Love Matters: Cliché relationship gestures that men secretly adore

An unpredicted romantic gesture is sometimes enough to showcase your love to your boo! Right from a simple surprise to even attempting tiny little things (as small as calling them by a cute name) can make all the difference in your relationship while making it more meaningful. While men mostly are neglected when it comes to pampering and they might say on the face that they don’t really adore such cute kinds of stuff, the truth is, they literally appreciate lovingly desired tasks and it can put a smile on their face while melting their hearts. Here we pen down 4 relationship clichés that men secretly adore and enjoy.

Sit with him and make a plan instead of debating Mostly couples end up in squabbles or debates while making a plan or stepping out. It’s a known clear fact that men do not like getting into disputes in a relationship. Sometimes it's nice to put an end to your thinking and just decide randomly to go out. Pick up a night and plan in a simple way your man will love. This will work like a charm to deepen your love with your man while saving you both the time and frustration of deciding and quarrelling.

Sharing food or bringing the food he loves Guys don’t say this out loud but they secretly love when their women cook for them or share a bite with them. Even sharing the last bite of your food means a lot to him! If you are heading out and you know that he loves this dish, stop and pick it up for him without even asking and arrange a beautiful dinner night at home without any occasion. Pampering or randomly surprising him when his mood is off We all go through blues or bad days at some point! Men don’t speak about it often but once you identify that there is something offbeat, be it because of patchy work life or anything- give him a cute pamper at home or surprise him with anything he likes. It could be a game, ice cream or things he is running out of. Men like it when someone pays heed to things that matter to them.