110+ Engaging Would You Rather Questions for Teens

Would You Rather Questions for Teens (also known as "This or That") is an entertaining and fun game to get teenagers talking, debating, and thinking outside the box. All you have to do is give the teens a choice between two things, such as "Would you rather be incredibly strong or immensely fast?" This game is perfect for family game nights, sleepovers, teen parties, classroom fun sessions, or any other type of gathering. It is also a great way to break the ice, get everyone laughing and learn more about each other. With hundreds of unique, real-life, crazy, or fictitious questions to choose from, this game is sure to provide hours of entertainment for teens!

Moreover, with this assorted list of would you rather questions for teenagers, you can encourage conversations about topics ranging from music and movies to relationships and values. So, let’s get started!

110+ Insanely Fun Would You Rather Questions for Teens to Challenge Their Thinking

Hardest Would You Rather Questions for Teens

1. Be a teenager forever or skip your teen years?

2. Win the lottery or have the chance to go back in time?

3. Make a new friend every day or make one perfect friend in your lifetime?

4. Step in when you see bullying or beat your bully in a fight?

5. Live during a time of world peace or create world peace?

6. Have world peace or stop famine?

7. Be a bad person who looks beautiful or a nice person who looks unattractive?

8. Save all the animals of the world or save all the children of the world?

9. Have society retreated to ancient times or skipped a thousand years to the future?

10. Know everything and not be able to speak or know nothing and be eloquent?

11. Have your whole life on TV or never be able to watch TV again?

12. Live without a soul or a brain?

13. Meet a deceased family member you have never met or a deceased famous person?

14. Win a billion dollars and give it all away or spend it on yourself all in one day?

Funny Would You Rather Questions for Teens

15. Be able to do the worm or the robot?

16. Be on an island with someone who annoys you, or all by yourself?

17. Get sweaty or gassy when you are nervous?

18. Be terrified of pillows or terrified of blankets?

19. Trip and fall or throw up in front of your crush?

20. Live with your mom forever or live with thirty cats?

21. Walk around with your pants zipper down or two middle shirt buttons undone?

22. Wash your hair with bar soap or wash your body with shampoo?

23. Wear a shirt that is too tight every day or only be able to wear white head-to-toe?

24. Shave your head or have hair down to the floor?

25. Have a screaming sound or a crying sound for your ringtone?

26. Slap a seal or get slapped by a seal?

27. Eat a spider or a bee?

28. Find a hair in your food or somebody's fake nail?

29. Have loud gas or stinky gas?

30. Believe you have a spider sense or are a wizard?

31. Become a centaur or a mermaid?

32. Forget the words while singing in public or sing out of key?

33. Spend all day on the toilet or spend all day in the shower?

34. Clean the toilet with your hand or with your foot?

35. Smell like an onion or smell like garlic?

36. Have your dream eyebrows or dream eyelashes?

37. Take a shower outside every day or never take a shower?

38. Always be sweaty or always be cold?

39. Accidentally send your boss or your grandma an offensive GIF?

40. Get flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash?

41. Accidentally walk into a glass wall or a brick wall?

42. Only be able to text in emojis or only with misspelled words?

43. Sound like a sheep or a chicken when you laugh?

44. Have no eyebrows or no fingernails?

45. Be very ticklish or very sensitive to noise?

46. Lose a finger or a toe?

47. Crawl or run everywhere?

48. Store all your food in your cheeks or a hump on your back?

49. Trade heads with the person on your left or the person on your right?

50. Eat a good banana with the peel on or eat a peeled but bruised and mushy banana?

Entertaining Would You Rather Questions for Teens

51. Become an influencer or stay off social media?

52. Be a superhero or be saved by a superhero?

53. Skip cleaning the bathroom or skip cleaning the kitchen for a month?

54. Lose your only set of car keys or your phone?

55. Control minds or read minds?

56. Not be able to feel anything, or be super sensitive to all touch?

57. Break the camera or the screen of your phone?

58. Downhill ski going super fast or super slow?

59. Have 10 siblings or no siblings?

60. Be covered head-to-toe in tattoos or hair?

61. Travel to another dimension or another galaxy?

62. Get a terrible pedicure or give a great pedicure?

63. Have a photographic memory or be able to hear colors?

64. Buy all your groceries at a gas station or a dollar store?

65. Go skydiving or bungee jumping?

66. Stop using paper or stop using plastic?

67. Combine breakfast and lunch or combine lunch and dinner?

68. Perform brain surgery or heart surgery?

69. Only take baths or only take showers?

70. Live in the same house for your whole life or live in a different house every day?

71. Drive a racecar or ride in one?

72. Jump out of an airplane or off the top of a mountain with a parachute?

73. Watch a foreign film without subtitles or a silent film with subtitles?

74. Have a great job and live with your parents or live on your own and be broke and jobless?

75. Send a text to the wrong person or accidentally post an embarrassing photo?

76. Be a part of the royal family or the president of a country?

77. Have the hottest day of summer forever or the coldest day of winter forever?

78. Get a flat tire or run out of gas?

79. Walk barefoot over burning hot coals or the coldest ice?

80. Meet your favorite athlete or favorite musician?

81. Only buy things online or only buy things in stores?

82. Wear a sweatshirt on a hot summer day or a tank top on a cold winter day?

