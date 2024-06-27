40 Cues on How to Make Your Boyfriend Happy And Feel Blessed

As a couple, it's important to prioritize each other's happiness. Small romantic gestures and appreciation are more significant than material things in nurturing a relationship. As a girlfriend, it is your responsibility to make your man feel valued, adored, and special, just the way he makes you feel on any random day. Cracking the code to how to make your boyfriend happy isn’t tough, all you need to do is strike the right chord of his heart.

Express your feelings, write heart-felt paragraphs , confess your love, and appreciate his efforts to keep the spark of your companionship alive. After all, a relationship is a two-way street where both lanes should run at the same speed, maintaining a fine balance.

A romantic declaration through words or cute actions can brighten up his day, whereas a small token of love can also help unwind his stress at night. Remember, it is not always what you do for him as a caring girlfriend, but it is also about how you make him feel each passing day.

A confession or a compliment can tighten the strings of your bond and lead your love to eternity. So, making the man of your dreams happy can indeed be your wise step to achieving the title of ‘Couple Goals’.

To know the secrets of how to make a man happy and blush, stay tuned to the end of the article.



Advertisement

How to Make Your Boyfriend Happy in the Easiest Way Possible?

1. Shower Compliments

If you shower enough compliments upon him, then you clearly know how to keep your bf happy. Look into his eyes and let him know that he looks dashing, his haircut looks cool, and his way of being is something that you really admire. Gettings a kind of validation from you is good for your man’s ego, his pride, and his happiness.

2. Appreciate His Efforts

Appreciate his efforts every now and then. Let him know that you value his time and the way he makes you feel. Confess how you admire the way he takes care of everyone, appreciate his helpful nature, and his overall personality. You can also express your gratitude by looking out for the most creative ways to say thank you .

3. Cultivate Desire

Take some time to get cozy in the bed if you are sharing the same apartment. Reciprocate his actions and feelings and enjoy your “us-time”. If not your house, then plan a date in a tent amidst the woods, visit off-beat places, explore your favorite destinations, or simply, book a well-decorated couple’s room in a hotel to cultivate desire.

Advertisement

4. Support His “Me-time”

Respect his independence. Be supportive of everything that he is doing for the good. Whether he loves surfing, swimming, or riding his bike — respect his freedom and don’t pull him off from his interests. You can plan dates or dinners later. But for the time being, allow him to enjoy his own company. Don’t gate crash in everything that he is doing for his happiness.

5. Give Your Phone a Break

Giving your phone a break is the secret to how to make your bf happy with minimal effort. There will always be a message, a work email, or a call from friends popping up. But you need to put your phone down and respect each other time. Of course, emergency calls and messages are understandable, but when you both are into yourselves, let the world around you stop for a while. Just be in the moment with the person you love and admire.

Advertisement

6. When You Shop for Yourself, Shop for Him Too

This is indeed the answer to how to cheer up your boyfriend on a random day. Birthdays and anniversaries are exceptions — but making him realize that he is always on your mind, will make him happy. If you are buying yourself apparel, then shop something for him too. If you are brewing a coffee, brew it for him too.



7. Catch His Eyes

Connect with the eyes whenever communicating. Look at him with a playful expression or a smile. This is also one of the best flirting techniques to switch your partner on. Moreover, it is the key to a lasting relationship that reflects trust and commitment.

6. Display Your Affection Emotionally

Let your boyfriend know what he means to you. It will help him to reset emotionally. Offering emotional support typically involves communicating, expressing emotions, asking questions and listening.

7. Give Him Your Attention

Always take time for each other. Give him your attention even if your life gets busier. Plan a surprise day trip, spend an evening together, chase sunsets, or talk with zero distractions.



8. Celebrate Him And His Achievements

The secret to how to keep a man happy is by celebrating his victories. Be it promotion or his personal triumphs, let your actions and words feel like a pat on the back. It should more or less be a celebration of him and his hard work. Let him know how different he is from the rest. Be supportive of everything that he plans to do for you and his career.

Advertisement

11. Always Be Honest

Being honest shows the kind of trust you wish to build to let your relation“ship” sail seamlessly. Sometimes truth can be bitter, but speak it out loud. Be clear and confess everything with honesty. Admit your mistakes, apologize, explain your actions, and demand forgiveness.

12. Don’t Try to Change Him

Accept the way he is, do not try to change him or his way of thinking. It is one of the ways you can keep your lucky charm happy and strengthen your bond. Speak to him regarding his concerns or anything that bothers you. Provide required support if he finds it difficult to deal with things. No man is the perfect boyfriend, it is his well-being that makes him unique.

13. Cook a Nice Meal

The man's heart is through his stomach, and if you believe in the saying, then head straight to the kitchen. Prepare his favorite meal. If you share an apartment, then decorate the dining table, play his go-to playlist, and dim the lights — this will create a romantic atmosphere. If he isn’t staying with you, pack a tiffin.

14. Ask Him About His Pleasures

Strive to fulfill his desires. This will also help you analyze a few more personalized ways to make your guy happy. Keep a check on him, ask him how he feels, or what’s on his mind.

Advertisement

15. Plan Surprises

Don’t wait for birthdays, anniversaries, or Valentine’s Day. Plan surprises on any random day of the week, write an old-school love letter, bake heart-shaped cookies, or take him on a date. This can make him realize what he means to you. It also shows that you always think and care about him and his happiness.

16. Be a Good Listener

Listen to what he says. Pay attention to what he wants to convey through his words or actions. Turn off all distractions and be with him for the moment. Refrain from giving him bits of advice unnecessarily. Moreover, keep his secrets safe and be there with him whenever he needs you.

