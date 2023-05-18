Slumber Party Fun: Girls' Sleepover Games And Activities

Girls' sleepovers are a quintessential part of growing up. There's nothing quite like spending a night with your besties, giggling until the early hours of the morning, and eating way too many snacks. And what's a night in without some girls' sleepover games? Whether you're looking for something to spice up your girls' night in or planning a birthday party, sleepover activities are the perfect way to keep the party going.

From classic games like Truth or Dare and Would You Rather to more creative options like DIY spa treatments and karaoke battles, there are endless possibilities for a fun girl's night in. Not only are they a blast to play, but they can also help break the ice and create lasting memories with your friends. So, grab your pillows, put on your comfiest PJs, and get ready for some serious fun with these fun slumber party games.

Games for Girls’ Slumber Parties: 20 Cool Suggestions

1. Truth Or Dare

Truth or Dare is a classic and super popular game for girls' sleepover parties! It's a fun way to bond with your friends, learn more about each other, and let loose a little. Whether you're revealing your deepest secrets or doing silly dares, it's guaranteed to bring out lots of laughs and unforgettable moments. One of the best things about Truth or Dare is its versatility. You can customize the questions and dares based on the interests and personalities of your friends or even make it more challenging by adding special rules or time limits. So, if you're looking for exciting girls sleepover games to play at your next party, Truth or Dare is definitely a must-try!

2. Karaoke Battle

Girls' sleepover parties just aren't complete without a karaoke battle! It's a super fun and engaging way to bond with your friends and showcase your vocal skills (or lack thereof). Whether you're singing your heart out to classic hits or belting out the latest pop songs, it's sure to be a blast. One of the best things about karaoke battles is that there are no rules! You can sing solo, duet, or even form groups to perform your favorite tunes. You can also set up your own stage and get creative with props and costumes to make your performances even more memorable. So, if you're looking for activity ideas for sleepovers, a karaoke battle should be at the top of the list.

3. Makeover Challenge

If you are looking to add some glam and sparkle to your next girls' sleepover party, a makeup challenge is where it’s at. It's a great way to unleash your inner fashionista and experiment with makeup and hairstyles. Whether you're going for a natural look or full-on glam, it's sure to be a fun and creative experience. One of the best things about the Makeover Challenge is that it's really not about looking extraordinary; it's just about having fun with your friends and going wild with some fun makeup products. You can set up your own salon stations and take turns giving each other makeovers, or even turn it into a competition with prizes for the best transformation!

Advertisement

4. Pillow Fight

Who says girls can't have fun being a little rough and tumble? A pillow fight is one of the most essential and classic pajama party games that is a great way to let off steam, bond with your friends, and go all out in terms of fun! Perfect for some friendly competition and fun memories, this is great exercise. During a pillow fight, you can take turns attacking and defending with your pillows, dodging and weaving as you go. One of the best things about a pillow fight is that it's a great way to release your inner child and have a blast with your friends. So, if you're looking for a game that's sure to bring lots of laughs and smiles, a pillow fight is definitely the way to go!

5. Charades

If you're looking for classic and fun sleepover games to play at your next girls' night in, Charades is the perfect option! It's a game that combines acting skills and creativity and is guaranteed to have everyone laughing and having a great time. During a game of charades, one person acts out a word or phrase without speaking while the other players try to guess what it is. You can choose from all sorts of categories, from movies and TV shows to animals and celebrities, and maybe even personalize it and customize the keywords to one's centric to your friend group in order to make the game even more exciting. One of the best things about charades is that it's a game anyone can play, regardless of age or skill level. So, if you're looking for a game that will bring lots of laughs and entertainment, then charades are a must-try.

6. Dance Challenge

A dance challenge is a perfect game to get everyone up and moving at your next sleepover night! It's a fun way to show off your dance skills, get everyone moving, and also a great way to try something new. During a dance challenge, you can create your own dance routines or add some friendly competition against each other to see who has the best moves. You can even add special challenges, like dancing with a broom or performing a dance routine blindfolded, to make it even more exciting. One of the best things about a dance challenge is that it's a great way to express yourself and let loose with your friends. So, definitely add an exciting dance challenge to your sleepover game ideas list because it will surely be a hit.

