HERE’s why shouting at partner is highly damaging for a relationship

Argument is common in any relationship but yelling should not. When you are shouting at your partner, then you are damaging the bond to the core. These reasons can tell you why.

Arguments and quarreling are quite common in every relationship. And also, sometimes they are important as you don’t need to suppress your negative feelings at that moment. It helps you to vent out your thoughts about your partner. So, if a couple does not fight at all, then there could some problem as well. Because when you don't fight, you are not freeing your deep emotions, which can also damage the bonding. So, a healthy argument is important.



But there should not be yelling in the fight. When you are yelling at your partner then the tendency of damaging the relationship to the core increases. It literally destroys love and it is also considered to be destructive and abuse. And here’s how.



Why yelling is damaging for a relationship?

1- When you are yelling at your partner, then it means it’s your weapon to use for being heard and understood. When someone is not listening to us, then we raise our voice to establish our point, which is very harmful. You can talk to him or her normally without yelling.



2- Your habit of yelling at your partner shuts him or her down. So, if you need more love and understanding then you need to stop yelling. Because your partner also wants to be heard and understood which gets prevented by your yelling. And he or she feels insulted as well.



3- If you are yelling then it means you are angry and trying hard to save the harsh situation to prove yourself right. So, at this heated moment, it’s very normal for you to say wrong things that you don’t even mean. So, you have to watch your language as well.



4- Relationship needs vulnerability where both the partners can talk about their emotions. But when you are shouting, then it doesn’t make you vulnerable and vent out your emotions. It just makes you say bad things to your partner which can hurt him or her a lot. And this can sabotage your bonding.



5- Yelling makes you a highly angry person to prove your point. In such a moment, you don’t want to listen to anyone. So, in this way, you are pushing away your loved one which makes your partner devastated.

Also Read| THESE signs can say if he has stopped putting efforts in the relationship

Share your comment ×