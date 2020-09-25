  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Ways to attract a Cancer man as per his zodiac personality traits

Cancer is the nurturing zodiac sign and a water element. Cancer men are attracted to care, traditions, love for family and strong personality. So, here’s how can you attract him according to zodiac traits.
28559 reads Mumbai
5 Ways to attract a Cancer man as per his zodiac personality traits5 Ways to attract a Cancer man as per his zodiac personality traits
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Cancer men are sentimental, intuitive, caring and loyal. They are too conscious about hurting their loved ones and will not do anything that will give them pain. They are caring and empathetic for everyone as it’s the nurturing zodiac sign.  

Do you like a Cancer man and want to attract him towards you? In that case, it is better to know his personality traits and then take efforts to get his attention. For this, his zodiac sign will help you. Cancer season goes on from June 21 to July 22 and it’s a water element.

Tips to attract a Cancer man:

1.Cancer men love their family and love to spend time with them. So, the best way to attract a Cancer man is to show love for your family and his as well. Show respect and love to his mother to get his attention. Make him realise that family matters to you as well.

2.Show your vulnerable side to him. Make him understand that you trust him by letting him help you in something or give advice to you.

3.Cancer men are shy so they cannot make the first move. So, you'll have to make the first move to attract your Cancer man with your strong personality because they like people with a soft and assertive nature.

4.Cancer men love to follow traditions. So, they are not into friends with benefits or a one-night stand. They want to give the commitment to a relationship and be serious about it. So, if you are looking for long-term relationship, then invest in your Cancer man.

5.Show him your love and care. This is the nurturing zodiac sign who will be attracted to someone who shows them love, pampering and care.
 

Also Read: Like a Libra man? 5 Tips to attract him as per his zodiac personality traits

Credits :your tango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement