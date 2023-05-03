100 Emphatic Words on Unconditional Love: Mother Daughter Quotes

A mother-daughter relationship can be complex but is also one of the most special bonds in the world filled with love and empathy. No matter whether your bond is close or strained, unconditional love between both of you is usually a constant. As you go through life, you and your mother become each other's confidants and friends. However, at times, trying to find the exact words to let each other know what they mean to you warms your heart, chokes your voice, and makes you teary-eyed. This is where our heartwarming mother daughter quotes expressing unconditional love come to your rescue!

Whether you are looking for loving words to express your gratitude or meaningful advice to help guide you, our collection of mother daughter quotes will bring joy and comfort.

100 Heartfelt Unconditional Love Mother Daughter Quotes that Perfectly Capture this Beautiful Bond

Sweet Mother Daughter Quotes

“A mother’s and daughter’s love is never separated.” — Viola Shipman “Mother and daughter are like spoons in a drawer.” — Maggie Stiefvater “The more a daughter knows the details of her mother’s life the stronger the daughter.” — Anita Diamant, The Red Tent “A son is a son till he takes him a wife, a daughter is a daughter all of her life.” — Irish Proverb “What the daughter does, the mother did.” — Jewish Proverb “There were times, in middle school and junior high, I didn’t have a lot of friends. But my mom was always my friend. Always.” — Taylor Swift “The older I get, the more I see the power of that young woman, my mother.” — Sharon Olds “As they get older, our daughters become more and more like us too.” – Amy Newmark “When I’m weak and unpretty, I know I’m beautiful and strong. Because I see myself like my mother does.” — Lauren Alaina



Heartwarming Daughter Quotes from Mom

10. “I can encourage my daughter to love her body, but what really matters are the observations she makes about my relationship with my own body.” — Brené Brown

11. “My daughter introduced me to myself... the connection I had with her when I was giving birth was something I’ve never felt before.” — Beyoncé

12. “My mom taught me a woman’s mind should be the most beautiful part of her.” — Sonya Teclai

13. “A daughter is a bundle of firsts that excite and delight, giggles that come from deep inside and are always contagious, everything wonderful and precious, and your love for her knows no bounds.” — Barbara Cage

14. “No daughter and mother ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them.” — Christie Watson

15. “One is a mother to shield when lightning streaks the night when thunder shakes the Earth when mud bogs one down. One is a mother in order to love without beginning or end.” — Mariama Bâ

16. “A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous… full of beauty and forever beautiful… loving and caring and truly amazing.” — Deanna Beisser

17. “What I wanted most for my daughter was that she be able to soar confidently in her own sky, wherever that might be, and if there was space for me as well, I would, indeed, have reaped what I had tried to sow.” — Helen Claes

18. “In my daughter’s eyes, I am a hero. I am strong and wise and I know no fear. But the truth is plain to see, she was sent to rescue me.” — Martina McBride

19. “Find it within you to love exactly who you are and to know you’re capable, you’re loved and you’re beautiful. The world is a better place, because of you. You are unique because there is only ONE of you.” — Shantel VanSanten

20. “Our daughters are the most precious of our treasures, the dearest possessions of our homes, and the objects of our most watchful love.” — Margaret E. Sangster

21. “Thank you for being the answer to the prayer I hadn’t realized I asked for.” – Marisa Donnelly

22. “The most precious jewels you’ll ever have around your neck are the arms of your children.” — Cardinal Mermillod

23. “My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along.” — Denise Van Outen

24. “What’s important for my daughter to know is that… if you are fortunate to have an opportunity, it is your duty to make sure other people have those opportunities as well.” — Kamala Harris

25. “Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of.” — Bethany Hamilton



Strong Mother Daughter Quotes

26. “A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give.” — Laurel Atherton

27. “The best place to cry is in a mother’s arms.” — Jodi Picoult

29. “A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to make leaning unnecessary.” — Dorothy Canfield Fisher

30. “I love our daughters more than anything in the world, more than life itself. So for me, being Mom-in-Chief is, and always will be job number one.” — Michelle Obama

31. “My mother shed her protective love down around me and without knowing why people sensed that I had value.” — Maya Angelou, Mom & Me & Mom

32. “The living mother-daughter relationship, you learn over and over again, is a constant choice between adaptation and acceptance.” — Kelly Corrigan, Glitter and Glue

33. “Mother and daughter got on very well indeed, with a deep affection founded on an almost complete misunderstanding.” — Mary Stewart

34. “We mothers are learning to mark our mothering success by our daughters’ lengthening flight.” — Letty Cottin Pogrebin, Family Politics

35. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” — Agatha Christie, The Last Séance

36. “My mom is literally a part of me. You can’t say that about many people except relatives, and organ donors.” — Carrie Latet

37. “Mother-daughter disagreements were, in hindsight, basically mother stating the truth and daughter taking her own sweet time coming around.” — Barbara Delinsky, Sweet Salt Air

38. “Mothers are the most dynamic and influential force on the development of a young woman's journey to being herself.” — Hillary L. McBride, Mothers, Daughters, and Body Image

39. “Having a little girl has been like following an old treasure map with the important paths torn away.” — Heather Gudenkauf, The Weight of Silence

40. “The first lesson every child of Athena learned: Mom was the best at everything, and you should never, ever suggest otherwise.” — Rick Riordan, The Mark of Athena

41. “The woman who is my best friend, my teacher, my everything: Mom.” — Sandra Vischer, Unliving the Dream

42. “Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that exists between a mother and a daughter.” — Caitlin Houston

43. “My mother wanted me to be her wings, to fly as she never quite had the courage to do. I love her for that. I love the fact that she wanted to give birth to her own wings.” — Erica Jong

44. “Mothers and daughters together are a powerful force to be reckoned with.” — Melia Keeton-Digby, The Heroines Club: A Mother-Daughter Empowerment Circle

45. “It was easy for me to not feel beautiful in a world of prom queens, yet my mother was always reminding me of how worthy I was. I was a lucky daughter.” — Brittainy C. Cherry, Eleanor & Grey

46. “A mother’s treasure is her daughter.” – Catherine Pulsifer

47. “Being a mother and grandmother is the best of the best in my life. My grandchildren multiply the joy my daughters bring me.” — Alexandra Stoddard

Inspirational Quotes from Daughters About Mothers

49. “She’s my best friend — she’s everything to me. It’s always just been me and her against the world.” — Jacqueline Middleton, Until the Last Star Fades

50. “One of the most important relationships we’ll have is the relationship we have with our mothers.” — Iyanla Vanzant

51. “By the time you realize your mother was right, you have a daughter who thinks that you’re wrong.” — Sada Malhotra

52. “I cannot forget my mother. She is my bridge. When I needed to get across, she steadied herself long enough for me to run across safely.” — Renita Weems

53. “A mom is a daughter’s ‘first’ friend. And, through life, becomes her best friend.” — Vicki Reece

54. “My mother was my first country, the first place I ever lived.” — Nayyirah Waheed, Lands

55. “My mother told me two things constantly. One was to be a lady, and the other was to be independent.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

56. “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” — Diana, Princess of Wales

57. “Of course, mothers and daughters with strong personalities might see the world from very different points of view.” — Katherine Howe

58. “When someone asks you where you come from, the answer is your mother. It’s so much more than love. Even when there's no love, it's so much more than anything else in your life.” — Anna Quindlen, One True Thing

59. “Even as a small child, I understood that women had secrets and that some of these were only to be told to daughters. In this way we were bound together for eternity.” — Alice Hoffman, The Dovekeepers

60. “Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.” — George Eliot

61. “My mom is a never-ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness, and being. I may sometimes forget the words, but I always remember the tune.” — Graycie Harmon

62. “My mom is a hard worker. She puts her head down and she gets it done. And she finds a way to have fun. She always says, 'Happiness is your own responsibility.'" — Jennifer Garner

63. “She raised us with humor, and she raised us to understand that not everything was going to be great — but how to laugh through it.” — Liza Minelli on Judy Garland

64. “Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me.” — Lady Gaga

65. “I will never be as good a mother as she was. She was just grace incarnate.” — Angelina Jolie on Marcheline Bertrand

66. “Mama, you taught me to do the right things. So now you have to let your baby fly. You’ve given me everything that I will need to make it through this crazy thing called life.” — Carrie Underwood, Mama’s Song



Best Mother And Daughter Quotes

67. “As for my girls, I’ll raise them to think they breathe fire.” — Jessica Kirkland

68. “Mothers of daughters are daughters of mothers and have remained so, in circles joined to circles since time began.” — Signe Hammer

69. “All I know is that I carried you for nine months. I fed you, I clothed you, and I paid for your college education. Friending me on Facebook seems like a small thing to ask in return.” — Jodi Picoult, Sing You Home

70. “The bond between a mother and her child is the only real and purest bond in the world, the only true love we can ever find in our lifetime.” — Ama H. Vanniarachchy

71. “A mother who radiates self-love and acceptance actually vaccinates her daughter against low self-esteem.” — Naomi Wolf

