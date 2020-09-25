5 Ways to attract a Cancer man as per his zodiac personality traits

Cancer is the nurturing zodiac sign and a water element. Cancer men are attracted to care, traditions, love for family and strong personality. So, here’s how can you attract him according to zodiac traits.

Cancer men are sentimental, intuitive, caring and loyal. They are too conscious about hurting their loved ones and will not do anything that will give them pain. They are caring and empathetic for everyone as it’s the nurturing zodiac sign.

Do you like a Cancer man and want to attract him towards you? In that case, it is better to know his personality traits and then take efforts to get his attention. For this, his zodiac sign will help you. Cancer season goes on from June 21 to July 22 and it’s a water element.

Tips to attract a Cancer man:

1.Cancer men love their family and love to spend time with them. So, the best way to attract a Cancer man is to show love for your family and his as well. Show respect and love to his mother to get his attention. Make him realise that family matters to you as well.

2.Show your vulnerable side to him. Make him understand that you trust him by letting him help you in something or give advice to you.

3.Cancer men are shy so they cannot make the first move. So, you'll have to make the first move to attract your Cancer man with your strong personality because they like people with a soft and assertive nature.

4.Cancer men love to follow traditions. So, they are not into friends with benefits or a one-night stand. They want to give the commitment to a relationship and be serious about it. So, if you are looking for long-term relationship, then invest in your Cancer man.

5.Show him your love and care. This is the nurturing zodiac sign who will be attracted to someone who shows them love, pampering and care.

