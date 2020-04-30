Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Producer Tanuj Garg recalls he got scolded by the actor the first time they met

Tanuj, who knew Rishi Kapoor closely for the last 15 years, opened up about his fond memories with the superstar actor and recalled what they bonded on. Read inside.

After the shocking news of Irrfan Khan's death came about yesterday morning, the industry was in for another huge blow as veteran actor breathed his last on Thursday morning. The Kapoors sent out an official statement that stated Rishi ji died of leukemia and he passed away around 8.45 am today. He had son and wife by his side, while daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently coming down from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family.

The news has left everyone in the industry saddened and grieving. While several industry insiders have tweeted about the actor, we got in touch with producer Tanuj Garg who has known Rishi Kapoor for over a decade and a half. Speaking about the 102 Not Out star, Tanuj shares, "Deep below his vocal and boisterous self, was a deeply loving, warm and gentle soul with whom I've shared some truly amazing memories."

One of them happens to date to his first encounter with the superstar hero and guess what, he got reprimanded that very day! "I can't remember how and when we first met but I'm guessing it was at Dimple's (Kapadia) house. 15 years back, I think. He scolded me about something but within minutes he lightened up as if nothing had happened."

The Tumhari Sulu producer further added that they shared a great time bonding with each other over different topics and he also had a special nickname for the actor. "Our bond built over time. We had a laugh at parties over drinks, we had a laugh on flights, we had a laugh over WhatsApp exchanges and on MSN Messenger back in the day. Chints (as I called him) never ceased to put a smile on my face. I am fortunate to have lived in his time and to have known him. As I sit blankly thinking about our good times, I poignantly hum, Phir Hona Juda, Haan Yeh Vaada Raha," he signed off.

