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus.” She described the newborn as “built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold,” adding, “Love him so much (red heart emoji).” Musk responded simply with a heart emoji.

The announcement also disclosed the name of the couple’s previously unknown third child, Arcadia. Bloomberg had reported in June 2024 that Musk and Zilis had secretly welcomed a third baby earlier that year. Musk later refuted claims that the birth had been kept secret, stating that friends and family had been informed.

Musk, a vocal advocate for increasing birth rates, has frequently spoken about the global decline in fertility rates. “Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be,” he previously stated.

The billionaire first welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Zilis in November 2021. Their birth came just a month before Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate. Musk shares two additional children with Grimes and six with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson.

Musk’s growing family has recently been in the spotlight following a paternity lawsuit filed by conservative activist Ashley St. Clair, who claims Musk fathered her 5-month-old son. St. Clair has requested sole custody, stating in legal documents that she is certain Musk is the father. The lawsuit also referenced messages allegedly exchanged between St. Clair and Musk, including one where he wrote, “I want to knock you up again.”

Advertisement

As Musk continues to expand his family, his views on population growth remain a key talking point. While he has yet to comment on the latest paternity claims, his statement from a previous interview still stands: “As many [children] as I am able to spend time with and be a good father [to].”