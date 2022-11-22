200+ Best Truth or Dare Questions to Ask to Spark up Your Party

Truth or Dare is unquestionably one of the classic and everlasting party games and tops the list of other party games like Most Likely To, Never Have I Ever, Card games, or other drinking games. Not only are these questions a fantastic way to know your friends or partner better, but also work as an icebreaker in awkward situations, giving everyone the much-needed adrenaline boost, spontaneity, scandals, and surprises!

Good truth-or-dare questions are soul-searching, with the enigmatic appeal of semi-revealing truth questions and spontaneously weird dares. The rule of this game is simple. Each player takes turns (going around in circles) to ask the other, "truth or dare?" If they pick the truth, they must honestly answer/confess the asker's question. If they pick dare, they must do whatever the asker dares them (evil smile). Remember not to forget to punish the person who refuses to answer or perform their dare! From funny, kinky or dirty, and juicy truth-or-dare questions to embarrassing ones - everyone will definitely be gossiping, chuckling, blushing, and gawking. Without further ado, let the games begin! Toss the bottle, peeps! 200+ Best Truth or Dare Questions to Ask These truth-or-dare questions are perfect for any choice of group (friends, boyfriends, girlfriends, adults, teens, crushes, or couples) and any occasion (sleepovers, over texts, night-outs, or bonfires). Time to party all night! Good Truth Questions for Truth-or-Dare with Teenagers

Name someone you pretended to like but actually could not stand. Would you date your high school crush today? What app do you waste the most time on? What is the cheapest gift you've ever gotten for someone else? What is the biggest lie you have ever told? Do you believe in any superstitions? If so, which ones? What is the meanest thing you have ever said to someone else? What is the craziest thing you have done in front of a mirror? What is the craziest thing you have done on public transportation? Where are you ticklish? What is your biggest fear? What is your most bizarre nickname? What is something you love to do with your friends that you would never do with your partner? Who are you most jealous of? Why? Have you ever cheated on a partner? What would you do if you were the opposite gender for a week? If you met a genie, what would your three wishes be? What is the meanest thing you've ever said about someone else? What is the most embarrassing photo of you? How many times a week do you wear the same pants? Have you ever peed in a pool? If you were guaranteed to never get caught, who on Earth would you murder? What is a secret you have never told anyone? What is the stupidest thing you ever did as a teenager? Boxers or briefs? What is one movie you are embarrassed to admit you enjoy? What is your biggest fantasy? What is the most embarrassing thing you have ever done? When was the last time you cried? What do most people assume about you that is not at all true? What color underwear are you wearing right now? Are you afraid of the dark? How many selfies do you take per day? How long have you gone without brushing your teeth? Do you eat food off the floor? Funny Truth Questions for Truth-or-Dare with Adult Friends

What is one silly thing you cannot live without? What is the longest time you have ever gone without showering? What is the strangest dream you have ever had? What excuse have you used before to get out of plans? Have you ever been fired from a job? Reveal all the details of your first kiss. Have you ever stolen something? What is your biggest pet peeve? Where is the weirdest place you have ever gone to the bathroom? What is the boldest pickup line you have ever used? What is your biggest insecurity? Who is the last person you crept on social media? What was the most awkward date you ever went on? Tell the story of the drunkest you have ever been. When was the last time you wet the bed? What is your favorite part of your body? Why? What is one item you hope nobody ever finds in your room? What is the biggest secret you have kept from your parents? What's the most embarrassing thing you ever did on a date? What is the most embarrassing music you listen to? Do you snore? Do you ever drool in your sleep? What animal most closely resembles your style of eating? What was the last thing you searched for on your phone? What is the strangest dream you have ever had? Have you ever farted and blamed someone else? If you could only say one swear word for the rest of your life, which one would you choose? Who is the funniest person here? If you could play a prank on anyone without getting caught, what would it be? If you run out of toilet paper, would you wipe your bum with the empty roll? Would you rather have to walk around naked for a day or have your thoughts displayed as thought bubbles for everyone to read? What is your worst bad habit? Who is the best-looking person here? What is your biggest regret? Tell us your hidden talent. Kinky and Dirty Truth Questions for Truth-or-Dare with Friends or Couples

What is the best date you have been on? Have you ever stayed friends with someone because it benefitted you beyond just the friendship? Who would you like to kiss in this room? Who? Where is the weirdest place you have had sex? What is the silliest thing you feel emotionally attached to? What is your favorite position? Who would you hate to see naked in this room? Name a time you think you were a bad partner. Have you ever gone skinny dipping? What is the worst date you have been on? What is the most disgusting thing you have ever done in a relationship? Who would you love to see naked in this room? Do you have any fetishes? What is your biggest fantasy? What is your guilty pleasure? What is the worst intimate experience you have ever had? What is the best intimate experience you have ever had? What are your thoughts on polyamory? When did you last have sex outside? What is your greatest fear in a relationship? What is the worst prank that someone played on you? What is your favorite thing that your significant other does for you? What is the wildest thing you have ever done to get someone's attention? With whom (from the group) would you want to spend your days on a deserted island? Best Dare Questions and Ideas for Truth-or-Dare Dance for 30 seconds to a Snoop Dogg song. Post your oldest phone selfie as your Instagram story. Jump in the shower with your clothes on. Give a foot massage to the person on your right. Do 100 squats. Crawl around the room. Take a shot. Sing the lyrics to the Star Spangled Banner. Curse like a sailor for 30 seconds straight. Give a 5-minute makeover to the person on your right. Call your dad and say you got engaged. Hold your nose while you sing the chorus of your favorite song. Put on as many layers of clothes as possible in only 60 seconds. Crack an egg between your hands. Hold three ice cubes in your mouth until they melt. Howl like a wolf on the moon. Empty your wallet/purse and show everyone whatever is inside. Show the most embarrassing photo on your phone. Close your eyes until your next turn. Read the last 5 text messages on your phone. Make the ugliest face you possibly can. Impersonate your favorite animal. Try to put your whole hand in your mouth. Do your best to impersonate the person to your right. Belly dance to Moroccan music. Try to lick your elbow. Do a cartwheel. Pretend to be the person to your left for the next 15 minutes. Empty your wallet or purse and show everybody what is inside. Eat a whole raw clove of garlic. Melt ice on the back of the person next to you. Do a magic trick. Yell out the first word that comes to your mind. Chug a carbonated drink and burp as loud as possible. Take a bite of a stick of butter. Good Dare Questions in a Game of Truth-or-Dare with Friends

