4 OBVIOUS Signs she is simply playing you

Does your girl give you mixed signals and often makes you feel like you are being taken for granted? Then look out for these telltale signs if you feel that a girl is playing with your feelings and is simply using you.

It can be quite unfortunate and sad when a girl is playing you, while you are dreaming of your future together with them. It isn’t one-sided love, it is simply that she is keeping you in a state of limbo and constantly giving you mixed signals. She is taking you and your love for granted and is using you to give herself an ego boost.

When a girl is playing you, she isn’t serious about the relationship but she wouldn’t tell you so openly and will use you to her advantage. She will lie to you, maybe even cheat on you and play with your feelings. Consider some more such telltale signs to know if a girl is playing you and is not at all serious about you.

She only texts you when she wants something

She is the sweetest little thing on earth only when she wants something from you. From helping her buy her favourite dress to being her chauffeur for a late-night party, she only contacts you when she needs a favour from you and suddenly becomes unbelievably sweet and friendly with you!

She always cancels plans

Whenever you make a plan with her for a movie date, a candlelight dinner or a relaxed evening at home, she always bails on you last minute. She is always too busy to take time out for you and always leaves you hanging.

She doesn’t invest in the relationship

It is always you who is making plans, sending texts and checking up on her. She is never the one to initiate plans or conversations and never really seems interested in talking to you or investing in the relationship. She makes you feel ignored, sidelined and taken for granted.

She manipulates you

When a girl is playing you, she will manipulate you and will not let you know what she truly feels for you. She will use you to her advantage and will trick you into believing that she is in love with you. One minute she’ll be all over you and the next minute she’ll be glued to her phone pretending like you don’t exist!

Credits :Pexels

