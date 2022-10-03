4 Frustrating and maddening parenting moments you are sure to encounter

Being a parent is striking a balance between providing for your children and allowing them to mature and make errors. Your duty as a parent probably shifts from one of simple love and protection for your infant to one of realizing that your child or teen will need to go through punitive repercussions for their behaviour. The challenging issue is that these outcomes nearly invariably include some suffering, disappointment on your part. Take a look at some frustrating parenting moments you may come across.

1. Too many fires to put out

When you have kids, even just one, a lot of things go wrong all at once for some reason. For instance, if your infant has eaten a piece of a puzzle or some play dough that may vomit up, and your other kid has decided it's time for some couch gymnastics in the interim. She has climbed up onto the couch's back and is now standing. You don't sure if she intends to do a backflip onto the concrete floor or leap headfirst onto the cushions. Which situation to tackle first?

2. A Sleep strike

Your child will go asleep during that one-to-two-hour respite in the midst of the day, and you can finally relax in peace. Your youngster, however, has different plans. It would be a shame to stop playing right now. Your kid battles the nap with all of their power before you finally realize it's not going to happen. Your quiet moment is over.

3. Newborns and poop

At least once a day, newborn poop will almost certainly come out of the diaper. When it does, your clothes as well as the blanket or sheet the baby is wrapped in, and the one piece of clothing they are wearing also become coated. What should you wipe or clean first? Your hands, the infant, or the changing pad?