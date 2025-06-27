My Girlfriend Is the Man confirms release date via new poster: ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin get entangled in gender-swap

Romantic comedies have always been a K-drama staple, but an upcoming series is shaking things up with an unconventional storyline. My Girlfriend Is the Man!, based on a popular webtoon, will premiere on July 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST. The drama is set to replace The First Night with the Duke, a fantasy rom-com led by Seohyun and Taecyeon.

On June 27, KBS unveiled both the broadcast date and the official poster for the series, igniting buzz across social media. The poster teases the drama’s central twist in an instantly memorable way.

Park Yoon Jae, played by ASTRO’s Sanha, is caught in a tight embrace between two versions of his girlfriend: one female, one male. His shocked, wide-eyed expression promises a rollercoaster of surprises to come.

The plot

The story follows Park Yoon Jae, a university student majoring in astronomy. He’s head over heels for his girlfriend Kim Ji Eun. Their sweet romance, however, takes a bizarre and life-altering turn when Ji Eun undergoes a sudden transformation. Due to a rare genetic trait in her family, she unexpectedly transforms into a man and begins living under a new identity: Kim Ji Hoon.

Played by OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Kim Ji Eun is introduced as bubbly, affectionate, and warmhearted. But her world is flipped upside down when she wakes up one morning in a completely different body. Stepping in as her male persona, Yoo Jung Hoo takes on the role of Kim Ji Hoon.

For Yoon Jae, nothing makes sense anymore. He still recognizes the same gestures, habits, and emotions, but now directed at him from someone who looks completely different.

Chuu joins the mix as love rival

The situation becomes even more tangled with the arrival of Kang Min Joo, a confident and outgoing student played by Chuu. Min Joo finds herself irresistibly drawn to the new student, Kim Ji Hoon, unaware that he’s actually Ji Eun in a new body. Her growing affection for Ji Hoon sets off a complicated love square, filled with comedic misunderstandings and emotional dilemmas.

My Girlfriend Is the Man! is packed with humor, romantic tension, and absurd moments. But the heart of the series lies in its commentary on love, identity, and acceptance. How far does attraction go when appearances change? Can emotional connection survive a complete physical transformation? These are the questions the show dares to explore, all within a playful yet heartfelt narrative.

