110 Quotes About Happiness That Radiate Positivity, Love, And Joy

Happiness is a sense of contentment that everyone strives to achieve in life. The definition of happiness varies from individual to individual, however, the feeling of satisfaction and the gush of positive emotions felt within, remains constant.

Happiness can be earned through experiences and found in every big and little thing, including words of wisdom. A bank of sweet, motivational, and inspirational quotes about happiness has immense power to lighten your mood and brighten your day.

Whether you are looking for personal pleasure, want to lift your spirits , or want to cheer up your beloveds, bookmarking some apt quotes about happiness and love will be a wise decision. So, without further ado, let us introduce you to our treasure trove of quotes about life and happiness.

Happiness Quotes About Life That Will Make You Smile

1. “The foolish man seeks happiness in the distance, the wise grows it under his feet.” — James Oppenheim

2. “Happiness is a choice that requires effort at times.” ― Aeschylus

3. “The first recipe for happiness is: avoid too lengthy meditation on the past.” — Andre Maurois

4. “Happiness is a perfume you cannot pour on others without getting some on yourself.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

5. “Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” — Dalai Lama

6. "Happiness is not a station you arrive at, but a manner of traveling." — Margaret Lee Runbeck

7. “I shall take the heart. For brains do not make one happy, and happiness is the best thing in the world.” ― L. Frank Baum

8. “I do not think we have a ‘right’ to happiness. If happiness happens, say thanks.” ― Marlene Dietrich

9. “Since you get more joy out of giving joy to others, you should put a good deal of thought into the happiness that you are able to give.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

10. “Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust

11. “Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you're climbing it.” ― Andy Rooney

12. “I’d far rather be happy than right any day.” — Douglas Adams

13. “If only we'd stop trying to be happy, we could have a pretty good time.” — Edith Wharton

14. “To be kind to all, to like many and love a few, to be needed and wanted by those we love, is certainly the nearest we can come to happiness.” — Mary Stuart

15. “Now and then it's good to pause in our pursuit of happiness and just be happy.” ― Guillaume Apollinaire

16. “Some day you will find out that there is far more happiness in another's happiness than in your own.” ― Honoré de Balzac

Short Quotes About Happiness That Will Bring Brighten up Your Day

17. “Happiness is a warm puppy.” ― Charles M. Schulz

18. “Laughter is a sunbeam of the soul.” ―Thomas Mann

19. “A flower blossoms for its own joy.” ― Oscar Wilde

20. “Happiness and confidence are the prettiest things you can wear” ―Taylor Swift

21. “Learn to value yourself, which means: fight for your happiness.” ― Ayn Rand

22. “No medicine cures what happiness cannot.” ― Gabriel García Márquez

23. “For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

24. “Happiness depends upon ourselves.” — Aristotle

25. “It’s a helluva start, being able to recognize what makes you happy.” — Lucille Ball

26. “The secret of happiness is not in doing what one likes, but in liking what one does.” ― J.M. Barrie

27. “My happiness grows in direct proportion to my acceptance and in inverse proportion to my expectations.” ― Michael J. Fo

28. “There is a kind of happiness and wonder that makes you serious. It is too good to waste on jokes.” ― C.S. Lewis

29. “Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get.” ― W.P. Kinsella

30. “Happiness only real when shared.” ― Christopher McCandless

31. “Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste.” ― Charlotte Bronte

32. “You can't buy happiness” ― Kurt Cobain

33. “Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” ― John Lennon

34. “Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go.” — Oscar Wilde

35. “You must be the best judge of your own happiness.” ― Jane Austen

Motivational Quotes About Happiness to Feel a Lot More Positive

36. “I, not events, have the power to make me happy or unhappy today. I can choose which it shall be. Yesterday is dead, tomorrow hasn’t arrived yet. I have just one day, today, and I’m going to be happy in it.” — Groucho Marx

37. “The thing everyone should realize is that the key to happiness is being happy for yourself and yourself.” ― Ellen DeGeneres

38. "If you look to others for fulfillment, you will never be fulfilled. If your happiness depends on money, you will never be happy with yourself. Be content with what you have; rejoice in the way things are. When you realize there is nothing lacking, the world belongs to you." — Lao Tzu

39. "Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get." — Dale Carnegie

40. “Happiness is a risk. If you’re not a little scared, then you’re not doing it right.” ― Sarah Addison Allen

41. “They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.” ― Tom Bodett

42. “Thousands of candles can be lit from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared." — Buddha

43. "If you want to be happy, set a goal that commands your thoughts, liberates your energy, and inspires your hopes." — Andrew Carnegie

44. “The most important thing is to enjoy your life—to be happy—it's all that matters.” ― Audrey Hepburn

45. “The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.” ― Marcus Aurelius

46. “There is no happiness like that of being loved by your fellow creatures, and feeling that your presence is an addition to their comfort.” ― Charlotte Brontë

47. “One is happy as a result of one's own efforts once one knows the necessary ingredients of happiness: simple tastes, a certain degree of courage, self-denial to a point, love of work, and above all, a clear conscience.” ― George Sand

48. "We all get report cards in many different ways, but the real excitement of what you're doing is in the doing of it. It's not what you're gonna get in the end—it's not the final curtain—it's really in the doing it, and loving what you're doing." — Ralph Lauren



Happiness Quotes from Literature That Are Worth Bookmarking

49. "Whoever is happy will make others happy.” ― Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl

50. “Happiness in intelligent people is the rarest thing I know.” ― Ernest Hemingway, The Garden of Eden

51. “Happiness [is] only real when shared.” ― Jon Krakauer, Into the Wild

52. “Happiness is holding someone in your arms and knowing you hold the whole world.” ― Orhan Pamuk, Snow

53. “Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make makes you. Choose wisely.” ― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

54. “It isn't what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it.” ― Dale Carnegie, How to Win Friends and Influence People

55. “The problem with people is they forget that most of the time it's the small things that count.” ― Jennifer Niven, All the Bright Places

56. “I must learn to be content with being happier than I deserve.” ― Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

57. “Being happy isn't having everything in your life be perfect. Maybe it's about stringing together all the little things.” ― Ann Brashares, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

58. “It's been my experience that you can nearly always enjoy things if you make up your mind firmly that you will.” ― Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables



Quotes on Happiness for Kids to Cheer Them up

59. “If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.” ― Dolly Parton

60. “There comes a day when you’re gonna look around and realize happiness is where you are.” ― Chief Tui, Moana

61. “Happiness is like those palaces in fairytales whose gates are guarded by dragons: We must fight in order to conquer it.” ― Alexandre Dumas

62. “Remember, you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” ― Snow White, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

63. “If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams, and you will always look lovely.” – Roald Dahl

64. “Now, think of the happiest things. It’s the same as having wings.” ― Peter Pan, Peter Pan

65. “Of all the means to ensure happiness throughout the whole life, by far the most important is the acquisition of friends.” ― Epicurus



Quotes About Happiness at Work That Will Keep You Going

66. “Be happy with what you have while working for what you want.” — Helen Keller

67. “Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

68. “All I ask is one thing, and I’m asking this particularly of young people: please don’t be cynical. I hate cynicism, for the record, it’s my least favorite quality and it doesn’t lead anywhere. Nobody in life gets exactly what they thought they were going to get. But if you work really hard and you’re kind, amazing things will happen.” ― Conan O'Brien

69. “Just because you are happy it does not mean that the day is perfect but that you have looked beyond its imperfections.” ― Bob Marley

70. “I firmly believe that any man’s finest hour, the greatest fulfillment of all that he holds dear, is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle – victorious.” — Vince Lombardi

71. “All happiness depends on courage and work.” ― Honoré de Balzac

72. “I never did a day’s work in my life. It was all fun.” — Thomas A. Edison

73. “The greater part of our happiness or misery depends upon our dispositions, and not upon our circumstances.” ― Martha Washington

74. “Have fun, work hard and money will come. Don’t waste time – grab your chances. Have a positive outlook on life. When it’s not fun, move on.” — Richard Branson

