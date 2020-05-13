Always thinking that your partner is cheating on you? Here's how to stop it

Do you constantly think that your partner is cheating on you? Read on to know why we get such thoughts and how to overcome them.

If you get the feeling that your partner is cheating on is because of some things you may have found which are legit and support your thinking. But many times it's "all in your head." Constant thoughts about a partner cheating on you, even if he is not, can spiral into overthinking leading us to more crazy thoughts and permanent cracks in the relationship. These thoughts mostly stem from trust issues. Many people who were cheated on by an ex or betrayed by parents and friends in the past, mostly face a tough time trusting their current partner.

So, if your parents cheated on each other, you are more likely to expect the same in your own relationships. As per Bustle's report, Susan Golicic, Ph.D., a certified relationship coach and co-founder of Uninhibited Wellness, revealed that aside from trust issues, poor confidence and projecting are two more reasons why people become paranoid about their partner cheating. Read on to know more about these two in detail below.

Poor confidence and self-worth

Low self-esteem and people who think they are not worthy of love constantly think their relationship is not working. So, how you think of yourself is quite important in a relationship. As per the expert, one should ideally be vulnerable and share any insecurities as this way that partner will help you and make the relationship more secure.

The thoughts come when you are or think about cheating.

The idea of your spouse cheating on you sometimes happens to those who are already cheating or thinking about it. As per the expert, people who cheat subconsciously justify their own behavior. Susan said, "When these [thoughts] are driving the paranoia, there doesn't have to be any actual evidence that cheating is occurring," Golicic says. "[You] will still manufacture them and cling to the simplest sign."

This is also backed by a study that was published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. The researchers found that participants in the study were attracted to someone outside their relationship and they were also likely to say their partner was attracted to others, too, even if they really weren't.

As per Dr. Paul DePompo, PsyD, ABPP, a clinical psychologist and author of The Other Woman's Affair revealed that projection is a low-level coping skill, people who cheat or think or cheated in past, project these thoughts on their partners.

How can you overcome it?

So, how to get rid of these unwarranted thoughts. As per Emily Pfannenstiel, LPC, LMHC, a therapist, couples who have trust issues should discuss past hurts and mistakes and understand the rounds and help each other. You can also take the help of a supportive counselor who can help in facilitating healthy communication. After understanding why there is mistrust, couples can work on ith with the help of a counselor.

