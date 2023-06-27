101 Insecurity in Relationship Quotes to Find Hope And Reassurance

Feeling insecure in a relationship is a common feeling that affects every person. It can lead to misunderstandings and even breakups if you are unable to address it properly. Moreover, it can cause feelings of doubt, anxiety, and fear which can lead to a breakdown in communication and trust. In order to help you provide insight into the complexities of insecurity in relationships, here are some quotes from experts that can help shed light on the issue. These insecurity in relationship quotes offer comfort, understanding, and hope for those of you seeking guidance on how to manage your emotions better and build healthy relationships.

So, look to these insecure relationship quotes for support and understanding. From inspirational authors to world leaders to everyday people, myriad personalities have introspected on insecurities and doubts and found words of wisdom to guide you through feelings of inadequacy. Express your feelings, heal hurtful relationship experiences, and find support and understanding with these relationship insecurity quotes.

101 Insecurity in Relationship Quotes to Help You Foster Positive And Strong Bonds

Quotes for Insecure People

1. “The problem with human attraction is not knowing if it will be returned.” ― Becca Fitzpatrick

2. “Life is a dangerous thing. Insecurity is the price of living.” ― Alija Izetbegovic

3. “I have insecurities, of course, but I don’t hang out with anyone who points them out to me.” ― Adele

4. “People outwardly project their innermost insecurities.” ― Kilroy J Oldster

5. “Insecure people have a special sensitivity for anything that finally confirms their own low opinion of themselves.” ― Sue Grafton

6. “There’s no room in perfection for insecurity.” ― R.K. Lilley

7. “There can be no security where there is fear.” ― Felix Frankfurter

8. “Go with the one who trusts your insecurities and not your strength. That way they would stick along a little longer.” — Abhi

9. “Life is very short. Insecurity is a waste of time.” – Diane Von Furstenberg

10. “The reason we struggle with insecurity is because we compare our behind-the-scenes with everyone else’s highlight reel.” ― Steve Furtick

11. “People confuse ego, lust, insecurity with true love.” ― Simon Cowell

12. “Comparison is the thief of joy.” ― Theodore Roosevelt

13. “Insecure people only eclipse your sun because they’re jealous of your daylight and tired of their dark, starless nights.” ― Shannon L. Alder

14. “Insecurity is a lack of self-love. When your fountain of self-love is alive, you will be one with people.” ― Vishwas Chavan

15. “Insecurity kills more dreams than failure ever will.” — Suzy Kassem

16. “Whatever your passion is, keep doing it. Don’t waste time chasing after success or comparing yourself to others. Every flower blooms at a different pace. Excel at doing what your passion is and only focus on perfecting it. Eventually, people will see what you are great at doing, and if you are truly great, success will come chasing after you.” ― Suzy Kassem

17. “Only the insecure strive for security.” ― Wayne Dyer

Insecurity in a Relationship Quotes

18. “Fear and insecurity are signs of a strong heart.” ― Jack Skellington

19. “As your insecurity becomes nourished our relationship becomes poisoned.” ― Dr. Steve Maraboli

20. “We all need to meet that someone who makes us feel like our insecurities don’t exist.” — Michael Bliss

21. “The question is whether or not our insecurities are substantial enough to hurt, limit, or even distract us from profound effectiveness or fulfillment of purpose.” — Beth Moore

22. “A guy is only insecure about losing his girl when he knows someone else can treat her better.” — R.M. Drake

23. “I was feeling insecure you might not love me anymore.” ― John Lennon

24. “I think what ruins relationships and causes more fights is insecurity.” ― Olivia Wilde

25. “If there is trust in relationships then what is the need of insecurity and when insecurity is in the heart then what is the meaning of being in relationships.” ― Phudal

26. “Relationships fail when people take their own insecurities and project them as their partner’s flaws.” ― Dr. Steve Maraboli

27. "Insecurity is the worst sense that lovers feel: sometimes the most humdrum desireless marriage seems better. Insecurity twists meanings and poisons trust.” ― Graham Greene

28. “Two free souls walking together is called love; It’s an energizing experience. Two people (one insecure and other reckless) tied to each other with a rope is called attachment; It’s a draining experience.” ― Shunya

Quotes on Insecurity

29. “Don’t let fear or insecurity stop you from trying new things. Believe in yourself. Do what you love. And most importantly, be kind to others, even if you don’t like them.” ― Stacy London

30. “It is when we all play safe that we create a world of utmost insecurity.” ― Dag Hammarskjold

31. “Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” ― Dr. Seuss

32. “Without danger, we cannot get beyond danger… each one of us requires the spur of insecurity to force us to do our best.” ― Dr. Harold W. Dodds

33. “I’m interested in the fact that the less secure a man is, the more likely he is to have extreme prejudice.” ― Clint Eastwood

34. “The fishing is best where the fewest go and the collective insecurity of the world makes it easy for people to hit home runs while everyone is aiming for base hits.” ― Timothy Ferriss

