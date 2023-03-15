Top 111 Love Hurt Quotes to Ease Your Pain

Love is a beautiful feeling that makes people a better version of themselves and promotes their well-being. But when you get hurt by someone or go through a breakup, the pain is unimaginable and can take a toll on your mental health. Many people resort to listening to songs, getting themselves engaged in hobbies, or reading love hurts quotes to cope with the pain of heartache.

Be it a breakup, unrequited love, or rejection, going through heartbreak can be mentally draining. Reading sad love hurt quotes can give you the feeling that you aren't alone in this world and can fight through the situation. Don't think of these quotes as a way to go into a roller-coaster ride of sad emotions; instead, think of them as healing messages that are there to make you a stronger person.

Best Emotional Love Hurts Quotes to Help You Get Through Heartbreak

Deep Love Hurts Quotes

“It may hurt to let go, but sometimes it hurts more to hold on.” ― Unknown “There is no greater pain in realizing that you are hurting someone you love under unavoidable circumstances.” ― Unknown “Love is hard to find, hard to keep, and hard to forget.” ― Alysha Speer “You can close your eyes to things you don’t want to see, but you can’t close your heart to things you don’t want to feel.” ― Johnny Depp “So it’s true when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love.” ― E.A. Bucchianeri “I will make mistakes, after all I am not perfect, but I will do my best to make them up to you. I would never hurt you intentionally. I would not give up on you, so I hope you don’t give up on me.” ― Unknown “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” ― Dr. Seuss “Maybe we feel empty because we leave pieces of ourselves in everything we used to love.” ― R.m. Drake “The worst feeling is falling for someone and knowing that they won’t be there to catch you.” ― Unknown “It’s tempting to imagine how we could hurt someone close, because it reminds us how fiercely we love them.” ― Unknown “No matter how bad your heart is broken, the world doesn’t stop for your grief.” ― Faraaz Kazi “Truth is everybody is going to hurt you: you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for.” ― Bob Marley “Think before you speak, your words could hurt someone’s feeling more than you intended it to.” ― Justin Beiber “It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.” ― Samuel Butler “I wonder if I could take back every ‘I love you’ ever said to you, would I do it?” ― Faraaz Kazi “Don’t be afraid to tell the truth. It’s better to hurt someone by truth than to make them happy by lies.” ― Unknown “You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.” ― Henny Youngman “There is nothing more painful in this world than to be in love with something that never can be.” ― Laura Chouette “Standing alone is better than standing with people who hurt you.” ― Unknown “There are a thousand ways to hurt someone you love that have nothing to do with physical violence.” ― Laurell K. Hamilton

Sad Love Hurts Quotes

21. "Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn’t stop for anybody. " ― Stephen Chbosky

22. “Ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” ― Kahlil Gibran

23. “If you make a choice that intentionally hurts someone that you love, then you probably don’t know what love is.” ― Unknown

24. “It hurts to love. It’s like giving yourself to be flayed and knowing that at any moment the other person may just walk off with your skin.” — Susan Sontag

25. “It is not the pain. It’s who it came from.” — Unknown

26. “Do not act as if you care about me, because if you did care, then you would not have done what you did to hurt me.” — Unknown

27. "Just let me keep the last piece of my heart before you tear it all apart." — Lykke Li

28. “Love isn’t there to make us happy. I believe it exists to show us how much we can endure.” — Hermann Hesse

29. “Falling in love is like holding a candle. Initially, it lightens up the world around you. Then it starts melting and hurts you. Finally, it goes off and everything is darker than ever and all you are left with is the… BURN!” — Syed Arshad

30. “Love doesn’t hurt. Expectations do.” — Pushkaraj Shirke

31. “I tried to stay by your side, but you pushed me away instead.” — Unknown

32. “Everybody can see a laughing face but nobody can see a broken heart.” — Unknown

33. “Since I can’t be with you right now I will have to be content just dreaming about when we will be together again.” — Susan Polis Schutz

34. “If they keep hurting you, love them and stay or love yourself and leave.” — Unknown

35. “You put me through so much hell, and I was blind enough to call it love.” — Unknown