17. Be Yourself

Don’t try to be the girlfriend you are not. Be comfortable and confident enough to make him smile. He loves the way you are — stick to what you are and how you love to be around him.

18. Try to Impress Him

Impress him with your course of action. Whether it is a budding relationship or years old, let it bloom naturally. Once you have committed yourself, that doesn’t mean your love is already impressed. Keep impressing him in multiple ways. Prepare a bubble bath, pack his favorite snack, or plan a weekend getaway. Let your actions make him feel like you both are new-age lovers.

19. Get Flirty

A little bit of flirting can reignite the spark of your relationship. Tingle him with naughty emotions and let romance be in the air. Say some cheesy lines, do mushy things, and remind him of all the cozy moments you had in bed.

20. Share Cute Text Messages

Slide into his DMs or share a cute yet romantic text message to make his heart melt. It is the easiest way to express your feelings through words. Send good morning or good night quotes , or write heart-warming paragraphs highlighting how much you care and love the man of your dreams.

21. When Away, Tell Him That You Miss Him

A simple ‘I miss you, my love’ will bring a smile to his face. Confess everything that you feel right at that moment and let distance make your love stronger. Let him know that you are looking forward to hugging him tight.

22. Pamper Him in Every Way

Bring him gifts, write love letters, plan a skincare date, give him a sensual massage, or enjoy a cozy shower together. You can also book movie tickets and drive him to his favorite destination. After all, men, too, deserve a little bit of pampering.

Advertisement

23. Hug Him Tight

Hug him tight and hold him close. It is one of the secrets to make a man love you. Run up to him out of nowhere and shower him with kisses.

24. Try to Become His Best Friend Forever

Remember, you are his friend, confidant first, and then his girlfriend. Share your best moments of the day. Speak to him just like his best friend. Friendship mixed with romance is a great combination to make each other feel loved and adored.

25. Try New Things in Bed

If you are in a live-in relationship or share the same apartment, respect each other physical pleasures. Try new things in bed without making each other uncomfortable.

26. Be His Support System

Stand like a rock beside him during tough times. Help him grow and learn new things. On a lousy day, be there with him. Just sitting next to him can help him feel better.

27. At times, Talk Dirty

Talking dirty can ignite intimacy. It allows you to get a little naughty. Plus, you both learn about each others’ likings in bed.

28. Help Him to Achieve His Goals

Understand your man’s long-term personal goals and professional life because if you guys are planning your future together, it has to have a solid foundation. Be curious about his plans, share advice if asked, and try to have a mutual understanding. Your interest and concern will surely make him smile.

29. Respect His Privacy

Don’t spy on him every now and then. Respect each other’s privacy. If there is anything that he wants to accomplish single-handedly, let him do it. He might be head over heels in love with you, but at the same, he will also appreciate you giving him his space.

30. Have Engaging Conversations

Share how you spent your day. Right from discussing hobbies, mutual interests, and future plans to sharing wild and wacky memories, do it all! Spill beans and tell unexpected tales.

31. Inject Humour

To elicit laughter, share inside jokes, speak about the meme that you stumbled upon while scrolling over the internet. Try to keep things breezy and fun.

32. Play with Emojis on Text

Sometimes, emojis sent with sweet text messages can help express your feelings better. While sharing a humorous message, a laughing emoji can fit in the conversation well, whereas, while dropping a good night message, a red heart or a kissing emoji can make him feel loved.

Advertisement

33. Connect over a Voice Or Video Call

Call your boyfriend and check on him. Voice calls are like starters whereas video calls are like a main course. Since you get to see each other virtually, you can spend quality time without being physically close to each other.

34. Don’t Make Him Feel Insecure

Guys simply hate feeling jealous or insecure. So, give him the assurance that you belong to only him. Don’t avoid or ignore him. Smile and let him know that he is the only man of your dreams and the apple of your eye.



35. Indulge in Public Displays of Affection

While taking a stroll, fly him a kiss, or kiss him on his cheeks. Cling to his arm, boys love those feelings as such romantic action of yours let him feel the butterflies.

36. Give Him First Preference

Let him know that he is your priority. Give him preference whenever required, and let him know that he means the world to you.

37. Tease Him

Mimic him, tease him, or repeat his dialogues. This will keep boredom at bay while you guys interact or chat.

38. Get Along with His Friends And Family

He will love watching you interact with the people that he loves. This will highlight how warm-hearted you are and how easily you accept and respect his relationships with his friends and families.

39. Don’t Lose Your Feminine Spark

Woo him at times. Flip your hair, wear his favorite color, and flaunt the accessories that he gifted to you. He will appreciate that you enjoy his tastes.

40. Touch Him

Touch him, run your hands on his shoulders when you lean on him. Clasp his fingers when you are sitting beside him. If you really want to know how to make your man happy, then let your actions speak louder than words. Hold his hand, blow him a kiss, or hug him tight. He will feel grateful to God for sending you into his life.

These secrets to how to make your boyfriend happy can help you prioritize your boyfriend’s happiness and well-being. It will nurture your long-term relationship and make your prince charming feel incredibly loved and valued. Simply being attentive to his needs and celebrating his achievements can aid in creating a lasting connection.

While trust and respect are the two pillars of a relationship, communication or confession of your feelings is one of the ways that will make your affair a fulfilling one. So, instead of buying expensive gifts every now and then, let your thoughtful gestures and affectionate behavior widen his smile. Hope you have been taking notes throughout. Do anticipate loads of kisses and hugs!