35. “No one is perfect. Even the most confident people have insecurities. At some point in our lives, we may feel we lack something. That is reality. We must try to live as per our capability.” ― Anil Sinha

36. “The greater the artist, the greater the doubt. Perfect confidence is granted to the less talented as a consolation prize.” ― Robert Hughes

37. “It has always seemed that a fear of judgment is the mark of guilt and the burden of insecurity.” ― Criss Jami

38. “A lack of transparency results in distrust and a deep sense of insecurity.” ― Dalai Lama

39. “Insecure people only eclipse your sun because they’re jealous of your daylight and tired of their dark, starless skies.” ― Shannon Alder

40. “A person who is confident and capable will never feel insecure.” ― Abhishek Ratna

41. “Sometimes what we see in our judgment of other individuals are the things that we are trying to hide.” ― Jestoni Sacay

42. “Chasing a person doesn’t give you value or build values in you. You earn your value by chasing morality and practicing dignity.” ― Shannon Alder

43. “When you stop living your life based on what others think of you, your real life begins. At that moment, you will finally see the door of self-acceptance opened.” ― Shannon Alder

44. “An expectation is a shelter - it gives you a security feeling. So when someone breaks your expectations he is breaking your shelter, making you insecure, fearful.” ― Osho

45. “Most bad behavior comes from insecurity.” ― Debra Winger

Insecure Woman Quotes

46. “Bigotry and judgment are the height of insecurity.” ― Jasmine Guy

47. “My confidence is easy to shake. I am very well aware of all of my flaws. I am aware of all the insecurities that I have.” — Taylor Swift

48. “When insecurity starts to rub off on you, you begin to lose a sense of belonging.” — Chinonye J. Chidolue

49. “A woman will always be insecure if she attaches her identity and sense of worth to the amount of male attention she gets.” ― Anupama Garg

50. “Anger is a manifestation of a deeper issue… and that, for me, is based on insecurity, self-esteem, and loneliness.” ― Naomi Campbell

51. “My biggest insecurity is that my personality is too much, and as I get older, it’s just getting bigger.” — Angie Harmon

52. “I can’t tell my conscience from my insecurities.” — Cathy Guisewite

53. “Everybody sees me as this sullen and insecure little thing. Those are just the sides of me that I feel necessary to show because no one else seems to be showing them.” ― Fiona Apple

54. “I had body insecurities when I was younger. I still do.” — Ariel Winter

55. “Behind closed doors, we’re all the fat uncool kid.” ― Su-Mari Diedericks

56. “I hate the thought that I’m just some kind of Russian nesting doll with the big outside and inevitably, rattling around under all the layers, a crude little peg with a face is the truth of me.” ― Wendy McClure.

57. “My need to show what I can do is keeping me from finding out what other people can do and what we can do together.” ― Kate Murphy

Insecure Men Quotes

58. "I love playing ego and insecurity combined.” ― Jim Carrey

59. “Becoming the new feminine ideal requires just the right combination of insecurity, exercise, bulimia, and surgery.” — Garry Trudeau

60. “I have self-doubt. I have insecurity. I have a fear of failure. I have nights when I show up at the arena and I’m like, ‘My back hurts, my feet hurt, my knees hurt. I don’t have it. I just want to chill.’ We all have self-doubt. You don’t deny it, but you also don’t capitulate to it. You embrace it.” ― Kobe Bryant

61. “I think I have a degree of confidence, but I also have terrible insecurity, like anybody does.” — Ben Whishaw

62. “Guys have a level of insecurity and vulnerability that’s exponentially bigger than you think. With the primal urge to be alpha comes extreme heartbreak. The harder we fight, the harder we fall.” ― John Krasinski

63. “I'm a combination between extreme insecurity and extreme confidence.” — Alexandra Daddario

64. “I had a great deal of arrogance and a great deal of bravado, but I think the bravado was brought on by a huge insecurity.” — Brian Molko

65. “Inside it drives me crazy, my insecurities could eat me alive.” ― Eminem

66. “As far as humor goes, I’ve always been a very insecure person and I’ve always wanted to be liked.” — Peter Steele

67. “A man’s spirit is free, but his pride binds him with chains of suffocation in a prison of his own insecurities.” ― Jeremy Aldana

68. “Whenever you feel unloved, unimportant, or insecure remember to whom you belong.” ― Ephesians

69. “Arrogance is the camouflage insecurity.” ― Tim Fargo

Overcoming Insecurities Quotes

70. “Pretending to be someone that you are not is hurting yourself. It’s telling yourself that the real you is worthless.” ― Ritu Ghatourey

71. “One of the greatest journeys in life is overcoming insecurity and learning to truly not give a sh*t.” ― J.A. Konrath

72. “We’re going to have to let truth scream louder to our souls than the lies that have infected us.” ― Beth Moore

73. “If you are insecure, guess what? The rest of the world is, too. Do not overestimate the competition and underestimate yourself. You are better than you think.” ― Timothy Ferriss

74. “I’m actively working hard on learning to appreciate yourself no matter what. If what someone else says can easily derail you, it means your sense of self isn’t that firmly established in the first place. It’s an inside job. You’re beautiful and worthy and totally unique. People insult each other based on their own insecurities – even though it may feel personal, it really never is. Really. Seriously.” ― Emma Stone.