Advertisement

7. Board Games

Board games are a classic when it comes to games to play at a sleepover. It's a great way to bond with your friends over some friendly competition, and there are so many different games to choose from. You can opt for all-time classics like Monopoly or Clue, or try out something new like Settlers of Catan or even Ticket to Ride. There are games for all ages, interests, and levels so everyone can join in on the fun. One of the best things about board games is that they can provide hours of entertainment, and you can always switch it up and play a different game if you get bored. So, if you're looking for a game that's sure to bring lots of laughs and excitement, board games are a great idea.

8. Video Games

Video games can be a perfect addition to a girls' sleepover, offering fun and competitive gameplay. Whether it's racing games, sports games, or adventure games, there is no dearth of options! Multiplayer games are especially enjoyable if played with friends, allowing for friendly competition and teamwork. It's a great way to bond with your friends and explore new game worlds together. With so many games to choose from, the possibilities are endless, and the girls are sure to have a blast playing video games together.

9. Fashion Show

If you and your friends love fashion and creativity, then a fashion show is one of the best girls' sleepover games for your next night-in party. Whether you're dressing up in your fanciest outfits or creating your own unique looks, a fashion show is a great way to showcase your style and have fun with your friends. You can create different categories for your fashion show, like formal wear, beachwear, or even Halloween costumes, to get everyone inspired and also add in some fun challenges, like creating an outfit using only items from your friend's closet or designing a look using household items like towels or paper. The best part is that not only is a fashion show a great way to show off your style and creativity, but it can also be a confidence booster for those who may be shy or hesitant to try new things

10. Talent Show

Advertisement

Hosting a talent show at a girls' sleepover is the perfect way to showcase everyone's hidden talents. It's a fun, exciting, and engaging activity that brings out the creative side in everyone. Girls can showcase their unique talents, be it singing, dancing, acting, or any other skill they possess. A talent show is not only entertaining but also provides an opportunity for girls to boost their confidence, overcome stage fright, and receive positive feedback from their friends. Whether it's a solo performance or a group act, a talent show is sure to be a highlight of any girls' sleepover, and it's an excellent way to create lasting memories with friends.

11. Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a classic game, perfect for a girls' sleepover party! The rules are simple - each player takes turns making a statement starting with "Never have I ever" followed by something they have never done. If any of the other players have done the activity mentioned, they must take a sip of their juice or perform a dare. This game is a great way to learn more about your friends and their experiences, and it's sure to lead to some hilarious and unexpected revelations. Whether you're looking to learn some juicy gossip or just have a good laugh with your besties, Never Have I Ever is a must-play game for any girls' sleepover party. So, grab some snacks and drinks and get ready for some fun and games!

12. DIY Tie-Dye Session Or Challenge

There's nothing like some fun diy sleepover games to get a sleepover party started! For the girls who love all things crafty and creative, this is a perfect idea to make some fun and have a souvenir from the night while also taking back a super fun bonding experience with friends. You and your friends can get messy with fabric dye, rubber bands, and white t-shirts to create unique and vibrant designs. You can experiment with different color combinations and techniques, and there's no limit to what you can create. So grab your friends and some old clothes, and get ready to make a mess with a fun and colorful DIY tie-dye session at your next girls' sleepover!

13. DIY Friendship Bracelet Challenge

Advertisement

Another super creative game is working on a DIY bracelet together! DIY friendship bracelets are the perfect activity for a girls' sleepover, and you can make it a collaborative game by working together or a competitive one by timing who manages to make the most the fastest! Not only is it a fun way to bond and show off your creative side, but the bracelets themselves can be a cute and stylish addition to any outfit. Plus, there are so many different styles and techniques to try, so everyone can make a unique bracelet that reflects their personality. Whether you prefer colorful and beaded designs or simple and elegant braids, there's something for everyone. So grab some string, beads, and scissors, and let your imagination run wild with this classic sleepover activity!

