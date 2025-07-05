How Travis Kelce Was Taylor Swift’s ‘Anchor’ in Emotional Six-Year Masters Battle

Taylor Swift’s reclaiming of her original master recordings marked the emotional closure of a long, public battle, but what made it unforgettable was having Travis Kelce beside her. Six years after her catalog was sold without her consent, Swift bought back the rights to her first six albums in May 2025.

Doing so while in a supportive, grounded relationship made the achievement even more personal. It was a “turning point” in a relationship that’s becoming more serious by the day.

A career milestone meets personal stability

Swift’s acquisition of her first six albums meant the end of a nearly six-year battle that began when her original catalog was sold without her approval. According to People, close sources to the pop star described the milestone as “emotional and empowering” for her, and noted she finally felt “relieved” and at peace.

But what elevated the moment, per the insider, was Kelce’s presence. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end offered steady support through the emotional process and “was honored to support her and he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

A turning point for Taylor and Travis

After wrapping the Eras Tour, the 14-time Grammy award winner has stepped back from the stage, opting instead for a slower-paced summer spent between New York, Nashville, and private getaways with Kelce. As the publication’s source states, the downtime has allowed their relationship to grow in ways their previously hectic schedules never allowed.

For the first time, Swift won’t be juggling a world tour as the Derrick Thomas MVP heads into the NFL season—something insiders say will allow her to fully support him the way he’s supported her. “It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” says the source. With both facing focal moments in their careers, the foundation they’re building together looks stronger than ever.