75. “I always think the insecurity is going to go away, but it’s always there. Only bad writers think they’re good.” ― Harlan Coben

76. “I am One. I value my uniqueness. If there were more like me I would hope they were small and easy to destroy.” ― Ben Hatke

77. “The psychic task which a person can and must set for himself is not to feel secure, but to be able to tolerate insecurity.” ― Erich Fromm

78. “There is no external solution to the problem of insecurity.” ― Stefan Molyneux

79. “The enemy uses those things you’re insecure about. Free yourself and take your power back by being secure in who you are - flaws and all.” ― Yvonne Pierre

80. “True confidence is not about what you take from someone to restore yourself, but what you give back to your critics because they need it more than you do.” ― Shannon Alder

81. “Become your own soulmate. Then you’ll always have someone watching your back, and you’ll always have someone who loves you.” ― Rebecca O’Donnell

82. “The hallmark of insecurity is bravado.” ― Brandon Sanderson

Positive Insecurity Quotes And Sayings

83. “Don’t let where you are in life to cause you to be so insecure about yourself. There is more to you than your flaws and negative conditions. You are a royal child of God.” ― Edmond Mbiaka

84. “I kept on going and I overcame my fears and got over my insecurities.” — Kate Winslet

85. “Whenever insecurity whispers in your ear, telling you how much you suck, tell it to shut the hell up. Then keep going forward anyway.” ― Rebecca O'Donnell

86. “I am convinced that the jealous, the angry, the bitter, and the egotistical are the first to race to the top of mountains. A confident person enjoys the journey and the people they meet along the way and sees life not as a competition. They reach the summit last because they know God isn’t at the top waiting for them. He is down below helping his followers to understand that the view is glorious wherever you stand.” ― Shannon Alder

87. “I don’t let anyone’s insecurities, emotions, or opinions bother me. I know that if I am happy, that’s all that matters to me.” ― Demi Lovato

88. “You’re always you, with your own insecurities.” — Michelle Chamuel

89. “I have my moments of insecurity and figuring out what’s going on and what I’m supposed to do, but if you don’t push yourself, you’re not growing, so where do you go?” ― Selena Gomez

90. “Insecurity is a toxin and confidence is a tonic, so make the choice not to dwell on the worst possible case.” — Emily Yoffe

91. “Stop allowing people to capitalize off your insecurities.” ― Deborah J. Monroe

92. “An exciting and inspiring future awaits you beyond the noise in your mind, beyond the guilt, doubt, fear, shame, insecurity, and heaviness of the past you carry around.” ― Debbie Ford

93. “The dreadful insecurity of those who need everyone to think like them, feel like them, be like them.” ― Marty Rubin

94. “I’m not insecure. I’ve been through way too much f**king sh*t to be insecure. I’ve got huge balls. But I’ve been humbled. That makes you grateful for every day you have.” ― Drew Barrymore

95. “Insecurities have the ability to shape and mold our minds to live with everything that’s bad; like crying on the inside, while smiling on the outside… thus creating pain… but, alas, I have the answer; forget about what you thought and enjoy (embrace) what you feel.” ― Jeremy Aldana

96. “Insecurity is your intuition telling you that something’s not right.. either with them or with you.” ―Charles J. Orlando

97. “I couldn’t help feeling people thought I was a moron, and my self-imposed insecurity constantly bedeviled me.” — Nicholas Brendon

98. “I think we are all insecure, and there is nothing wrong in accepting that. But the problem arises when we try to counter this insecurity by cultivating this illusion of control, and we start taking ourselves and everything we know too seriously.” ― Sushant Singh Rajput

99. “In life, there is always someone out there, who won’t like you, for whatever reason, don’t let the insecurities in their lives affect yours.” ― Rashida Rowe

100. “I’ve had so many insecurities, and am still getting over a lot.” — Melanie Martinez

101. “I’ve learned from personal experience that insecurity and doubting yourself can really hurt you.” — Bridgit Mendler

Conclusion

Relationships are complex and often require hard work to maintain. It is normal to feel insecure in a relationship. But it is important to recognize these sentiments, find the right words to express your feelings and take steps to address them. In moments when you fumble with exact expressions, quotes can be a great source of inspiration. When it comes to understanding your insecurities and how you can overcome them, this list of some of the best insecurity in relationship quotes can help you. By reflecting on these insecurity quotes, you can gain insight into your own situation to find strength and ultimately maintain healthy and happy relationships.

