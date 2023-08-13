50+ Cute Quotes About Twins: Embracing the Miracles of Multiplicity

The arrival of twins is akin to witnessing a miracle unfold. Immersing oneself in the wisdom encapsulated within quotes about twins can provide insights into the profound unity and bond they share. Throughout history, scientists have been fascinated with unraveling the intriguing facets of twin relationships and their enigmatic connections. In bygone eras, eminent philosophers, literary figures, and even artists dedicated their musings to fathoming the allure of twins.

Exploring the distinct attributes and mirrored qualities that twins often possess offers a captivating journey. As an illustration, the notion of telepathic communication between twins sparks curiosity. To uplift your spirits, we have curated an assemblage of exclusive twin bond quotes spotlighting twins, commemorating this exquisite, invaluable, and enchanting connection that remains unbreakable.

Reflecting Twinship Magic with 50+ Quotes About Twins

Twin Quotes to Celebrate the Unique Bond Between Siblings

1. “I’m a twin; I’m a Cancer; I’m always taking care of other people. I’ve always been the fixer in the family, the responsible one.” — Gisele Bundchen

2. “It’s double the giggles and double the grins, and double the trouble if you’re blessed with twins.” — Anonymous

3. “Twins need to know that they can be alone without their twin.”— Joan A. Friedman

4. “Mum used to say we were the same soul split in two and walking around on four legs. It seems unnatural being born together and then dying apart.” — Melodie Ramone

5. “Sometimes miracles come in pairs.” — Richard Branson

6. “There are two things in life for which we are never truly prepared: twins.” — Josh Billings

7. “I may be a twin, but I am one of a kind.” — Jerry Smith

8. “Identical twins are endemically alike in many ways.” — Edward Norton

9. “So we grew together, Like to a double cherry, seeming parted, But yet a union in partition, Two lovely berries moulded in one stem.”— William Shakespeare

10. “Being a twin is like being born with a best friend.” — Tricia Marrapodi

Twins Quotes to Double the Inspiration

11. “A twin knows exactly when the other one is spitting up, but that’s all they know about anything.” — Mary-Kate Olsen

12. “With twins, reading aloud to them was the only chance I could get to sit down. I read them picture books until they were reading on their own.” — Beverly Cleary

13. “I guess because twins have this mystique, and triplets — I think the normal sibling connection potentially can be very powerful, and there’s this idea that it’s even more powerful. It really is, not just someone like me, but another version of me.” — Curtis Sittenfeld

14. “Are they twins?” “No, I found the extra kid in the parking lot and thought, ‘Why not?’” — Anonymous

15. “So many good things come in pairs, like ears, socks, and panda bears. But, best of all is the set of twins, with extra laughter, double grins.” — Anonymous

16. “Then she pointed her spoon at Tumble and Blue. “I’m in if Ida’s in,” she said. “But if my gerbils get hurt, I’ll make sure every animal in the Okefenokee knows I don’t like you.”— Cassie Beasley

17. “You” or “Your” never meant one of us. When we replied to a question, no one cared which of us had spoken; an answer from one was an answer for The Twins.”— Abraham Verghese

18. “You know you’re a mom of multiples when you see people with one baby having a hard time and think, ‘One baby? I laugh at your one baby!’”— Anonymous

19. “That awkward twin moment when you see a picture of your twin and are convinced it’s you until you realize it isn’t.”— Anonymous

20. “I wish I had a twin, so I could know what I look like without plastic surgery.” — Joan Rivers

21. “Just because two people look the same, doesn’t mean they have the same dreams.” — Anonymous

22. “Not even identical twins can have the exact same experiences, and their brains are not wired the same way.” — John Medina

23. “Twin problem: when you get the same gifts in different colors.” — Anonymous

24. “You were born together, and together you shall be forevermore, but let there be spaces in your togetherness. And let the winds of the heavens dance between you.” — Kahlil Gibran

25. “For one of us was born a twin and not a soul knew which.” — H.S. Leigh

26. “I’ve been competitive since day one. Even in little things as a child, like having a twin and a direct competitor for who makes better cookies.” — Gracie Gold

27. “An ill-natured woman will not give birth to twins; only good-natured people give birth to twins. (Only good people are fortunate enough to have twins.)”— Yoruba Proverb

