100 Transformative Quotes about Emotions to Elevate Your Life

Emotions are the lifeblood of our human experience, encompassing a vast spectrum of feelings that define who we are. They have the remarkable ability to stir our souls, evoke memories, and shape the course of our lives. And in times of joy, sadness, love, or even confusion, some quotes about emotions can serve as beacons of understanding and companionship, offering solace and a sense of connection. They have a way of capturing the essence of our feelings, crystallizing them into words that resonate deep within us. So, if you are yearning for a profound connection with your own emotions and a heightened appreciation for the vast tapestry of human experiences, we invite you to embark on a transformative journey with us. Explore the captivating world of sayings about emotions mentioned below, allowing their profound wisdom and insights to enrich your life.

Emotion Quotes About Life

Emotion quotes about life act as a powerful source of comfort during challenging times and ignite motivation and personal growth. So, in order to help you connect with your feelings and traverse life's ups and downs with more awareness and appreciation, we have gathered a few renowned statements about life from famous personalities.

1. "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." - Nelson Mandela

2. "The purpose of our lives is to be happy." - Dalai Lama

3. “One thing you can't hide - is when you're crippled inside.”- John Lennon

4. "Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated." - Confucius

5. "Don't be ashamed to weep; 'tis right to grieve. Tears are only water, and flowers, trees, and fruit cannot grow without water. But there must be sunlight also. A wounded heart will heal in time, and when it does, the memory and love of our lost ones is sealed inside to comfort us.”- Brian Jacques

6. "Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it." - Charles R. Swindoll

7. "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." - Steve Jobs

8. The world is a tragedy to those who feel, but a comedy to those who think.”- Horace Walpole

9. "Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful." - Albert Schweitzer

10. “Life is a comedy to those who think, a tragedy to those who feel.”- Jean Racine

11. "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller

12. "Your emotions make you human. Even the unpleasant ones have a purpose. Don't lock them away. If you ignore them, they just get louder and angrier." - Sabaa Tahir

13. "The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it." - Nicholas Sparks

14. "You don't have to control your thoughts; you just have to stop letting them control you." - Dan Millman

Advertisement

15. "The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. Attitude, to me, is more important than facts. It is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than failures, than successes, than what other people think or say or do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness, or skill. It will make or break a company... a church... a home. The remarkable thing is we have a choice every day regarding the attitude we will embrace for that day." - Charles R. Swindoll

16. “The moment we cry in a film is not when things are sad but when they turn out to be more beautiful than we expected them to be.”- Alain de Botton

17. "Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." - Roy T. Bennett

18. "Your emotions are the slaves to your thoughts, and you are the slave to your emotions." - Elizabeth Gilbert

19. "Emotions are not a choice. What is a choice is what we do with them." - Sharon Salzberg

20. “Positive feelings come from being honest about yourself and accepting your personality, and physical characteristics, warts and all; and, from belonging to a family that accepts you without question.”- Willard Scott

Deep Emotion Quotes About Love

Heartfelt phrases about love enable us to explore the heights of joy, the depths of heartbreak, the warmth of affection, and the intensity of passion. They provide solace during difficult times, inspire us to cherish the love we have, and offer guidance on navigating the complexities of relationships. Here, check out a few of them below:

21. "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." - Aristotle

22. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn

23. "Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." - Maya Angelou

24. "Love is a game that two can play and both win." - Eva Gabor

25. "The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves." - Victor Hugo

Advertisement

26. "Love is a promise, love is a souvenir, once given never forgotten, never let it disappear." - John Lennon

27. "Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." - Nicholas Sparks

28. "Love is an untamed force. When we try to control it, it destroys us. When we try to imprison it, it enslaves us. When we try to understand it, it leaves us feeling lost and confused." - Paulo Coelho

29. "Love is the flower you've got to let grow." - John Lennon

30. "Love is not finding someone to live with, it's finding someone you can't live without." - Rafael Ortiz

31. "Love isn't something you find. Love is something that finds you." - Loretta Young

32. "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." - Nicholas Sparks

33. "Love is a friendship set to music." - Joseph Campbell

34. “Love is when the other person's happiness is more important than your own." - H. Jackson Brown Jr.