72. “The mother-daughter relationship is the most complex.” — Wynonna Judd

73. “Mothering is a mysterious task. First, you create an intimate, all-consuming attachment with your daughter, then you spend the rest of your life learning to let her go.” — Judy Ford

74. “Mothers and daughters are part of each other's consciousness, in different degrees and in a different way, but still with the mutual sense of something which has always been there.” — Edith Wharton, The Mother’s Recompense

75. “My mother was like sand. The kind that warms you on a beach when you come shivering out of the cold water. The kind that clings to your body, leaving its impression on your skin to remind you where you’ve been and where you’ve come from.” — Clare Vanderpool, Navigating Early

76. “A loving and careful mother both recognizes and even protects her daughter’s autonomy and also helps her dance out confidently onto a wider stage.” — Rachel Billington

77. “I am not a perfect mother, and I will never be. You are not a perfect daughter, and you will never be. But put us together and we will be the best mother and daughter we would ever be.” — Zoraida Pesante

78. “The relationship between parents and children, but especially between mothers and daughters, is tremendously powerful, scarcely to be comprehended in any rational way.” — Joyce Carol Oates

79. “What I wanted most for my daughter was that she be able to soar confidently in her own sky, whatever that may be.” — Helen Claes

80. “He that would the daughter win must with the mother first begin.” — English Proverb

81. “When we weren’t scratching each other’s eyes out, we were making each other laugh harder than anyone else could.” — Lucie Arnaz on Lucille Ball

82. “When your mother asks, “Do you want a piece of advice?”, it’s a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway.” — Erma Bombeck

83. “Maybe I stepped into the skin my mother left behind and became the girl my mother had been, the one she still wanted to be.” — Laura Kasischke, White Bird in a Blizzard

84. “Never grow a wishbone, daughter, where your backbone ought to be.” — Clementine Paddleford

85. “My daughter is not the child that I expected. She is so much more.” — Brenda Kosciuk

86. “Mothers, look after your daughters, keep them near you, keep their confidence that they may be true and faithful.” — Elmina S. Taylor

87. "A mother-daughter bond is the perfect blessing, so that makes me one blessed mom because I have you." — Stephanie Lahart

88. “I tell my daughter every morning, ‘Now, what are the two most important parts of you?’ And she says, ‘My head and my heart.’” — Viola Davis

89. “My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace.” — Serena Williams

90. “A mother teaches her daughter how to feel about herself, about handling pressure, about relishing life’s joys and conquering fears.” — Melissa Harrison, Mother to Daughter

91. “Lucky is the woman whose first child is a daughter.” — Prophet Mohammed

92. “Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are.” – Cheryl Lacey Donovan

93. “My daughter, while we have had adversity, we also have had more sweet memories that allow us to overcome the challenges we faced.” — Ann Butler

94. “From the time I was a child I wanted to be like my mother. Not necessarily an actress — I never dreamed I'd have the courage. But an active, volatile woman like she was.” — Isabella Rossellini on mom Ingrid Bergman

95. “I unapologetically and unabashedly am deeply biased toward my mother.” — Chelsea Clinton on Hillary R. Clinton

96. “As mothers and daughters, we are connected with one another. My mother is the bone of my spine, keeping me straight and true. She is my blood, making sure it runs rich and strong. She is the beating of my heart. I cannot now imagine a life without her.” — Kristin Hannah, Summer Island

97. “You are your child's keeper until she's mature enough to keep herself.” — Laura Ramirez

98. “Once I asked her why she didn’t like nuts on her sundae, and she said she did like them, but I loved them. And she loved me.” — Jenny Han, Always and Forever, Lara Jean

99. “God couldn't be everywhere so that is why he invented mothers.” — Daphne Wilder, Because I Said So

100. “I love my mother as trees love water and sunshine. She helps me grow, prosper, and reach great heights.” — Terri Guillemets

Conclusion

Every mother-daughter relationship is unique and special in its own way. This bond formed between a mother and daughter simply cannot be compared. It is a deep, unconditional, unselfish, pure, and unwavering love that only grows stronger over time. This love surpasses all boundaries and can endure any obstacle that comes their way, whether it is a disagreement or a difficult life event. Mothers often see themselves in their daughters and want nothing but the best for them. On the other hand, daughters look up to their mothers as role models and confidants. Even though a bond like this needs no words, sometimes expressing your feelings verbally makes the moment wholesome. For instances like this, our assorted list of mother daughter quotes is here to help you. From finding the perfect phrase to show your support or a reminder of how much you care — these unconditional love mother daughter quotes will help you say it all!

Wait no more. Go tell your mom or daughter how much you love her. Don't forget to give her a peck on the cheek!