Kiss the pet dog on the lips. Talk to a pillow as if it is your crush. Prank call a friend or family member. I dare you to do 50 pushups. Talk in a British accent until your next turn. Keep twerking for two minutes. Pick someone in this room and (lovingly) roast them for one minute straight. I dare you to do the worm. Give the person to your left a wet willy. Lick a bar of soap. Make a cocktail for everyone in the group. Do an interpretive dance of human life. Jump as high as you can for one minute. Tell the funniest story of how you met someone in the group. Call a random friend and sign them Happy Birthday. For the next 10 minutes, every time someone asks you something, respond with a bark. Let the person next to you wax you wherever they want. Try to touch your nose with your tongue. If you cannot, touch another person’s nose with your tongue. Update your relationship status to 'engaged' on all your Social Media accounts. Try and make the group laugh as quickly as possible. Get in the weirdest yoga pose you have ever done. I dare you to hula hoop for 10 minutes straight. Keep doing your favorite TikTok dance until your next turn. I dare you to smell someone’s armpit. Pretend the person to your right is your girlfriend or boyfriend and beg them not to leave you. Say a few honest things about everyone else in the group. Act like whatever animal someone yells out. Order a pizza for the group. Find a way to scare another player in the next 10 minutes and make it a surprise. Call a family member on your phone and sing a song chosen by the group. No talking allowed! Do your best runway walk. Great Dare Questions for Girlfriend Retell the story of how we met from your perspective. I dare you to show me your favorite couple pose. I dare you to give me a French kiss. Describe your ideal romantic partner or your perfect date night. Express your love with sign language. Whisper a secret in my ear. Put on a blindfold and (jokingly) make a sandwich. Re-enact your favorite romantic scene from a movie. Sing the most romantic song you know. I dare you to give me a romantic nickname. Demonstrate how you want someone to kiss you. Switch clothes with me. Balance a balloon between our faces. Eat a cupcake in the flirtiest way possible. Do your best twerk dance. Great Dare Questions for Boyfriend Wear something I would pick out from your closet. Write a love letter in 15 words or less. I dare you to tell me the first thing you noticed about me. Pretend you are Forrest Gump, and I am Jenny. Sing your favorite love song. Whisper one of your deepest, darkest secrets to the person to your right. I dare you to give me a back massage. Roleplay like you are Noah, and I am Allie from The Notebook. Eat spaghetti with me like Lady and the Tramp. Make a wildflower bouquet with only flowers in the yard. Say I love you while doing 20 jumping jacks. I dare you to show me your best dance move. I dare you to give me a foot massage. Hold a plank for 35 seconds while repeating one thing you love about me. Imitate your favorite emoji. Fun Dare Questions and Ideas to Ask in a Game of Truth-or-Dare Game

Remove four items of clothing. Pole dance with an imaginary pole. Show your orgasm face. Pretend that you are a bird and eat off your plate using only your mouth. Do the weirdest dance possible. Give a bear hug to the person to your left. Put on a blindfold and touch the other players' faces until you can figure out who is who. Peel a banana using just your toes. I dare you to do the Macarena but in a seductive way. I dare you to show us the goofiest photo of you as a kid. Talk in the voice of the opposite gender for the rest of the game. Say pickles at the end of every sentence you say until it's your turn again. I dare you to fake cry. Do your best imitation of Britney Spears or your favorite celebrity crush. I dare you to make out with your hand. Go on Facebook and like every photo of the first person you see. Attempt to breakdance. Act like a chicken until your next turn. Eat a bite of a banana peel. I dare you to make out with a pillow. Fill your mouth with water and try not to spit it out while the rest of the group cracks jokes. I dare you to do a downward dog. Call a friend, pretend it is their birthday, and sing them Happy Birthday to You. Make up a rap. Poke somebody random and walk away. Put your head out the window and stick your tongue out like a dog while driving. Seductively eat a banana. Blindfold yourself and take a drink of a beverage chosen by the group. Let another person draw a tattoo on your back with a permanent marker. Pet somebody as if they are a cat. Stand outside your house and wave to everyone who passes in the next minute. Call a random number and pretend to be a different personality. Empty one glass of cold water onto your head outside. Do your best sexy crawl. Repeat everything the person to your left says until your next turn. Let the other players redo your hairstyle. Pretend to be a ballerina. Chug hot sauce for 20 seconds. Put as many snacks into your mouth at once as you can. Balance a spoonful of mayo on your nose for 10 seconds. Eat a mouthful of crackers and try to whistle. Take an item out of the refrigerator and passionately kiss it. Go to the bathroom and put your underwear over your pants for the rest of the game. Talk like a robot. Put your socks in the freezer for 30 minutes, then put them back on. Weird Dare Questions over Text or Online