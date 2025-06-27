BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin stalked by sasaeng fans during vacation, fans demand HYBE ‘do their job’ suspecting internal leaks

Just weeks after their official discharge from South Korea’s military service, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin have returned to public life, but not in the way fans hoped. On June 26, a wave of unauthorized images and video clips featuring the duo began circulating online. This sparked widespread outrage among fans.

Their return initially brought excitement and speculation about new content. However, the mood quickly shifted as it became clear that these materials were filmed without the idols’ knowledge or consent. Many of the clips appear to be taken during their private moments abroad. Fans are calling it a blatant invasion of privacy.

Hidden cameras and voice recordings raise red flags

The backlash stems from the disturbing nature of the leaked content. Some clips show the duo walking near hotel premises, while others capture them relaxing or swimming near a lake. Even more troubling is an audio recording allegedly featuring their voices in a private conversation at a lakeside location. This implies someone may have been filming or recording nearby without permission.

Fans pointed out that such proximity indicates the involvement of sasaengs, individuals known for stalking celebrities and violating personal boundaries. The fact that these clips were widely shared on social media in real time has only intensified concerns about the level of intrusion the idols are currently facing.

History repeats

This is not the first time Jungkook has dealt with alarming privacy breaches. Mere hours after his discharge from the military, a woman was caught attempting to access his home. She was randomly inputting codes on his door lock. She allegedly waited outside with luggage for hours before nearby residents alerted the authorities.

This unsettling incident has left fans on edge. Many now fear that similarly dangerous behavior is following both Jungkook and Jimin overseas.

ARMYs demand protection

As the situation continues to unfold, BTS fans (ARMYs) have taken to social media platforms to voice their anger and concern. Many are demanding that HYBE, the group’s agency, step in and take firm legal action. Fans want those responsible for leaking sensitive materials and stalking the members abroad to be held accountable.

Some have also criticized the online culture that rewards and amplifies such content. They note that even a few likes or shares can encourage stalker-like behavior. With mounting pressure, fans are urging HYBE to increase security for Jungkook and Jimin during overseas schedules.

Some are also speculating that the leaks of schedules and exact locations may not be entirely due to external sources. There is growing suspicion that someone with access to internal information may be leaking details from within the organization.

Schedule fuels speculation about Are You Sure? Season 2

Both idols were seen departing South Korea through different airports, but were soon spotted together in Switzerland and other European locations. Their joint appearance has fueled growing speculation that the two are filming a new season of Are You Sure? It’s a travel reality show they previously filmed before enlisting in December 2023.

The first season was released in August 2024. It showcased the pair exploring scenic spots and bonding over heartfelt conversations. It was praised for its warmth and sincerity. Now, fans believe they are continuing that journey, but under increasingly worrying conditions.

