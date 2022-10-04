Ways to persuade your difficult teenager to change their behavior for the better

If you've ever marveled at your teen's technological prowess while asking their assistance to use a computer, you know that their rebellious nature isn't due to a lack of intelligence. Teenage parenting can be challenging and perplexing. Perhaps your teen is a future software engineer or even a merit student who cries over social issues on the weekends. How are they able to be so intelligent in some aspects and still commit mistakes? Maybe they don't seem to be listening when you give them advise. You might occasionally ponder whether it's even possible for your adolescent to alter their behaviour . Here are a few things you can do-

1. Insist on boundaries

If you teach your adolescent to view boundaries as protective rather than restrictive, it may be simpler to keep them in place. They should go both ways and be negotiable. You may, for instance, order gaming time only homework is done. In the interim, you can abide by your teen's wishes if they object to you publishing pictures of them without their permission in order to respect their limits.

2. Cooperate instead of dictating

Your child is developing a distinct identity from yours during adolescence. There is a potential that if you keep trying to manage them, they won't listen and instead will revolt. They might baulk if you tell them to start their school project, for instance. Asking about their project ideas and how you might help them, as an alternative, might encourage them to get started.

3. Keep your word

Your teen observes how you manage your emotions rationally. Remaining composed is crucial when trying to defuse a fight with your adolescent. Teenagers benefit when parents enforce penalties, just like younger children do. Take away the keys even if your teen apologises if you told them they would lose weekend access to the automobile if they violated curfew.