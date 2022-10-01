A guide to getting out of the friend-zone
A friend zone can feel like torture if you are being friend zoned by your crush! By the way, this zone can crush you even harder when they go ranting about the person they love or are in a relationship with and that too, right in front of you. But fret not! You can totally escape this buddy zone and make your non-romantic relationship step up a ladder. Just ensure that you don’t get all excited and hurry things up or else it can even take a toll on your friendship. Here, we bring to you a list of some great tips that will assist you in getting out of this awful zone while enhancing your odds of becoming a potential romantic partner for the one and only you admire!
Amp up the game of compliments
Friends usually don’t compliment friends and even if they do, it is loaded with sarcasm. And if you really want to put a stop to just being friends then just put a halt. Start giving hints to them indirectly, flirt with them, comment on their looks, and how good they look every day, start lingering your hands on their shoulder and try shifting your hugs from friendly to more intimate ones. Ensure that you don’t become a creep and take step by step. Moreover, don’t push your tactics too hard or else you will end up being a friend to no-friend.
Take the time off
You must have been always around them and made them your whole world and that’s where the problem started. Play around and make them a little jealous if you want to take the friendship onto another whole new level. Start getting busy and maintain a little distance and take some time off from this person. This will aid in enhancing the interest while craving them wanting for more.
Do pull their strings of jealousy
Jealousy is a tool that can literally yield the perfect outcomes when utilised righteously. Break the pattern and start going on casual dates and come and rant about the same to your dear friend. Make them realise that they are missing out on all the fun with you but you are still happy and proceeding towards a happy dating life.
Try to become your best self
When someone gets restricted to the alley of just friends, it can actually make them lack self-confidence. This can easily take a toll on the personality while making your crush lose interest in you super soon. Try to pass such thoughts and try to work on yourself. Make sure to prioritise yourself and don’t make your crush your whole world. Work on your passion and that’s only they will gain interest in you.
Getting out of the friend zone might be difficult but it is not impossible. Make sure to not lose hope and be patient through the process. Also, don’t force your feelings too hard on someone.