35. "You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear." - Oscar Wilde

36. "To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." - David Viscott

37. "Love is the greatest refreshment in life." - Pablo Picasso

38. "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." - Dr. Seuss

39. “To love someone deeply gives you strength. Being loved by someone deeply gives you courage." - Lao Tzu

40. "Feelings are something you have; not something you are. – Shannon L. Alders

Strong Emotion Quotes About Healing You From Within

Healing can be a challenging and complex journey. Intense quotes about feelings and emotions can inspire and motivate individuals to keep going, even when they face obstacles or feel discouraged. These quotes are like words of wisdom and encouragement that remind people of their inner strength and resilience. Here, check out some of them below:

Advertisement

41. "Your emotions are not your identity. They are waves passing through you. Let them wash over you and then let them go." - Danielle Koepke

42. "Emotions are like waves, they come and go. Ride them out with courage and compassion." - Tara Brach

43. "The wound is the place where the light enters you." – Rumi

44. "Feelings are like waves. You cannot stop them from coming, but you can choose which ones to surf." - Jonatan Mårtensson

45. "The soul always knows how to heal itself. The challenge is to silence the mind." - Caroline Myss

46. "You have within you right now, everything you need to deal with whatever the world can throw at you." - Brian Tracy

47. "Allow yourself to feel all the emotions that arise within you. It is through feeling them that you can heal them." - Nikki Rowe

48. "The human capacity for burden is like bamboo - far more flexible than you'd ever believe at first glance." - Jodi Picoult

49. "Healing may not be so much about getting better as about letting go of everything that isn't you - all of the expectations, all of the beliefs - and becoming who you are." - Rachel Naomi Remen

50. "The only journey is the one within." - Rainer Maria Rilke

51. “In order to move on, you must understand why you felt what you did and why you no longer need to feel it.”- Mitch Albom

52. "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance." - Alan Watts

53. "You don't have to control your thoughts; you just have to stop letting them control you." - Dan Millman

54. "Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor." - Thich Nhat Hanh

55. "The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it." - Nicholas Sparks

56. "Don't let your emotions overpower your intelligence." - Drake

57. "The more I think about it, the more I realize that there is nothing more artistic than to love others." - Vincent van Gogh

58. "You must learn to let go. Release the stress. You were never in control anyway." - Steve Maraboli

Advertisement

59. "The more you know who you are and what you want, the less you let things upset you." - Stephanie Perkins

60. "Our emotions are the messengers of our souls, calling us to heal and transform ourselves." - Sue Patton Thoele

Heartfelt Quotes About Expressing Your Feelings

Quotes about expressing emotions and feelings can surely help us gain clarity and insight into our own feelings, acting as a tool for self-reflection and introspection. Pick any one from the sayings that best suit your feelings.

61. "You don't need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself." - Thich Nhat Hanh

62. "Emotions are the fuel to really move you along - that's the only way you can create music. If you don't feel any emotions, it's not going to happen." - Jan Hammer

63. "Feelings are much like waves. We can't stop them from coming, but we can choose which ones to surf." - Jonatan Mårtensson

64. "To express yourself honestly, not lying to yourself; that, my friend, is very hard to do." - Bruce Lee

65. "To express yourself fully is the ultimate act of courage." - Bryant McGill

66. “To be brave is to love someone unconditionally without expecting anything in return." – Madonna

67. "Emotion can be the enemy, if you give into your emotion, you lose yourself. You must be at one with your emotions, because the body always follows the mind. – Bruce Lee

68. “A feeling is no longer the same when it comes the second time. It dies through the awareness of its return. We become tired and weary of our feelings when they come too often and last too long.”- Pascal Mercier

69. Your emotions are your superpower; express them authentically and let your soul shine." - Amy Leigh Mercreee

70. "Perhaps the most liberating moment in my life was when I realized that my self-loathing was not a product of my inadequacy but, rather, a product of my thoughts. – Vironika Tugaleva