75. “One must believe in the possibility of happiness in order to be happy.” — Leo Tolstoy

76. “Never continue in a job you don’t enjoy. If you’re happy in what you’re doing, you’ll like yourself, you’ll have inner peace. And if you have that, along with physical health, you will have had more success than you could possibly have imagined.” — Johnny Carson

Inspirational Quotes About Happiness to Live Life to the Fullest

77. "True happiness is not attained through self-gratification, but through fidelity to a worthy purpose." — Helen Keller

78. “Do not look for happiness outside yourself. The awakened seek happiness inside.” ― Peter Deunov

79. “There's nothing like deep breaths after laughing that hard. Nothing in the world like a sore stomach for the right reasons.” ― Stephen Chbosky

80. “Why should we build our happiness on the opinions of others, when we can find it in our own hearts?” ― Jean-Jacques Rousseau

81. "Blessed are those who can give without remembering and take without forgetting." — Bernard Meltzer

82. “Happiness is not the absence of problems, it's the ability to deal with them.” ― Steve Maraboli

83. “Happiness is not a possession to be prized, it is a quality of thought, a state of mind.” ― Daphne du Maurier

84. “There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power or our will. ” ― Epictetus

85. "Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness. It is far better to take things as they come along with patience and equanimity." — Carl Jung

86. “Action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without action. ” ― William James

87. “Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness. If, in our heart, we still cling to anything - anger, anxiety, or possessions - we cannot be free.” ―Thich Nhat Hanh

88. "When one door of happiness closes, another opens, but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one that has been opened for us." — Helen Keller



Quotes About Happiness in Life And Its Importance

89. “Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.” — Marcus Aurelius Antoninus

90. “The power of finding beauty in the humblest things makes home happy and life lovely.” — Louisa May Alcott

91. “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” ― Oprah Winfrey

92. “The happiness of life is made up of the little charities of a kiss or smile, a kind look, a heartfelt compliment." — Samuel Taylor Coleridge

93. “If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien

94. “Happiness is nothing more than good health and a bad memory.” — Albert Schweitzer

95. “The reason people find it so hard to be happy is that they always see the past better than it was, the present worse than it is, and the future less resolved than it will be.” ― Marcel Pagnol

96. “Most people would rather be certain they're miserable, than risk being happy.” ― Robert Anthony

97. “I'm choosing happiness over suffering, I know I am. I'm making space for the unknown future to fill up my life with yet-to-come surprises.” ― Elizabeth Gilbert

98. “You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of. You will never live if you are looking for the meaning of life.” ― Albert Camus

99. “True happiness is to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future, not to amuse ourselves with either hopes or fears but to rest satisfied with what we have, which is sufficient, for he that is so wants nothing. The greatest blessings of mankind are within us and within our reach. A wise man is content with his lot, whatever it may be, without wishing for what he has not.” ― Seneca

Joy And Happiness Quotes by Famous Leaders And Personalities

100. “Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” ― Helen Keller

101. “Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be.” ― Abraham Lincoln

102. “The supreme happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved.” — Victor Hugo

103. “Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God's kindness: kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile.” ― Mother Teresa

104. “The present moment is filled with joy and happiness. If you are attentive, you will see it.” ― Thich Nhat Hanh

105. "There is little success where there is little laughter."― Andrew Carnegie

106. “Those who are not looking for happiness are the most likely to find it, because those who are searching forget that the surest way to be happy is to seek happiness for others.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

107. “Happiness lies in the joy of achievement and the thrill of creative effort.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

108. “Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.” ― Dalai Lama XIV

109. “Most people are about as happy as they make up their minds to be.” — Abraham Lincoln

110.“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” — Mahatma Gandhi

Such a solid collection of quotes about happiness, joy, and contentment can indeed keep you going through the journey and every storm of life. You can write some of the best self-happiness quotes as words of affirmation, share them with everyday good morning messages, or jot them down in your journal.

These thought-provoking quotes about finding happiness will surely let your inner light shine, boost your mood, and fuel you with positive vibes. After all, happiness is a state of mind you can achieve with an optimistic attitude!