36. “Isn’t it sad when you get hurt so much that you can finally say “I’m used to it.” — Unknown

37. “I thought I lost you, but you were never really there. Maybe that should make it hurt less, but it doesn’t.” — Unknown

38. “That old saying, how you always hurt the one you love, well, it works both ways.” — Chuck Palahniuk

39. “I’ve lost love. I’ve tried to reclaim a lost love and didn’t know how to do it.” — Sam Worthington

40. “I cannot eat, I cannot drink; the pleasures of youth and love are fled away: there was a good time once, but now that is gone, and life is no longer life.” — Plato

Beautiful Love Hurts Quotes for Him

41. “He taught me how to love, but not how to stop.” ― Anonymous

42. “Don’t hurt my feelings anymore. I left you my roses and you gave me your thorns.” — Godwin Delali Adadzie

43. “Don’t be afraid to tell the truth. It’s better to hurt someone by truth than to make them happy by lies.” — Unknown

44. “With all the smiles you brought me, I never thought that you could cause me so many tears.” — Unknown

45. “Nothing hurts more than realizing they meant everything to you, but you meant nothing to them.” — Maya Angelou

46. “He broke my heart. You merely broke my life.” — Vladimir Nabokov

47. “Sometimes even stuff you expect to happen can still hurt.” — Jennifer Brown

48. “It is sad not to love, but it is much sadder not to be able to love.” — Unknown

49. “Sometimes it’s better to push someone away, not because you stopped loving that someone, but because you have to shield yourself from pain.” — Unknown

50. “To fall in love is awfully simple, but to fall out of love is simply awful.” — Unknown

Heartfelt Love Hurts Quotes for Her

51. “I loved her, and I still do, but now my love for her is like a ghost, haunting me.” ― Sylvia Plath

52. “The pain of one-sided love, of knowing that I had loved her more than she had loved me.” — Sierra Simone

53. “She can no longer see my pain in my eyes. I am now wiser to hide them in my smile.” — Unknown

54. “I loved her, and I still do. But I let her go, and that’s the biggest regret of my life.” ― Jane Austen

55. “I loved her against reason, against promise, against peace, against hope, against happiness, against all discouragement that could be.” ― Charles Dickens

56. “I know so many last words. But I will never know hers.” ― John Green

57. “I loved her, and I lost her. But the memory of her will always be with me, a constant reminder of what could have been.” ― J.D. Salinger

58. “You can’t have heartbreak without love. If your heart was really broken, then at least you know you really loved him.” — Leila Sales

59. “When a man loves you, don’t take him for granted, try all your best never to hurt him, because if you lost his love, it is gone forever.” ― Unknown

60. “And every time I miss you I’m gonna remember how much you don’t.” ― Unknown

Heart-touching Love Hurts Quotes

61. “I truly believe that while love can hurt, love can also heal…” ― Nicholas Sparks

62. “The hardest thing to do is watch the one you love, love someone else.” ― Poise

63. “Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.” — Steve Maraboli

64. “Love is a sickness full of woes.” — Samuel Daniel

65. “It hurts when you have someone in your heart, but you can’t have them in your arms.” — Unknown

66. “When they grow out of love and walk away, they leave you in a mess. Like pulling out threads from the middle of the fabric.” — Unknown

67. “To lose someone you love is to alter your life forever. You don’t get over it because “it” is the person you loved. The pain stops, there are new people, but the gap never closes. How could it?” — Jeanette Winterson

68. “When one person is in control of another, love cannot grow deeply and fully, as there is no freedom.” — Henry Cloud

69. “Every broken heart has screamed at one time or another: Why can’t you see who I truly am?” — Shannon L. Alder

70. “When the hearts get too heavy with pain, people don’t cry, they become silent, completely silent.” ― Unknown

Hurting Someone You Love Quotes

71. “The shattering of a heart when being broken is the loudest quiet ever.” ― Carroll Bryant

72. “There is no greater pain in realizing that you are hurting someone you love under unavoidable circumstances.” ― Unknown

73. “Sometimes, they never wanted to hurt you. They just didn’t care at all.” ― Unknown

