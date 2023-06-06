Relationship Goals Quotes: Secrets to a Blissful Partnership

Imagine the joy of stealing kisses and sharing laughter with your loved one. Picture a beautiful dance between two souls, filled with love and kindness. Relationship goals quotes serve as the threads that create a tapestry of happiness, forming treasured memories that endure forever.

Whether you're beginning a new relationship, nurturing an existing one, or seeking inspiration to reignite your partnership, these quotes provide a way to express the joy of a blissful relationship with perfect words. Let these couple goal quotes motivate you to foster romance, value the little things, and inspire you to curate a captivating love story.

Embracing the Journey: 70 Relationship Goals Quotes to Strengthen Your Bond

Prepare to be inspired by a selection of 70 relationship goal quotes that will rekindle the flames of love. You can take your relationship to new heights with the help of these quotes, which were created by brilliant minds and passionate hearts.

From intimate intimacy to shared hopes and goals, these words serve as a road map for developing a relationship that transcends all obstacles. Prepare to embark on a remarkable trip where love knows no boundaries and your relationship solidifies into an unbreakable force.

Quotes About Relationship Goals to Create Ever-lasting Memories

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." — Nicholas Sparks "Love is when the other person's happiness is more important than your own." — H. Jackson Brown Jr. "Love isn't about finding the perfect person, but about seeing an imperfect person perfectly." — Sam Keen "Relationships are about trust and sharing goals, working together, and facing challenges as a team." — Mark Manson "Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." — Oprah Winfrey "The best relationship goals involve constant growth, learning, and a commitment to deepening the connection with your partner." — Esther Hicks "Love is not about possession. Love is about appreciation." — Osho "The ultimate relationship goal is to create a partnership that brings out the best in both individuals and allows them to evolve and flourish." — Deepak Chopra "In a successful relationship, both partners have the freedom to be themselves and feel accepted and loved for who they are." — Nathaniel Branden "I'm not looking for much - just that one person in the whole world who will be my soulmate for life." — Unknown "The goal in a relationship is not to be happy all the time but to create a safe space where both partners can express their true emotions and find support." — John Amodeo The goal in a loving partnership is not to fix each other but to support each other's growth and self-discovery." — John Welwood

13. "Let there be spaces in your togetherness, And let the winds of the heavens dance between you. Love one another but make not a bond of love: Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls. Fill each other’s cups but drink not from one cup. Give one another of your bread but eat not from the same loaf. Sing and dance together and be joyous, but let each one of you be alone, Even as the strings of a lute are alone though they quiver with the same music. Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. For only the hand of Life can contain your hearts. And stand together, yet not too near together: For the pillars of the temple stand apart, And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow." — Khalil Gibran

14. "Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties." — Jules Renard

15. “Love doesn't just sit there, like a stone; it has to be made, like bread, remade all the time, made new." — Ursula K. Le Guin

16. "Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get — only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything." — Katharine Hepburn

17. "A great relationship is about two things: first, appreciating the similarities, and second, respecting the differences." — Tom Robbins

18. "In a strong relationship, both partners have a deep understanding of each other's needs and work towards fulfilling them." — Esther Perel

19. "A successful relationship requires falling in love many times, and always choosing to love your partner every day." — Barbara De Angelis

Relationship Goal Quotes for a Lifetime of Live And Happiness

20. "The ultimate goal in a relationship is to create a safe haven for both partners to grow, love, and thrive." — Harville Hendrix

21. "Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction." — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

22. "A great marriage is not when the 'perfect couple' comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences." — Dave Meurer

23. "A strong relationship is built on mutual respect, trust, and the ability to communicate openly and honestly." — John Gottman

24. "The goal in marriage is not to think alike, but to think together." — Robert C. Dodds

25. "In a true partnership, the kind worth striving for, the kind worth insisting on, and even, frankly, worth divorcing over, both people try to give as much or even a little more than they get." — Cheryl Strayed

26. “If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” — Princess Diana

27. “There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason for madness." — Friedrich Nietzsche

28. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." — Lao Tzu

29. "Experts on romance say for a happy marriage there has to be more than a passionate love. For a lasting union, they insist, there must be a genuine liking for each other. Which, in my book, is a good definition of friendship." — Marilyn Monroe

30. "Can't you see? Every step I have taken, since I was that little girl on the bridge, was to bring me closer to you." — Arthur Golden, Memoirs of a Geisha

31. “If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” — Haruki Murakami

32. "There are lots of people who can call you by your name but there is only one person who can make it sound so special." — Kim Jarabelo

33. You are my heart in human form, a friend I could never replace." — Tupac Shakur

34. “Remember that creating a successful marriage is like farming: you have to start over again every morning.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr

35. "You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear." — Oscar Wilde

Couples Goals Quotes to Inspire a Beautiful Bond

36. "Look, you want to know what marriage is really like? Fine. You wake up, she's there. You come back from work, she's there. You fall asleep, she's there. You eat dinner, she's there. You know? I mean, I know that sounds like a bad thing, but it's not." — Ray Barone, Everybody Loves Raymond

37. "After about 15 years I finally figured out that she's always right. So surprisingly we just stopped fighting after that." — Barack Obama

38. "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." — Aristotle

39. "A successful relationship requires falling in love multiple times, always with the same person." — Mignon McLaughlin

40. "What greater thing is there for two human souls, than to feel that they are joined for life – to strength each other in all labour, to rest on each other in all sorrow, to minister to each other in silent unspeakable memories at the moment of the last parting?" — George Eliot

41. "I don't want the heavens or the shooting stars. I don't want gemstones or gold. I have those things already. I want... a steady hand. A kind soul." — Shana Abe

42. "Love doesn't make the world go around. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Fraklin P. Jones

43. "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

44. Love cures people—both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it." — Karl Menninger

45. "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Bronte

Cute Relationship Goals Quotes That’ll Make You Go “Aww”

46. “At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet." — Plato

47. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” — A.A. Milne

48. "I want to be the reason you look down at your phone and smile. Then walk into a pole." — Anonymous

49. "It's enough for me to be sure that you and I exist at this moment." — Gabriel Garcia Márquez

50. "A strong relationship is built on a foundation of trust, respect, and genuine affection." — Anonymous

51. “I love her and that's the beginning and end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

52. "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss

53. "You are the sunshine that brightens my day and the moonlight that makes my nights beautiful." — Anonymous

54. "Love is not the absence of logic but logic examined and recalculated heated and curved to fit inside the contours of the heart.” — Tammara Webber

55. "The goal in any relationship should be to create a partnership that inspires personal growth, supports dreams, and fosters happiness." — Anonymous

56. "When I'm with you, hours feel like seconds. When we're apart, days feel like years." — Anonymous

57. "Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you." — Walter Winchell

58. You are my today and all of my tomorrows." — Leo Christopher

59. "I love you more than yesterday, but less than tomorrow." — Edmond Rostand

60. "I choose you. And I'll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I'll keep choosing you." — Anonymous

61. "I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you." — Ben Folds

62. "I want to grow old with you and look back and say, 'I lived an amazing life with my best friend." — Anonymous

63. "I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you." – Roy Croft

64. "Love is a friendship set to music." — Joseph Campbell

65. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

66. "You stole my heart, but I'll let you keep it." — Anonymous

67. "Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination." — Voltaire

68. "Being in a relationship isn't about kissing, dates, or showing off. It's about being with someone who makes you happy in a way no one else can." — Anonymous

69. "In your arms is my favorite place to be." — Anonymous

70. "You are the puzzle piece that completes me." — Anonymous

Conclusion

By being inspired by these relationship goals quotes, we may create a partnership that is not only adorable but also strong. From the kindest deeds to the funniest antics, we travel together on a path paved with laughter, support, and unfailing love. These quotes are meant to be cherished not only with our beloved but also shared with our dear friends and family.

So let these sweet relationship goals serve as a constant source of motivation and a gentle prompt to put love, kindness, and family first. Embrace the joy of sharing and let your partnership shine as a remarkable example of love that touches the hearts of those around you. With these aspirations in mind, let's set forth on a lifelong journey to build extraordinary relationships.

