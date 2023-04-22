What to Talk About on a First Date: Conversation Starters and More

The anticipation and excitement of a first date can be both thrilling and nerve-wracking. As you prepare for that special occasion, one important aspect to consider is what to talk about on a first date. Engaging in meaningful conversations can help you get to know each other better, build a connection, and create a memorable experience. However, finding the right topics to discuss can sometimes feel challenging, leaving you at a loss for words. That's why we've put together this guide consisting of things to talk about on a first date to help you navigate those initial conversations with ease and confidence.

Whether you're meeting someone for the first time or reuniting with a long-lost crush, this article will provide you with the right questions you need to maintain the conversation and make the first date memorable. So, let's dive in and discover the exciting topics to talk about on your next first date!

Things to Talk About on a First Date

Ask about the basics:

Asking the standard first-date questions is one of the most frequent and simple methods to strike up a discussion. These include the obvious conversation starters for dating, such as your date's place of residence, their work life, and other all-purpose inquiries that allow you to learn more about them. It may seem simple, but these questions provide a foundation for building a connection and understanding their lifestyle. This way, you know whether both of you are compatible, at least at the base of things. You could also ask other questions regarding how many siblings they have, their education including their schooling and college experience, and more! These things are usually what shape a person, and getting insight will help you understand their perspective! The key is to show a genuine interest in their lives and listen actively to their responses.

Let them know about the basics:

A first date should always be a two-way conversation! So remember that it's important to share information about yourself too, at least the basics! This includes your simple background, where you live, and your interests. Sharing your own story helps your date understand who you are, what you value, and what you enjoy; it will help you develop a connection! Remember to be honest and genuine when discussing your life experiences, and try to find common ground between your stories and your dates. Building a sense of familiarity and ease between the two of you will become easy as you share your perspectives and experiences.

Find out their choices:

A great way to get to know someone better and establish a relationship is to talk about their preferences! Inquire about their preferred food, music, films, and pastimes! This way you can learn more about their character, leisure interests, and whether there's common ground between you1. Finding mutual topics that you all are interested in will help you bond and develop a relationship. Remember to pay attention and acknowledge what they're saying so they know that things are going well and you're engaged! Also, keep your responses fun, honest, and engaging so they're interested too! This will make sure open dialogue is maintained and the purpose of a first date is achieved! Don't shy away from driving conversation because that's how you will get to know each other!

Advertisement

Get to know their favorites:

When you’re on a first date, one of the most obvious ways to break the ice while also getting to know them better is by talking about your favorite things. Especially if you don't know what to talk about on a first date and are running out of ideas, these are the easiest go-to questions. Ask your date about their favorite comfort movie or what they eat when they need to feel better. Similarly, knowing their favorite music, favorite books, and other favorites can help you identify their taste and know if there are things y'all both have in common! These things help you learn a lot about a person and know their personality type and choices! It's also a great way to discover interests that can serve as conversation post-the-date as well! Plus, if things go right and you'll end up together, there's nothing better than knowing all their favorite things to plan something special!

Hobbies and interests:

Talking about hobbies and interests is a classic first-date conversation starter. By discussing each other’s hobbies, you can gauge which skills they enjoy pursuing especially in their free time. You can learn about their talents and even their hidden talents that they may be a little secretive about sharing. Whether they are a plant parent or are artsier with hobbies such as painting, you can instantly tell so much more about their personality by learning about their hobbies! It can also help you find common ground and mutual interests, which can be great for future dates and shared experiences!

Future plans:

Talking about future plans can be a great way to get to know your date on a deeper level. If you've felt a connection and are hoping to plan a date in the future, you can ask about their short-term plans, such as what they have lined up for the next few days or weeks! This will allow you to plan future dates or activities together! Also, if after the first date, your gut feeling says things are just right, you can discuss long-term plans, such as their goals and aspirations, which can be a great way to see if your plans align. It's best to know what you're getting yourself into and signing up for before you catch feelings that are too deep you get into a relationship!

Advertisement

What to Ask on a First Date: First Date Questions

First dates can be awkward and nerve-wracking, so it's best to have some questions to break the ice and get the conversation flowing! Here are some first-date topics with some questions under each to guide you in case you feel lost or confused! So scroll down to know exactly what to talk about on a first date!

1. Backgrounds and interests

Asking about someone's background is usually the typical way to get to know them better. Some possible questions for a first date include:

Where did you grow up? What was your childhood like? Any experiences in particular? What did you pursue educationally, and what was your college experience like? Are you interested in any particular hobbies or activities?

2. Work and career

Asking about someone's career is an important step! Moreover, it can allow them to talk about something they're passionate about! Some possible questions could include:

What do you do for work? What inspired you to pursue that career? What’s the best part about your job? What are your long-term career goals?

3. Hobbies and interests

Finding out what someone does in their free time can reveal a lot about a person's personality! It's also a great way to find common ground. Here are some good questions to ask on a first date about their hobbies and interests:

What do you like to do for fun? Have you traveled anywhere interesting lately? Do you have any favorite books or movies? Any hobbies or interests you’d like to share?

4. Food and drink

If heavy topics and deep conversations are not something you want to deal with, you can definitely dabble with basic topics such as food and drink preferences! This is great as it'll also help you plan dates for the future! Here are some potential questions to consider:

What's your favorite type of cuisine? Do you like to cook, and if so, what's your signature dish? Are you a coffee or tea person? What's your favorite type of wine or beer?

5. Travel and adventure

Another fun topic for a date conversation is asking them about their travel experiences! They may have some fun stories to tell that can spark interesting conversations! Here are some questions to consider:

Advertisement

Where is your favorite place you've ever traveled to? Do you have any upcoming travel plans? Are you a beach or a mountain person? What's your most memorable adventure experience?

6. Family and friends

If things are going well, and you want to know your date on a more personal level you can delve into more personal topics! Family and friends are an important part of most people's lives. Asking about these relationships can give you insight into what's important to them, and what role their loved ones play in their life. Here are some questions to consider:

Do you come from a big family? What is your relationship like with your family members? What is your relationship with your friends like?

7. Personal growth and self-improvement

Talking about personal growth and self-improvement can give you insight into someone's goals and values, and if you can feel the spark, it's best to know these things! Some possible questions include:

What's something you're currently working on improving in your life? Do you have any personal or professional development goals? How do you stay motivated to achieve your goals?

8. Dreams and aspirations

Lastly, someone's dreams and aspirations can help you know more about their personality as well as their long-term plans! And if you can see something serious with this person it's best to ask questions along these lines as well! Questions to ask can include:

Advertisement

What's something you've always wanted to do but haven't had a chance to do yet? What's your ultimate dream or goal? How do you plan to achieve your biggest aspirations?

In conclusion, a first date can be a thrilling experience, but it can also be nerve-wracking. It's important to know what to talk about on a first date and have interesting topics of conversation to keep the conversation flowing! From hobbies and interests to travel experiences and future aspirations, there are plenty of things to talk about on a first date. Remember to be genuine, listen actively, and show genuine interest in your date's responses. By keeping the conversation light, engaging, and respectful, you can set the stage for a memorable and enjoyable first date. Good luck!

ALSO READ: Tips for a successful first date with someone you already know