28. “When you have twin four-year-olds, you are able to dance like a fool, often. And I do.” — Neil Patrick Harris

Quotes About Twins to Celebrate the Miraculous Connection

29. “That awkward moment when twins are fighting, and one calls the other one ugly.” — Anonymous

30. “There is a special bond between twin soul mates – unconditional love, respect for each other, bringing out the best in each other, and highly compatible.” — Julien Offray de La Mettrie

31. “If I ever had twins, I’d use one for parts.” — Steven Wright

32. “In the beginning, we didn’t have a clue. There’s certainly nothing that prepares you for twins.” — Christine Mazier

33. “The only things [my twins] have shared so far are my uterus and their birthday.” — Anonymous

34. “All the work on heritability was never based on looking at genes; it was based on the similarity between identical twins or between parents and children. Now that geneticists can look at genes, they can’t find genes that account for more than 10 percent of the variation in any human trait.” — Jerome Kaga

35. “I’ve always been fascinated by twins. In my forty years of photographing, whenever there was an opportunity, I would take a picture of twins. I found the notion that two people could appear to look exactly alike very compelling.” — Mary Ellen Mark

36. “When twins are separated, their spirits steal away to find the other.” — Jandy Nelson

37. “Constant togetherness is fine – but only for Siamese twins.” — Victoria Billings

38. “You can’t live like a monk if you have two five-year-old twins. That ain’t happening. Just the opposite, actually.”— Scott Ellis

39. “For All Twins, “May you hug, smile, and laugh throughout your life with your best friend,”— Linda Herron

40. “True twins share womb chemistry and endure many fateful slings and arrows together. The fabled connection between twins is true in my case.” — Gregory Benford

41. “Conjoined twins simply may not need sex-romance partners as much as the rest of us do. Throughout time and space, they have described their condition as something like being attached to a soul mate.” — Alice Dreger

43. “A good neighbor will babysit. A great neighbor will babysit twins.” — Anonymous

44. “It would be both an identical work of art only by virtue of its difference. The same but different, he suggested, like twins.”— Johnny Rich

45. “Are identical twins defined by the other or defined by the desire not to be defined by the other?” — Khang Kijarro Nguyen

46. “In this life, we will never truly be apart, for we grew to the same beat of our mother’s heart.” — Daphne Fandrich

Twins Sister Quotes to Strengthen the Unbreakable Bond

47. “Even identical twins have their own differences.”— Mokokoma Mokhonoana

48. “When you gaze upon the lovely sight. Of twins, arm in arm, asleep at night. Think not that the house has been doubly messed. But that you, as parents, have been doubly blessed.” — Jon Bratton

49. “Twins by chance, friends by choice.” — Anonymous

50. “I know what happened. I used my inTWINition”— Michael Houbrick

51. “My strength and my weakness are twins in the same womb.” — Marge Piercy

52. “Twins have so much energy because they siphon it out of their parents.” — Anonymous

53. “At times like this, Eryn didn’t feel like they were just twins. They were teammates. They were partners. They were two halves of the same brain.”— Margaret Peterson Haddix

54. “Our instructors do not understand how it is. To be bound to someone in such a way. They are too old, too out of touch with their emotions. They no longer remember what it is to live and breathe within the world. They think it simple to pit any two people against each other. It is never simple. The other person becomes how you define your life, how you define yourself. They become as necessary as breathing. Then they expect the victor to continue without that. It would be like pulling the Murray twins apart and expecting them to be the same. They would be whole but not complete.” — Erin Morgenstern

55. “You know, identical twins are never really identical. There is always one that is prettier, and the other one does all the work.” — Hedra Carlson

56. “Parents of twins, triplets, and anything higher than three kids at once are amazing people who have been blessed not just with multiple children but a massive chunk of patience.” — Chris Illuminati

Conclusion

These delightful, captivating, and endearing quotes about twins might have infused your hearts with affection for your little ones. While reading through this collection, you might discover yourself embracing the special bond that twins share. Select your preferred quote to bestow upon your twin duo, showering them with moments of happiness. Whether you write a heartfelt quote on a custom card or opt for a humorous one to accompany a gift during a noteworthy occasion, the choices are yours. While twins often mirror each other, it's crucial to remember that they are distinct individuals deserving of individual attention. Thus, when planning gifts, don't overlook the importance of selecting two unique tokens for your precious pair of twins.