74. “The least and weakest man can do some hurt.” – Cambodian Proverb

75. “I think you have to pay for love with bitter tears.” — Edith Piaf

Relationship Hurt Quotes

76. “To hurt someone you know will forgive you is the unkindest thing of all.” — Unknown

77. “Real relationships are the product of time spent, which is why so many of us have so few of them.” ― Craig D. Lounsbrough

78. “It is so difficult in the world for people to find love, true love.” — LaToya Jackson

79. “Don’t ask why someone keeps hurting you. Ask yourself why you’re allowing them.” — Unknown

80. “The way to heal from hurt is not to ignore or act oblivious of the fact that you have been hurt. You should talk about the hurt to heal.” — Unknown

Love Hurts Quotes to Uplift Your Spirits

81. “Our greatest joy and our greatest pain come in our relationships with others.” — Stephen R. Covey

82. “Some people are going to leave, but that’s not the end of your story. That’s the end of their part in your story.” ― Faraaz Kazi

83. “I truly believe that while love can hurt, love can also heal…” — Nicholas Sparks

84. “If we must part forever, Give me but one kind word to think upon, And please myself with, while my heart’s breaking.” — Thomas Otway

85. “It’s amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces.” — Ella Harper

86. “When you think you’re first falling in love, just then you realize you’re falling out of love.” — Unknown

87. “The walls we build around us to keep sadness out also keeps out the joy.” — Jim Rohn

88. “Don’t waste your time on revenge. Those who hurt you will eventually face their own karma.” — Matareva Pearl

89. “You don’t get to choose if you get hurt in this world. But you do have some say in who hurts you.” — John Green

90. “If you learn how to forgive the people who hurt you, you will live a pleased life.” — Unknown

Emotional Love Hurts Quotes

91. One day you're going to remember me and how much i loved you...then you're gonna hate yourself for letting me go” ― Drake

92. “I believed, that you love me, but you broke my heart, And now my soul is bleeding with tears of anguish.” — Unknown

93. "Part of me aches at the thought of her being so close yet so untouchable. " — Nicholas Sparks

94. “He was acting like our kiss had broken him, and his reaction was breaking me.” ― Shannon A. Thompson

95. “When someone you dearly love decides to walk away, you feel your world has crumbled. You cannot bear the hurt. The love ceases to exist.” — Unknown

96. “The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected.” — Nicholas Sparks

97. “Sometimes temporary feels like a blessing in a world where love only lasts a second.” ― Laura Chouette

98. “Your decision never makes me happy, it makes me sad. How I wish you didn’t turn your back and walk away.” — Unknown

99. “It is painful to realize that after keeping someone as your priority for so long, you were just on the bottom list of her options.” — Unknown

100. “Never make a decision when you are upset, sad, jealous or in love.” — Mario Teguh

101. “We fell into a well called love, and only you were able to get out.” — Unknown

102. “Among my stillness was a pounding heart.” — Shannon A. Thompson

103. “You’ve hurt my feelings; you’ve broken my heart. I gave you my time, I gave you my trust but you left me for another.” — Godwin Delali Adadzie

104. “Hands that never touch. Lips that never meet. Almost Lovers, never to be.” — Unknown

105. “The sky cries for those filled with sadness”― Sonya Watson, The Tide Breaker

106. “Sometimes waiting is the hardest thing of all.”― Luanne Rice

107. "The more I try to forget you, the more I remember you.” ― Unknown

108. "You ruin your love because you don’t think you deserve anything good." — Warsan Shire

109. “Our heartaches will end soon but will always leave a mark.” — Unknown

110. "Tears are words that need to be written.” ― Paulo Coelho

111. "Maybe true love isn't out there for me, but I can sublimate my loneliness with the notion that true love is out there for someone." — Roxane Gay

Conclusion

A heartbreak inflicts pain no less than physical pain. People take a long time to heal themselves after going through pain in matters of their hearts. It's important to address your emotions correctly in these tough times and not let grief take over you. Shift your attention to something else and take inspiration from these love hurts quotes. Understand that people from all walks of life have had a heartbreak at least once in their lives and that it's normal. You are not alone! Give time to yourself and surround yourself with supportive people to ease your pain.