83. Be a ghost or a zombie?

84. Have plumbing or electricity never been invented?

85. Swim with sharks or swim with piranhas?

86. Marry a stranger or never get married at all?

87. Live on a boat in the water or on an airplane in the sky?

88. Be Deadpool or Ironman?

Good Would You Rather Questions for Tweens And Middle Schoolers

89. Be famous at your school or be famous in another country?

90. Make your bed every day or make your dinner every day?

91. Drink melted ice cream or a melted popsicle?

92. Get no presents for Christmas or no candy for Halloween?

93. Eat cookies for breakfast or dinner?

94. Stay home from school whenever you want, or never have to clean your room?

95. Only watch animated movies forever or never watch an animated film again?

96. Be the principal of your school or have the principal become a student?

97. Take pictures of animals or let animals take pictures of you?

98. Teach an adult how to be a kid or be taught how to be an adult?

99. Eat nothing but candy or nothing but cake?

100. Only do chores you hate, but do them less often, or do the chores you enjoy, but do them more often?

101. Only be allowed to watch Disney+ or only be able to watch the news?

102. Give up pizza or ice cream for the rest of your life?

103. Be stuck as a tween forever or skip the tween years of your life?

104. Watch a movie with no sound or listen to a movie with no picture?

105. Listen to only your favorite musician for the rest of your life, or never listen to them again?

106. Go to school all year long or go to school for two hours longer each day?

107. Have grey hair or pink hair?

108. Drink only soda or drink only juice?

Would You Rather Questions for Teenage Couples

109. Not be able to hear me or not be able to see me?

110. Go for a run together or make a yummy meal together?

111. Never be able to stop saying how much you like me or never be able to say it at all?

112. Go to a sporting event or snuggle?

113. Be stuck together in a hug or a kiss?

114. Have detention together or not get detention?

115. Have a long beard or a curly mustache?

116. Have the same friend group or separate friend groups?

117. Wear matching shirts every day or let me dress you every day?

118. Have a lot of classes together but not sit by each other at all, or sit by each other in just one class?

119. Be together every second of every day or be in a long-distance relationship?

120. Share the same taste in music or movies?

121. Binge-watch a show or read to each other?

122. Share a toothbrush or share a pillow?

123. Tell everyone every detail of our relationship or tell them nothing about our relationship?

124. See each other a lot but not be able to text or see each other once a week but text as much as we want?

125. Have the same haircut as me or wear the same clothes as me?

126. Watch a rom-com every night or a scary movie every night?

127. Hate each other's friends or hate each other's family?

128. Say "I love you" too soon or not soon enough?

Great Would You Rather Questions for Youth

129. Not have a graduation party or not get any graduation gifts?

130. Take advice from your 10-year-old self or your 90-year-old self?

131. Go to university or trade school?

132. Attend the same school as your best friend or your partner?

133. Land your dream internship with no pay, or get a high-paying internship you hate?

134. Go to parties every night, or never go to parties?

135. Have an unlimited meal plan or free textbooks?

136. Move across seas or live 20 minutes from your parents?

137. Work full-time and go to school part-time, or go to school full-time and work part-time?

138. Live in a dorm or with your parents?

139. Go on a cross-country road trip with friends or spend a week at a cozy lake house?

140. Have unlimited coffee or take lots of naps?

141. Start working full-time or go to college?

142. Take a year off before starting college, or start as normal?

143. Have a boyfriend/girlfriend in college or be single?

144. Have early morning classes or night classes?

145. Take only online classes or only in-person classes?

Family-oriented Would You Rather Questions for Teens

146. Let your mom or sibling write your texts for you?

147. Have your bedroom and share a bathroom or share a bedroom but each has your bathroom?

148. Share a room with your sibling or never be able to talk to them?

149. Take turns making dinner alone or cook together every night?

150. Be like the Brady Bunch or the Addams Family?

151. Share a phone or share clothes with your sibling?

152. Trade places with a parent or the sibling closest to your age?

153. Love each other and not be related by blood or be related by blood and dislike each other?

154. Always know each other's business or know nothing?

155. Take a family vacation to the beach or hike in the mountains?

156. Have too many family traditions or no family traditions?

157. Live together as a family forever or never live together?

158. All have the same face or the same body?

159. Add a person or a pet to your family?

160. Be mean to your family for a day or have them all be mean to you?

Conclusion

Whether you are bored or simply looking for a fun activity, a game of Would You Rather questions for teens is a great way to laugh and recharge your brains. It can also be an excellent idea to get teenagers talking and thinking critically about diverse topics ranging from good and funny to complex. Not only can this gameplay be fun and delightful, but it can also help the youth learn more about themselves and their friends. By asking questions like “Would you rather turn into an elderly adult or back to a baby?”, teenagers can explore their (and their friends’) interests, values, beliefs, and preferences. Additionally, these types of This or That questions are an easy way to start conversations that may lead to deeper and more meaningful discussions on complicated topics. Ready for an entertaining game session?

