71+ Quotes About Strength That Inspire, Motivate, And Give Hope

You don’t always need a solution to get out of a stressful situation. Sometimes, the only solution you have is to stay strong and live through it, without breaking. Now, while strength comes from within, we can all use some external consolation to fight negative feelings, and quotes about strength can be extremely helpful in such cases.

Strength does not necessarily have to be a flamboyant attribute in a person. It can be as simple as staying calm and patient in a chaotic life situation. In other situations, strength is embodied in staying true to one’s beliefs and being hopeful about the future. And, when everyone around you seems to bog you down, strength can reflect in being confident in your intentions and capacities.

Resilience can be a great source of strength when everyone around starts giving up. And, being surrounded by loved ones during challenging times can be a much-needed assurance of strength.

The following strength and encouragement quotes from influential personalities like Marie Curie, Mahatma Gandhi, Thomas Edison, Maya Angelou, Albert Einstein, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, and Dale Carnegie will help you immensely when the going gets tough. Keep reading.

Inspirational Quotes About Strength And Resilience

1. “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger…” — Kelly Clarkson

Advertisement

2. “The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong in the broken places.” — Ernest Hemingway

3. “If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it.” – Michael Jordan

4. “The harder you fall, the heavier your heart; the heavier your heart, the stronger you climb; the stronger you climb, the higher your pedestal.” — Criss Jami

5. “A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” — Christopher Reeve

6. “Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved.” — Helen Keller

7. “Courage and perseverance have a magical talisman, before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish into air.” — John Quincy Adams

8. “When we long for life without difficulties, remind us that oaks grow strong in contrary winds and diamonds are made under pressure.” – Peter Marshall

Advertisement

9. “The human capacity for burden is like bamboo — far more flexible than you’d ever believe at first glance.” — Jodi Picoult

10. “Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and, above all, confidence in ourselves. We must believe we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained.” — Marie Curie.

11. “There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me.” — Jane Austen

12."Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle." — Napoleon Hill

13. “There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me.” — Jane Austen, "Pride and Prejudice"

Positive Inner Strength Quotes

14. “Nothing is more beautiful than the smile that has struggled through the tears.” - Demi Lovato

Advertisement

15. “You have power over your mind — not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” — Marcus Aurelius

16. “Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the judgment that something else is more important than fear.” – Ambrose Redmoon

17. “Focus on your strengths, not your weaknesses. Focus on your character, not your reputation. Focus on your blessings, not your misfortunes.” — Roy T. Bennett

18. “I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.” – Maya Angelou

19. “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” — Mahatma Gandhi

20. “Unity is strength... when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” — Mattie Stepane

21. “The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.” — Swami Vivekananda

22. “We are stronger, gentler, more resilient, and more beautiful than any of us imagine.” — Mark Nepo

23. “Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.” — Mother Teresa

24. “The quality of strength lined with tenderness is an unbeatable combination.” — Maya Angelou

25. "Calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that's very important for good health." — Dalai Lama

26. “We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward.” — Isabel Allende

Advertisement

27. “Mastering others is strength, mastering yourself is true power.” — Lao Tzu

28. “My strength is as the strength of ten, because my heart is pure.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson

29. “There is great strength in vulnerability, as it takes courage to push through the fear and share one's true self with others. In music, that vulnerability really speaks to listeners as it connects with their own hearts.” — Anoushka Shankar

30. “It's never too late to reclaim your inner diva and reclaim your inner strength.” — Michelle Visage

Quotes About Strength And Hope

31. “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.” – Albert Camus

32. “Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” — Misty Copeland

33. “For what it’s worth: It’s never too late to be whoever you want to be. I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you find you’re not, I hope you have the strength to start over again.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

34. "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." — Nelson Mandela

35. "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." — Eleanor Roosevelt

Advertisement

36. “It is good to love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much, and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is well done.” — Vincent Van Gogh

37. “No. Don't give up hope just yet. It's the last thing to go. When you have lost hope, you have lost everything. And when you think all is lost, when all is dire and bleak, there is always hope.” — Pittacus Lore

38. “When danger is far off we may think of our weakness; when it is near we must not forget our strength.” — Winston Churchill

39. “Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.” — Og Mandino

40. “When I dare to be powerful — to use my strength in the service of my vision — then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” — Audre Lorde

41. “Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow. It empties today of its strength.” — Corrie Ten Boom

42. “Strength of mind rests in sobriety; for this keeps your reason unclouded by passion.” — Pythagoras

43. "Life is to be lived, not controlled; and humanity is won by continuing to play in face of certain defeat." — Ralph Ellison, Invisible Man

44. “Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” — Dale Carnegie

45. “When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this: you haven't.” – Thomas A. Edison

Short Quotes About Strength

46. “It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves.” — Edmund Hillary

47. “Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear — not absence of fear.” — Mark Twain

48. “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.” — Mahatma Gandhi

49. “Where there is no struggle, there is no strength.” — Ophrah Winfrey

50. “Don't mistake politeness for lack of strength.” — Sonia Sotomayor

51. “Grief and resilience live together.” — Michelle Obama

52. “We will either find a way or make one.” — Hannibal

53. Out of difficulties grow miracles.” — Jean de la Bruyere

54. “That which does not kill us makes us stronger.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

55. “Rock bottom became the solid foundation in which I rebuilt my life.” — J. K. Rowling

56. “The act of facing overwhelming odds produces greatness and beauty.” — Malcolm Gladwell

57. “Only the gentle are ever really strong.” — James Dean

58. “Rudeness is a weak imitation of strength.” — Eric Hoffer

59. “Togetherness is our strength.” — Skip Marley

60. “Nothing has more strength than dire necessity.” — Euripides

Advertisement

61. “Heroism is endurance for one moment more.” — George F. Kennan

Motivational Quotes About Strength

62. “Most men and women will yield to the strong currents sucking them into the seas of ruin. Only the strongest in mind and spirit will swim against that current.” — Ted Dekker

63. “Life doesn't get easier or more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient.” — Dr. Steve Maraboli

64. “There are plenty of difficult obstacles in your path. Don’t allow yourself to become one of them.” — Ralph Marston

65. “You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice.” — Bob Marley

66. “All the adversity I've had in my life, all my troubles and obstacles, have strengthened me... You may not realize it when it happens, but a kick in the teeth may be the best thing in the world for you.” — Walt Disney

67. “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” – Estée Lauder

68. “One who gains strength by overcoming obstacles possesses the only strength which can overcome adversity.” — Albert Schweitzer

69. “Life is very interesting... in the end, some of your greatest pains, become your greatest strengths.” — Drew Barrymore

70. “Difficulties are meant to rouse, not discourage. The human spirit is to grow strong by conflict.” — William Ellery Channing

71. “What is important is to believe in something so strongly that you're never discouraged.” — Salma Hayek

72. “Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.” — A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

73. “We draw our strength from the very despair in which we have been forced to live. We shall endure.” — Cesar Chavez

74. “Few men during their lifetime comes anywhere near exhausting the resources dwelling within them. There are deep wells of strength that are never used.” — Richard E. Byrd

75. “Life shrinks or expands according to one’s courage.” — Anaïs Nin

76. "Hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, and some don’t turn up at all." — Sam Ewing

The above-mentioned quotes about strength talk about its manifestations in resilience, hope, confidence, and inner positivity. After all, strength is not about overpowering or dominating but about staying unbreakable through difficult times. One may or may not have physical strength or strength in the form of money, power, status, position, and fame. However, it is whether they have a strong mindset, mental and emotional resilience, and courage to face challenges that counts in the long run. We hope these quotes will help you find the same when the going gets tough.