14. Would You Rather

Would You Rather is a classic activity and among the most popular girls sleepover games. It's a great way to get to know your friends better and have some silly fun. The game involves one person asking a question that presents two options, and the rest of the group has to choose which option they would rather do. The questions can range from silly to thought-provoking and can lead to some interesting discussions. It's a great game to play if you're looking for something relaxed and chill that still allows for lots of laughs and bonding time with your friends. So gather your girls, get creative with your questions, and get ready for a fun game of Would You Rather!

15. Name the Tune

Name That Tune is a fun and challenging sleepover game that is guaranteed to bring laughter. In this game, one person plays a short clip of a song, and the other players have to guess the title or artist of the song. Girls can form teams or play individually, and the game can be adjusted to fit the group's music preferences. It's a great way to test everyone's music knowledge and discover new songs. To make the game more challenging, players can limit the clues they give, like humming the melody or using just a single word from the lyrics. Get ready to sing, dance, and laugh your hearts out!

16. Minute to Win It Games

Advertisement

Minute to Win It is the perfect addition to any girls' sleepover party. These high-energy, fast-paced games will have everyone laughing and cheering each other on. With challenges ranging from stacking cups to popping balloons, these games require quick thinking, coordination, and a little bit of luck. The best part is that they can be easily customized to fit any theme or group size, making them a versatile option for any sleepover party. Whether you're competing against each other or working together as a team, Minute to Win It Games are a fun and exciting way to spend an evening with your besties.

17. VR Games

Virtual Reality games are a fun and exciting addition to any girls' sleepover. With VR technology, players can immerse themselves in a variety of virtual worlds and adventures. From thrilling roller coaster rides to interactive puzzle games, the possibilities are endless. The best part? With VR headsets, girls can feel like they're experiencing the game together but in a whole new situation that isn't within the confines of their homes. They can take turns exploring different games and challenges, or compete against each other for the highest score. Virtual Reality games are a great way to add a unique and memorable twist to a girls' night in, and they're sure to be a hit with everyone involved.

18. Trivia

Trivia is a perfect girls' sleepover game that promises a night of endless fun, laughter, and learning. With a variety of themes ranging from movies, music, and sports, to history, this game is perfect for any group of girls who want to test their knowledge and have a great time. Whether played in teams or as individuals, the excitement of competing to see who knows the most is always thrilling. With a range of difficulty levels, trivia can be enjoyed by everyone regardless of age or knowledge level. Moreover, a fun twist can involve coming up with trivia about the members of the friend group or about the memories they have shared! With so many questions to come up with, you'll never get bored and always want to play just one more round!

19. Spa Challenge

A spa challenge is a perfect way for girls to relax and bond during a sleepover. The game can involve a range of different challenges including setting up different stations for each participant to take turns in, such as facials, manicures, and massages. It can also have a whole round dedicated to nail art and coming up with unique and exciting designs on each other's nails. It's a great way to pamper each other and have fun while doing it. Don't forget to set the mood with some calming music and candles. You can even make it a competition by having everyone vote on who did the best job or the most creative spa treatment!

Advertisement

20. Pretend Games

Pretend games and role play can be a fun and creative way to spend a sleepover night on. Girls can take turns playing different roles and scenarios, such as pretending to be celebrities, fashion designers, or characters from their favorite books or movies. They can also create their own storylines and act them out. With some props, costumes, and makeup, the girls can transform themselves into their chosen characters and let their imaginations run wild while having tons of fun and laughs! It's a great way to encourage creativity, build confidence, and have fun together. So, gather your friends, let your imagination loose, and get ready to create your unique world of make-believe.

In conclusion, these sleepover games for girls are an excellent way to bond with your besties and make lasting memories. Not only are they super fun to play, but they also allow you to let loose and be silly with your friends. Whether you're in the mood for some classic games or want to try something new and creative, there's no shortage of options to choose from. Remember, the most important thing about a girls' sleepover is spending time with your friends and having fun. So, don't worry too much about winning or losing – just enjoy the ride and make memories.

ALSO READ: What type of friend you are at a sleepover party based on your zodiac signs?