71. "Feelings aroused by the touch of someone's hand, the sound of music, the smell of a flower, a beautiful sunset, a work of art, love, laughter, hope, and faith—all work on both the unconscious and the conscious aspects of the self, and they have physiological consequences as well." - Bernie Siegellimited

Advertisement

72. "Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." - Roy T. Bennett

73. "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou

74. "Your emotions make you human. Even the unpleasant ones have a purpose. Don't lock them away. If you ignore them, they just get louder and angrier." - Sabaa Tahir

75. "Feelings are something you have; not something you are.” – Shannon L. AlderAlan Watts

76. "Cherish your own emotions and never undervalue them. – Robert Henribe

77. "The more I think it over, the more I feel that there is nothing more truly artistic than to love people." - Vincent Van Gogh

78. "Embrace all emotions: sadness, happiness, sorrow, hate, prejudice, fear; they are weapons against our greatest enemy: indifference. – Dave Matthesmost

79. "If you have a deep emotion, keep it close and make it speak when you need it most." - John Mayer

80. "Where we have strong emotions, we’re liable to fool ourselves. - Carl Saganeart

Quotes on Controlling Your Emotions

Quotes on controlling emotions encourage self-awareness by reminding us of the importance of understanding and managing our emotional responses. They highlight the need to observe our emotions objectively and recognize the impact they can have on our thoughts, actions, and relationships. Here, check out some of the best quotes on controlling your feelings by renowned personalities below:

81. "You have power over your mind, not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength." - Marcus Aurelius

82. "The more you can control your emotions, the more effective you will be in all areas of your life." - Brian Tracy

83. "It's not about suppressing emotions; it's about understanding and controlling them." - Ken Ravizza

84. "Rule your mind or it will rule you." - Horace

85. "The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another." - William James

86. "When you are offended at any man's fault, turn to yourself and study your own failings. Then you will forget your anger." - Epictetus

Advertisement

87. "Emotion is created by the thoughts you create in your mind. You can control your thoughts, so therefore you can control your emotions." - Tony Robbins

88. "When you react, you let others control you. When you respond, you are in control." - Bohdi Sanders

89. "In moments of anger, take a deep breath and revisit the situation once calmness is restored." - Jack Canfield

Advertisement

90. “Happiness depends on your mindset and attitude." - Roy T. Bennett

91. "Nothing external to you has any power over you." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

92. "It's not the situation that's causing your stress, it's your thoughts. Change those and stress disappears." - Wayne Dyer

93. "The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another." - William James

94. "To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart." - Eleanor Roosevelt

95. "You have power over your mind, not outside events. Realize this and you will find strength." - Marcus Aurelius

96. "The more tranquil a man becomes, the greater is his success, his influence, his power for good." - James Allen

97. "The ability to be in the present moment is a major component of mental wellness." - Abraham Maslow

98. "It's not the situation that's causing your stress, it's your thoughts, and you can change that right here and now. You can choose to be peaceful right here and now. Peace is a choice, and it has nothing to do with what other people do or think." - Gerald Jampolsky

99. "Do not let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace." - Dalai Lama

100. "You must learn to let go. Release the stress. You were never in control anyway." - Steve Maraboli

Whether we seek comfort, inspiration, or validation, these quotes about emotions provide us with a sense of solace and solidarity in knowing that our feelings are shared by others. They remind us that feelings are a natural part of being alive and that embracing them can lead to personal growth, healing, and a deeper understanding of ourselves and others. So, let these quotes be a guide as you navigate the highs and lows of life, allowing them to evoke emotions, spark conversations, and inspire meaningful connections. Let them remind you that your emotions matter and that embracing and expressing them is a powerful act of self-care and authenticity.

ALSO READ: 100 Best short inspirational quotes on life

71 Best Positive Thinking Quotes That Will Push You to Keep Going

101 Memories Quotes to Embrace the Beautiful Moments in Life